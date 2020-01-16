Missy Elliott, Solange, Summer Walker And More To Perform At Governors Ball 2020

Tickets hit the market on Friday (Jan. 17) at 12 p.m. EST.

Start setting aside your funds now, because the lineup for Governors Ball is one that you can’t miss. On Thursday (Jan. 16), the popular festival revealed its dates and lineup for its 10th edition. On the bill, attendees will witness performances by Missy Elliott, Solange, Summer Walker, Steve Lacy, Pink Sweat$, and more.

Held at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, the event will takeoff June 5-7. In a statement, the festival’s organizers commemorated the annual concert for hitting this momentous feat. “The upcoming 10th edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival marks a major milestone for an event that originated as a shared pipe-dream between New Yorkers in their early 20s who wanted to see their city play host to a music festival on par with the world’s best live music events,” the statement reads.

Tickets hit the market on Friday (Jan. 17) at 12 p.m. EST at govball.com. View the full lineup and flyer below.