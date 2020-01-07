Nelly, TLC &amp; Flo Rida In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Nelly performs onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 1, 2019 in Wantagh, New York.
Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

Nelly's Performing 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety At Bonnaroo 2020 And We're Here For It

January 7, 2020 - 12:20 pm by Christine Imarenezor

Dust off your airbrushed tees and Apple Bottoms jeans.

The 2020 lineup for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has arrived. From June 11-14, artists like Lizzo, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and more are set to hit the stage in Manchester, Tennessee. But the artist that will bring that nostalgia factor is none other than rapper Nelly.

On the 3rd night of the festival, the St. Louis native will perform his debut studio album Country Grammar two decades after its anniversary. With hits/standout tracks like "E.I.," "Ride wit Me," and, of course, "Country Grammar (Hot Sh*t)," Nelly is sure to rock the crowd come Summer 2020.

Shortly after the lineup announcement, the album title climbed the Twitter trending topics as fans shared the elation for the news. Some thought he'd be performing his single, while the rest of us knew he'd be performing the actual album in its entirety.

Now let us pray that he reunites with the St. Lunatics and still performs "Hot in Herre" for the sake of 2000s hip-hop.

Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off His Dance Moves In "Futsal Shuffle 2020" Video

At the end of 2019, Lil Uzi Vert delivered a new dance for everyone to learn with the "Futsal Shuffle 2020." This week, the Philly native kicked off 2020 by unleashing a brand new video showing off dance moves.

Rocking a black hoodie with Rihanna's ANTI album cover emblazoned on the front, the "Safe House" rapper and his dancing friends show off their footwork.

The Starboy-produced "Futsal Shuffle 2020" debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December, however, currently sits at No. 44 on the charts.

Watch the video above.

 

Summer Walker And Usher Peruse Through Atlanta In Steamy "Come Thru" Video

Everyone has a favorite track on Summer Walker's debut album Over It with the Usher-assisted "Come Thru" getting the most love from R&B enthusiasts. Now fans have a pleasurable visual for the track.

Released Tuesday (Jan. 7), the video is a simplistic serenade of love with Atlanta's 285 Flea Market serving as a backdrop. Produced by London on da Track, Usher’s 1997 hit “You Make Me Wanna,” is a solid sample with the R&B legend extending the legacy of the song with Summer.

Both artists flirt with their love interests with Summer's real-life beau London on da Track providing a cameo. Jermaine Dupri, who co-wrote the original version of "Make Me Wanna," also pops up in the video. The track serves as the second official single from Walker’s history-making debut, Over It, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 200 last fall and remains in the Top 10. Summer's reign also sheds light on record company LVRN's (Love Renaissance) growing empire which includes Grammy-nominated artists like 6LACK and DRAM.

Check out the video above and read our feature on LVRN's growing impact on the culture below.

A$AP Rocky Shares How Meek Mill Supported Him During Sweden Ordeal And Clarifies Previous Black Lives Matter Comments

A$AP Rocky has provided clarity towards his previous comments on the Black Lives Matter movement and shared how Meek Mill played an important role in easing his frustrations over his arrest in Sweden.

In a recent interview with Kerwin Frost, the Harlem native recalled his decision not to speak about racial tensions in the United States during the police-related deaths of unarmed black teens like Jordan Davis, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. Rocky now says he chose not to speak about it because he wasn't knowledgeable about the matters unlike peers like J. Cole, who protested alongside residents in Ferguson.

"In those old interviews, I used to say 'I think it's inappropriate for me to rap about things I didn't help with,'" he said. "I felt like when it came to Ferguson, J. Cole went down there and he actually was on the news and he helped. I felt like he deserved to rap about it. So when someone [asks] me that in 2015 I'm like: 'I just feel, personally, if I'm in SoHo or I'm here I can't even talk on that'... That's appropriating. ... It's not sincere. It's pretentious." Rocky's comments about BLM resurfaced during his time behind bars in Sweden with some critics choosing not to support the rapper because of it. Rocky shared how people were "trying to stir up some weird shit" while he was unable to defend himself.

But someone who remained in his corner was Meek Mill, who tried to help him see the bigger picture.

"I think what happened was real unfortunate. Wrong place, wrong time type s**t," he said about his arrest in Sweden. The rapper and members of his entourage were detained in Stockholm for his alleged role in a street brawl with young fans. While footage showed the fans following Rocky and his crew, the rapper was found guilty of assault with time served. "I was talking to Meek, I was talking to a few people and they were like 'It goes to show you that even with money that s**t can happen to you.'" he said. "That experience just had me in jail thinking like 'Was I wrong? Damn, maybe I am wrong. Damn, maybe it is my fault.' You be in solitary confinement for so long."

Meek Mill spoke on behalf of Rocky several times during his detainment, calling for his release. “I went to prison for a fight in America the same way that A$AP Rocky did,” Mill told Rolling Stone in July 2018. "I was in the airport, someone swung on a crew member and we defended ourselves. When it was time to go to court, the judge revoked my probation and gave me two to four years [in prison]. It’s all based on the same thing: not being treated fairly. Being a rapper is just a little bit harder because we have a certain type of title.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky shared how he met the late A$AP Yams, his fallout with SpaceGhostPurpp and his journey in fashion.

Read our review of Rocky's hometown performance at Rolling Loud's New York show here.

