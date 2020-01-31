The Vibe Mix Newsletter
With hopes of walking across the stage at his high school graduation, DeAndre Arnold was met with a roadblock that attempted to alter a tradition within his family. According to the Chicago Tribune, the 18-year-old was told to cut his locs in order to attend his graduation ceremony or face suspension.
The Mount Belvieu, Texas school claims its handbook mandates a male student's hair must not reach past the "the top of a T-shirt collar or be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of a T-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes when let down.”
Arnold decided not to return to the school because he would face in-school suspension for not adhering to the handbook and switched schools. He's been growing his hair since the seventh grade. In a statement given to CNN, Superintendent Greg Pool said this has always been the school's policy and not something the institution created to single out a student. "People want to call us racist, but we're following the rules, the law of the land," he said. "We're certainly not making this up."
After the news went viral, talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres and Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys awarded Arnold with a $20,000 donation toward his college tuition. "I know that the school needs to do the right thing," Keys said. "Me and Ellen, we called our friends at Shutterfly because we know that you're a special person and you're destined for already such greatness. We wanted to support that greatness, and invest in that greatness, and we wanted to present you a check for $20,000."
The news also made it to the view of filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry, who created the Oscar-nominated animated film Hair Love. In tandem with star couple, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Arnold and his mother will receive the all-star treatment and attend the Oscars on Sunday (Feb. 9).
LeBron James paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a new tattoo. James was spotted with what appears to be a black mamba snake inked on his left thigh before he started basketball practice on Thursday (Jan. 30).
As the Lakers continue grieving Bryant’s death, coach Frank Vogel took the players for a light workout outside of the team’s training facility in El Segundo, Calif. “One of the luxuries of living in Los Angeles,” Vogel said according to ESPN. “It’s a beautiful day out. There’s always therapeutic benefits to sunshine and being outside in the fresh air.”
James’ tattoo was visible as the team ran routes and before Thursday’s practice, and he’s not the only one on the team to get inked up in Bryant’s honor. Lakers player Anthony Davis got a Bryant-inspired tattoo on his right thigh. Vanessa Aurelia, a tattoo artist based in Riverside, Calif., posted a video of James and Davis’ tattoos on her Instagram stories.
Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and two of her teammates, died in a helicopter crash last week.
In light of the tragedy, the Lakers canceled a game earlier in the week but will return to the court on Friday (Jan. 31) where the team is expected to honor Bryant and the eight other crash victims.
In her first major interview since leaving R. Kelly, Azriel Clary detailed the physical and mental abuse that she experienced, including being beaten with a shoe.
“I think that there’s hundreds of victims out there,” Clary told the UK Sun. “Robert has live-in girlfriends, he has girlfriend in every city. He has flings in every city. There’s usually three main cities in every state. So three times 50 - that lets you know how many women are probably out there and that's probably not even hitting it on the nail.”
The 22-year-old Baltimore native, who admitted to lying in a Gayle King interview where she defended Kelly, alleges that he made her have sex with him, and other men and women, “three to five times a day.”
According to Clary, Kelly “blackmails everyone” and makes them do “degrading” things, whether it's on film, or making them sign incriminating documents. She went on to claim that Kelly made women lie about being molested by family members.
“He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers. I know a lot of women out there are too embarrassed, humiliated, and ashamed to come out because this man had that much power to control them, to make them molest their younger niece or to molest their younger brother.
“Personally had I ever done anything like that, I would be entirely too ashamed to come forward,” Clary noted. “Thankfully, I've never been in that situation. But have I seen it done to other women? Yes, I have.”
Kelly’s lawyer has denied Clary’s allegations against his client.
Clary was 17 when she met Kelly while attending one of his concerts. She later became one of his main live-in girlfriends, but the relationship turned abusive. During one incident, Clary claims that he made her get naked and beat her with a shoe for “what felt like hours,” as punishment for talking to her high school friends on the phone. Clary claims Kelly made her send a text message telling her friends that she was cutting them out of her life.
“And then he beat me, he abused me verbally and then he beat me physically,” she recalled. “He beat me with a shoe — a size 12, Nike Air Force One shoe. And he beat me all over, it felt like hours and I was covered in welts all the way from my neck down.”
After the alleged beating, Kelly cried and apologized, and had another girlfriend bathed Clary. She also accused Kelly of sexually abusing victims on a regular basis, typically in retaliation for “embarrassing him in front of other women,” refusing to participate in sexual activities, or for not “performing well” during sex.
“It was easier pleasing him then getting beat every other day,” said Clary.
Kelly is currently jailed and awaiting trail on multiple sexual abuse charges.