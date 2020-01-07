Martin Lawrence "Bad Boys For Life" Premiere In Berlin
Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Martin Lawrence Says He Left 'Martin' Over Tisha Campbell Sexual Harassment Claims

January 7, 2020 - 10:32 pm by VIBE Staff

More than 20 years after his self-titled sitcom went off the air, Martin Lawrence is opening up about what led to the show’s demise. In an interview with GQ magazine, Lawrence reveled that he left Martin after his co-star, Tisha Campbell, accused him of abuse and sexual harassment.

Although Lawrence initially stated, “It was just time to end” the hit Fox series, he addressed Campbell's past allegations. “None of that was true. It was all a lot of bullshit.”

Campbell abruptly quit Martin in 1997, following a string of incidents involving Lawrence, which included him getting arrested after acting erratically while waving a gun in the middle of an intersection. According to a 1997 People magazine report, producers sued Campbell for quitting the show and she countersued with accusations against Lawrence. The parties reached an out-of-court settlement and Campbell agreed to return to the show on the condition that she be allowed to film scenes separate from Lawrence.

Lawrence and Campbell have since moved on and have a good relationship, but never spoke about Campbell's claims.

“We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen,” said Lawrence. “So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn't the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

“I love Tisha,” he continued. “I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence reflects on his career beginnings, feeling overworked at the height of his stardom, and taking a break from the entertainment world. The Maryland native also touches on the turbulence of his past, such as  the aforementioned 1996 arrest for carrying a concealed weapon, slipping into a coma, and learning to walk again.

Now that he’s had time off from the spotlight, Lawrence laments that he’s still “hungry” for new projects. “I love feeding my family, I love helping people, I love taking care of people. And the only way to do that is to keep the train going and hopefully, due to the grace of God, I'll be able to stop the train when I'm ready to stop.”

As for why it took over a decade for another installment of the Bad Boys franchise Lawrence revealed, “The script wasn't right. And Will, to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right. It wouldn't have been a good movie. We didn't want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, ‘Oh, man, that's what I'm talking about. It just gets better.’”

Bad Boys For Life hits theaters on Jan. 17.

In This Story:

Popular

'Hustlers' Inspiration Sues Jennifer Lopez's Production Company For $40 Million

From the Web

More on Vibe

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James
LeBron James addresses the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the I Promise School on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James' 'I Promise School' Inspires Nike LeBron 17 Colorway

Three years ago, LeBron James and his foundation met with the Akron Public Schools board to form a new school that focuses on at-risk students. In his hometown of Akron, Ohio, James and his team made headlines by establishing the I Promise School, a continuation of his 2011 program of the same name.

To commemorate this stride in education, James' longtime brand partner Nike teamed up to create a new colorway of the three-time NBA champion's 17s, leading Nike to note the action was "fueled by" the Los Angeles Laker's dedication to revamping the education system in Akron.

"His passionate optimism is characterized in the shoe's colorful, kaleidoscopic upper and outsole," the statement reads. "The LeBron James Family Foundation crown is on the tongue, while aspirational phrases, such as 'I promise I will dream big,' appear on the laces. Nike proudly supports the mission of the I Promise School through a charitable donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation."

According to The New York Times, the school's 240 students performed exceedingly well—primarily those within the third and fourth grades—a year after the school opened. “When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids," James said to the publication. "Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school. People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors.”

The kicks make its debut on Jan. 21.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just a kid from Akron, building a legacy that extends far beyond the basketball court. ⠀ @kingjames is using the power of sport to help change the game for every kid from Akron and beyond. His story will never be repeated, and that's exactly the point. #JustDoIt

A post shared by nike (@nike) on Dec 19, 2019 at 7:18am PST

Continue Reading
faith-evans-GettyImages-1096831472-1578464349
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Faith Evans Blasts Lifetime For Documentary Chronicling Marriage To Notorious B.I.G.

Faith Evans is regretting her decision to appear in a forthcoming episode of the Lifetime docuseries Hopelessly in Love. Evans speaks about her marriage to Notorious B.I.G. in the unscripted series, which tackles three infamous celebrity relationships.

Evans believes that the doc “sensationalized” her love story by using edited footage to open old wounds, and rehash old beef. She claims to have been was misled about the premise of the series. “I feel upset that I’m attached to it,” Evans told the New York Post. “I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place.

“I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a .k.a the Notorious B.I.G.”

The episode is touted as the “most controversial love story in hip-hop history,” and touches on everything from infidelity, to the Biggie and Tupac rivalry.

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and [Lil’] Kim. We’ve come so far past that. [Lifetime’s] all about drama.”

Evans noted that Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, is also “pissed” about the doc. "Everyone was blindsided. She has worked very hard for his legacy to be acknowledged in a more positive light. He’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This [doc] is taking steps backward.”

Needless to says, the R&B singer won’t be promoting the show on social media. “It’s about my morals,” said Evans. “I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy.”

The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9p.m. EST/PST.

Continue Reading
Jennifer-Lopez-Samantha-Barbash-Hustlers-Lawsuit-1578439019 Jennifer-Lopez-Samantha-Barbash-Hustlers-Lawsuit-1578439019
Getty Images/YouTube

'Hustlers' Inspiration Sues Jennifer Lopez's Production Company For $40 Million

Samantha Barbash has filed a federal lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez's production company and others apart of the megahit Hustlers, with claims that her likeness was exploited in the film.

According to PEOPLE, Barbash's suit includes Lopez's production company Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC. Lawyer Bruno V. Gioffre Jr. claims filmmakers tried to “obtain a consent and waiver from Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate portrayal” of her and failed after Barbash refused to sign over her life rights. The film was still made as it was based on a 2015 New York Magazine article titled, “The Hustlers at Scores,” about Barbash and several co-workers who drugged wealthy clients for their money.

Released in 2018, critics and fans fawned over Lopez's strong performance but Barbash shared in several interviews she wasn't impressed. She is now seeking $20 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages. Barbash and her lawyer pointed towards specific scenes in the film that weren't accurate like Lopez’s character “using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child.”

“I’m a businesswoman. J. Lo doesn’t work for free. Why would I? At the end of the day, I have bags that are worth more than what they wanted to pay me," Barbash told TMZ in September 2018. "She had my birthmark that I have. I used to have a piercing on the top of my lip. She had it on the bottom. She had a tattoo on her finger. I had it on my wrist. But her mannerisms? No. I am nothing like that in person.”

Hustlers proved to be a hit at the box office, grossing over $33 million in its opening weekend. Lopez has also received critical praise for her performance and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

1d ago

Summer Walker And Usher Hit The Atlanta Streets In Steamy "Come Thru" Video

Music

1d ago

Nelly's Performing 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety And We're Here For It

News

1d ago

Tyler Perry's "Work Ethic" As Solo Show Writer Receives Mixed Reactions