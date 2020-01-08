Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' To Be Released Next Week

January 8, 2020 - 1:24 pm by Desire Thompson

The project will serve as a "companion" to his acclaimed project, Swimming.

Mac Miller's family has announced the release date of Circles, the artist's first posthumous album. On Wednesday (Jan 8),  Miller's family shared the message on Instagram, noting how Circles was meant to be a companion album to Miller's acclaimed album, Swimming.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path," their statement reads. "We simply know that it was important to Malcom for the world to hear it. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen.”

Miller's family also mentioned Jon Brion's role in completing the album which was in the making long before Miller's death in the fall of 2018. "After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm," his parents said. "We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

Billboard notes how much fans adored Swimming. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and following his death, it returned to the top 10 at No. 6. The project, which featured standouts like "Hurt Feelings," "Self Care" and "2009" earned him a Best Rap Album nomination at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Read the full message and fan reactions below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on

