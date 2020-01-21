The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Since August 2019, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnership with the National Football League (NFL) has sparked massive dialogue as to what spectators can expect. Under the "The Responsibility Program," the entities aim to pin awareness on issues that communities “need to come together to create change,” a statement to ABC News reads.
For the program’s latest installment, a public service announcement (PSA) featuring Botham Jean’s family premiered on Wednesday (Jan. 22), which was narrated by the slain St. Lucia native’s family. In 2018, a 26-year-old Jean was fatally shot in his apartment by off-duty officer Amber Guyger. The former Dallas cop believed Jean’s apartment was hers and that he was an intruder. Guyger is carrying out a 10-year prison sentence.
In a statement given to ABC News, Jean's sister Alissa Findley said this PSA will hopefully serve as a learning tool for those who watch. "I truly hope that our society learns from Botham's story—and the stories of many others—so we can make a lasting change in this world," Findley said. "Together, we must all set a better example for future generations and leaders."
https://t.co/OtzZOFlqrT We are in this together.#EveryonesChild #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/De2tJakPtE
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 22, 2020
According to The Undefeated, another part of the Responsibility Program’s mission will be to administer grants to families impacted by police brutality. Within the PSA, Jean’s family also highlight a foundation in his honor. Part of its goal also places a lens on police brutality and supports families affected by those instances. Additionally, the Botham Jean Foundation also assists people “in need of immigration guidance.”
Oprah Winfrey severed ties with an upcoming documentary on Russell Simmons’ accusers, but the former talk show queen says that her decision isn't a “victory” for the Def Jam Records founder.
“This is not a victory for Russell,” Winfrey told CBS This Morning on Tuesday (Jan. 21) while promoting her new health and wellness tour. “I unequivocally say that I did not pull out because of Russell. This is not a victory lap for him. I cannot be silenced by a Russell Simmons after all I've been through.”
Simmons has denied all allegations of sexual assault.
Though Winfrey believes that the accuser's deserve to be heard, she made the “hard decision” to resign as executive producer of the film after new “information” emerged. Winfrey approached the filmmakers about her concerns and suggested that the film be pulled from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
“I had said to them, 'Houston, I think we have a problem here' because new information had come forward.” Because the filmmakers opted not to pull the film, which is slated to premiere at the festival this weekend, Winfrey removed herself from the production team.
“You have the right to change your mind and make changes,” she added. “What this has taught me is, don't put your name on anything that you do not have creative control over.”
Watch the full interview below.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's father was his hero.
The Jumanji star paid emotional tribute to his late father, WWE hall of famer, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, in wake of the 75-year-old former wrestler's sudden death last week.
“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world,” Dwayne wrote last Friday (Jan. 17). “I was the boy sitting in the seat, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.
“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I’m in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally,I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease.”
“I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son,” he wrote in closing.
In an additional post thanking fans for their support, Dwayne revealed that his father died from a “massive heart attack,” brought on by a blood clot.
Rocky was born in Canada on Aug. 24, 1944. He began wrestling at 16 years old, and launched his professional wrestling career a few years later. Following his pro debut, the then budding wrestler legally changed his name from Wayde Douglas Bowles to his wrestling moniker, “Rocky Johnson.”
Over his career Rocky earned numerous championships, including the National Wrestling Alliance Georgia Champion, and a NWA Southern Heavyweight Memphis Champions.
He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1969 and formed “The Soul Patrol” with wrestling partner, Tony Atlas. The duo made history as the WWF’s first ever black World Tag Team champions.
Following his retirement in the ‘80s, Rocky began training his son, Dwayne, who went on to joint the WWF as “The Rock,” a nod to his father’s name. Besides Dwayne, the wrestling legend also had two older children, a daughter, Wanda, and son, Curtis.
Read Dwayne's full post below.
View this post on Instagram
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐