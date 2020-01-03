octavia-spencer-GettyImages-1193622144-1578108023
Netflix Releases Photos Of Octavia Spencer In Madam C.J. Walker Series

January 3, 2020 - 10:41 pm by VIBE Staff

The series debuts this spring. 

Netflix has announced a premiere date for the upcoming Madam C.J. Walker series starring Octavia Spencer. The four-part miniseries, Self: Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, is scheduled for release on March 20.

Along with the release date, the streaming giant unveiled first look images from the project, which include Spencer as Walker, and Blair Underwood, who plays the late millionaires’ husband, C.J.

The star-studded cast also features Tiffany Haddish as Walker’s daughter, Leila, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in law, Cleophus, Kevin Carroll as Walker’s lawyer, Ransom, and Bill Bellamy as his cousin, Sweetness.

W.E.B. DuBois will also be portrayed in the miniseries by Cornelius Smith Jr. DuBois was an outspoken critic of Walker’s company, which he claimed fell into “the hands of white capitalists” in a 1937 article for the Pittsburgh Courier. DuBois later clarified his stance in a letter to Walker.

Self Made was written by Nicole Jefferson Asher and A'Leila Bundles, and directed by Kasi Lemmons, known for helming Harriet, Black Nativity, Eve’s Bayou, and DaMane Davis whose directorial credits include Queen Sugar, Black & White & Red All Over, and How to Get Away with Murder.

The miniseries is co-produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Wonderstreet, in association with Warner Bros. Television.  Spencer is also a producer on the series as well as Lemmons, Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, and Jamaal Henderson.

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 2 Recap: Tiffany Hawkins, R. Kelly’s First Victim, Breaks Her Silence

“It should have ended with Tiffany Hawkins,” said journalist Jim DeRogatis on episode two of Surviving R. Kelly Part II. “Victim number one; patient zero; the first girl who sued Kelly for sexual contact that started when she was 15 in 1991.” In this episode, Hawkins spoke out on camera for the first time. In a June 2019 New Yorker report, she broke a non-disclosure agreement in which she vowed to stay silent about her abusive relationship with R. Kelly.

Growing up in Chicago, Hawkins was so talented her teacher at Kenwood High School, Dr. Lena McLin — who also taught R. Kelly — compared her to Whitney Houston. But Hawkins had a troubled home life as she was angered by her mother’s relationship with a physically abusive boyfriend. One day she met R. Kelly in Hyde Park, Chicago, and he invited her to his apartment to sing. That day, he had sex with the girls she brought to his place. Hawkins avoided sex with him.

“Every girl I brought was between the ages of 14 and 16,” she said.

For several months, he provided her food, a place to live and promised to help her singing career. Kelly called her his “cable girl” because whenever he asked her to bring other girls, she would do so. At some point, he told her to stop bringing girls and began demanding sex from her. Then she began living with him and told her to cut off contact with everyone she knew.

“I didn’t want that kind of relationship with Robert,” said Hawkins. “It’s what I knew I had to do in order to satisfy him and keep myself around.”

Dr. Jody Adewale, a clinical psychologist said that if a 15-year-old trades sex for favors, they aren’t capable of making strong or wise decisions at that moment. “Due to something we call the prefrontal cortex, a kid basically doesn’t have the wiring to understand the long-term effects of current impulses and current behavior,” he said.

Hawkins believed her dreams came true when Kelly let her sing background on Aaliyah’s album Age Ain’t Nothin But a Number, which he produced. She toured with Aaliyah, who Kelly married when she was 15.

Aaliyah was the first girl Kelly allegedly made sign a non-disclosure agreement. “That N.D.A. became the most effective tool in R. Kelly’s arsenal to continue his predatory practices,” said Alison Triessl, a criminal defense attorney.

The person closest to Aaliyah when she passed was Damon Dash, who said Aaliyah called Kelly “a bad man.”

“It just made her so uncomfortable that...I couldn’t know about it because it would have made me too uncomfortable not to try to rectify that situation,” he continued. Dash said he sought therapy over the issue.

Hawkins left working with Aaliyah after she became pregnant. She sought legal advice from Susan Loggans & Associates, a Chicago-based firm she saw advertised on TV after Kelly refused to take a paternity test.

Ian Alexander, Hawkins attorney in the case, said no one believed her story. The state did not press criminal charges against Kelly. They proceeded to file a civil lawsuit against Kelly in 1996. In 1998, Hawkins gave a deposition, a pre-trial testimony, that revealed Kelly knew she was a minor when he had sex with her. Kelly and his lawyers offered her a $250,000 cash settlement and she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“Paying money for silence victimizes women,” said Alexander. “Susan, as far as I know, has brokered settlements for silence for victims of R. Kelly’s abuse.” Jim DeRogatis called Loggan’s practice “a settlement factory.”

Kelly continued to use tactics like this to cover his tracks. When it came to the explosive sex tape with an underage girl, his lawyers delayed the trial for three years, which weakened the prosecution. The jury never heard from the victim or her parents. He also allegedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to witnesses and anyone related to the case to conceal evidence, according to the documentary.

There were other tapes Kelly filmed with underage girls. Carey Kelly said in 1995, he borrowed what he thought was a copy of the Steven King movie Sometimes They Come Back... Again from Robert. But when he played the movie, he discovered Robert had filmed some white girls, who said on tape that they were 13. “The system is a different ball game than a Black girl that’s 13,” Carey said. “He would’ve been gone.” Carey said he brought the tape back to Robert and he burned it.

The truth is Kelly knew which victims to prey on: Black girls and women who were economically disadvantaged.

“I do not think it is an accident that so many of his victims are people looking for a void to be filled,” said Brittany Picknett Cunningham, founder of Campaign Zero. “The truth of the matter is R. Kelly continued to choose a specific victim.”

R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges
R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 1 Recap: Survivors Face Horrific Year Of Fan Backlash

Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

It’s been a year since Lifetime’s groundbreaking Surviving R. Kelly documentary and there are new developments in the case of the veteran R&B singer accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls and women since the 1990s. He is currently in jail, without bail. His trials are set for April in Chicago and for May in Brooklyn, N.Y. The premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, which aired Thursday night (Jan. 2), documents unheard graphic details about the predators that sexually abused Kelly in his childhood and the methods Kelly’s survivors say he used to threaten victims and survivors who spoke out in 2019.

At the start of the first episode, Kelly’s brothers Bruce Kelly and Carey Kelly recounted a man in their Chicago neighborhood named Eli Henry, who was referred to as the “cool old man” and “uncle” by the kids in their community. One day Robert ran home after Henry tried “inappropriate things” with Robert, Bruce recalled. Neighborhood men jumped Henry and Kelly’s mother called the police. Henry was arrested and after he bonded out, he bribed Kelly’s mom by giving her $5,000 to not show up in court. She was struggling financially, Bruce said. “But if it had been my child, I don’t think no amount of money would have made me not prosecute that dude,” he continued.

“He did identify the man who abused him,” Andrea Kelly, R. Kelly’s ex-wife said. “He said, ‘I was so afraid ‘cause I was so little. He would take me out in the field and he told me, ‘Robert, you can’t tell anybody otherwise I’m a cooked goose.’’’

Both Carey and Robert were also raped by a child family member. The brothers did not say her name in the documentary.

“Sexual abuse at a really early age, especially from a family member can be really confusing,” said Dr. Jody Adewale, a clinical psychologist. Someone who struggles with that trauma at an early age would be confused about the rules and boundaries of sex into adulthood, he explained.

“In 19 years of reporting this story at the Chicago Sun-Times, and then Buzzfeed and The New Yorker, and everyone that I interviewed who knows about sexual abuse says often the victim becomes the defender of other victims,” journalist Jim DeRogatis said. “And occasionally, the victim becomes a victimizer. Is that what happened with R. Kelly?”

Kelly continues to deny all claims of sexual assault and his lawyers contend that the allegations against him are a “smear campaign.” His attorneys have accused the survivors of promoting “contemporaneous books, albums, and speaking tours,” according to the documentary.

The survivors describe pain and suffering since the first documentary aired, not fame and fortune as Kelly purports. Parents who spoke out faced backlash from critics, including Keyshia Cole and Master P, who accused them of not protecting their daughters after they met Kelly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The truth hurts. Don’t put your trust in man, put it in God. Part 1

A post shared by Master P (@masterp) on Jan 7, 2019 at 12:19am PST

“At the time, of course, they were not making decisions that they thought meant, ‘I’m not gonna see my child for the next two or three years,’” said Oronike Odeleye, co-founder of the Mute R. Kelly movement, in defense of the families.

Charles Rodgers and Kelly Rodgers, the parents of Faith Rodgers, who sued Kelly in May 2018 for mental, sexual and verbal abuse, said they warned her not to call the singer after he slipped her his number at one of his shows. But they were not aware of Faith’s relationship until after she left Kelly.

“Seeing his personality flip was enough for me,” Faith said. “Just little things like, ‘Send me a picture of what you’re wearing,’ to ‘Tell me where you live,’ to ‘Tell me everywhere you go outside of where you live,’ to ‘I want the address to that place.’”

After Faith sued Kelly, her attorney Gloria Allred, received a letter stating she needed to abandon efforts to “ruin his career” or nude photos of her would be leaked. Faith’s family also moved because they were receiving threats.

Other victims were threatened, too. “People started DMing [me] and saying B, count your days,” Asante McGee said. Jerhonda Pace said she moved out of Illinois because she was twice threatened by fans at a mall. There was also a Facebook page, which “exposed” each survivor who spoke out. They posted nude photos of Faith Rodgers and Ashante McGee’s old mugshots.

During the New York documentary screening in December 2018, which many of the survivors attended, attendees were evacuated because of a gun threat.

The #SurvivingRKelly premiere was just evacuated because we received a threat. The survivors were whisked away. I have the full video on IG and I'm gonna post clips in this thread

Here with @JamilahLemieux @TaranaBurke and more pic.twitter.com/TXS3ANNVHz

— A Fat Lady Sketch TL (@FeministaJones) December 5, 2018

After the documentary aired in January 2019, Sony and RCA dropped R. Kelly, but the company continues to sell his records.

“The thing that’s different about R. Kelly is he’s actively doing this stuff,” said Tarana Burke. “And so the idea of him losing his record contract or people supporting him and playing his music gives him revenue, and the more revenue he has the more resources he has he puts these resources into what he was doing to these girls.”

Despite many survivor accounts, R. Kelly still has people in his corner. One of them is his former staff member Jen Emrich, who fights on his behalf via social media.

“What worked for me was to go on social media and use the hashtags, ‘#unmuterkelly,’ [and] ‘#rkellz’,” she said in a now private post. “It started a whole movement. It worked. Thank God.”

kevin-hart-eniko-expecting-first-child
Getty Images

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish Reflect On Cheating Scandal In ‘Don’t F**k This Up’

In the six-part Netflix documentary series, Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish reflect on the cheating scandal that rocked their marriage. The episode, titled “What Happened in Vegas,” opens with Parrish revealing that she found out about her husband's infidelity via an anonymous direct message.

“I don't know who it was, they sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman,” she recalled. “I was pregnant at the time...about 7-8 months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'”

Although Parrish felt “publicly humiliated,” she drew strength from her then unborn son, Kenzo, and decided to stay in the marriage for the baby's sake.

“I think that's the only thing that really got me through,” she explained of maintaining a leveled head while pregnant.  “I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it. I'm happy that it kind of happened,” Parrish said though tears.

Hart added, “The affects that my reckless behavior had, it was crushing. That tore me up.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#KevinHart’s wife #EnikoHart reacts to his sextape leaking while she was pregnant on his #Netflix Series

A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g) on Dec 27, 2019 at 1:13pm PST

The docuseries features a bevy of behind-the-scenes moments between Hart and Parrish and the 40-year-old comedian's three children, as well as interactions with his HartBeat Productions team (including a heated argument between Hart and his personal trainer), backstory on his childhood, and his mother’s death from ovarian cancer.

The last of the six episodes addresses Hart’s anti-gay tweets and jokes from a 2009 stand-up comedy special that resurfaced after he was announced to host the Oscars in 2018. Hart stepped down from the hosting opportunity amid backlash. Don’t F**k This Up shares an alternate look at how Hart’s management team and staff reacted to his comments, and the subsequent backlash.

On Friday (Nov. 27), Hart took to Instagram to thank HartBeat, Netflix, Magical Elves, and everyone else behind the documentary, which he executive produced. “I just want to take the time to say thank you to all of the people that helped make this documentary special,” wrote Hart. “This is a ‘HartBeat Production’….this is my first time producing a show like this.”

“Words can’t explain how much I appreciate you guys!!!! I hope this inspires people to be themselves,” he continued. “At the end of the day we are all human...we aren’t robots...we all go thru s**t...it’s not about how many times you fall...it’s about how many times you get up!!!!!!”

Read the full post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I just want to take the time to say thank you to all of the people that helped make this Documentary special....This is a “HartBeat Production”....this is my first time producing a show like this....Thank you @netflix for believing in me and allowing me to be transparent...Thank you Magical Elves...Major thank you to Alex who was my director & spent so much time with me & my family & my friends....you’re amazing. Major thank you to @rockpaperscissorseditorial .... Words can’t explain how much I appreciate you guys!!!! I hope this inspires people to be themselves...at the end of the day we are all human...we aren’t robots...we all go thru shit...it’s not about how many times you fall...it’s about how many times you get up!!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 27, 2019 at 2:15pm PST

