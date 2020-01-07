Nelly's Performing 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety At Bonnaroo 2020 And We're Here For It
The 2020 lineup for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has arrived. From June 11-14, artists like Lizzo, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and more are set to hit the stage in Manchester, Tennessee. But the artist that will bring that nostalgia factor is none other than rapper Nelly.
On the 3rd night of the festival, the St. Louis native will perform his debut studio album Country Grammar two decades after its anniversary. With hits/standout tracks like "E.I.," "Ride wit Me," and, of course, "Country Grammar (Hot Sh*t)," Nelly is sure to rock the crowd come Summer 2020.
Shortly after the lineup announcement, the album title climbed the Twitter trending topics as fans shared the elation for the news. Some thought he'd be performing his single, while the rest of us knew he'd be performing the actual album in its entirety.
Let's see what's trending today...Country Grammar? Nelly? Oh I gotta practice, hollup.. pic.twitter.com/NW3Y9sBkTW
— 🔦OG Bobby Light🔦 (@tvkenotes) January 7, 2020
.@Nelly_Mo performing ‘Country Grammar’ at @Bonnaroo is going to be the Middle School dance you always dreamed of. pic.twitter.com/9eC3SNbXeY
— Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) January 7, 2020
the fact that everyone thinks Country Grammar is just a song, and not the 9th highest selling rap album of all time (that has sold well over 10 million copies) has me 😰😰https://t.co/BEuZe4z3Gs
— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 7, 2020
These kids really think Country Grammar is just a single song and don’t realize it’s an entire album. Me and Nelly are too old for this shit 😂😂🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/rXHlxJ6g2l
— Koda🤦🏾♂️ (@koduhhhh) January 7, 2020
People thinking Country Grammar is one song pic.twitter.com/yOd4JqLXtW
— Skynet (@skynetesq) January 7, 2020
I see Nelly and Country Grammar trending, but can we get a check in on Murphy Lee? pic.twitter.com/KGXlZdKEku
— Bologna Cake (@OutofConTxts) January 7, 2020
Now let us pray that he reunites with the St. Lunatics and still performs "Hot in Herre" for the sake of 2000s hip-hop.