New Music Friday: Future and Drake, Khalid, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani
With their first collaboration since 2016, Drake and Future clearly have the biggest song of the week - and the young, new decade - with "Life Is Good." Other releases include a new song from Grammy nominee Lil Baby, an LP by wrap up impresario Uncle Murda, and more.
Future and Drake – "Life Is Good"
The two rappers behind the 2015 joint album What A Time To Be Alive had opposite outputs in 2019. Future released the album Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd with an accompanying film, along with an EP called Save Me during the summer. Drake had a quiet year, but at the end of 2019 he began to satisfy fans again with an interview with Rap Radar and the song and video for a new record called "War." The two have jumpstarted the new decade with "Life Is Good," a track that showcases each of them talking sh*t over multiple catchy beat changes. In the hilarious music video (with guest appearances by 21 Savage, Mike Will Made-It, Lil Yachty and Big Bank Black), they take their hands at regular jobs as trash men, bakers, fast food restaurant servers, and more while pursuing their dreams as rap stars. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL
Lil Baby – "Sum 2 Prove"
Lil Baby recently appeared on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon to perform his song "Whoa," and weeks before he sees the results of his Grammy nomination for "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna, he's released a new solo song called "Sum 2 Prove." Apple Music | TIDAL
Khalid – "Eleven"
After a 2019 that saw him top the Billboard charts with his album Free Spirit, Khalid has started the new year with a single called "Eleven." In an interview with Apple Music, Khalid described it as "the perfect track to just play on your stereo, grip the wheel of your car, and just, I mean, just go where the wind takes you." He added, "My mom lives, breathes, sleeps R&B music, so I really feel like this is the ode to just people who came before me, and I really love the song. It reminds me of that Timbaland era and Aaliyah and music just felt so good. You just wanted to turn it on and just drive just to nowhere." Apple Music | TIDAL
Megan Thee Stallion and Normani – "Diamonds"
Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have teamed up for "Diamonds," a highlight from the soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a film that sees Margot Robbie reprising her role from the ensemble cast of DC's Suicide Squad. Apple Music | TIDAL
Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Alicia Keys enlisted the cowriting talents of Ed Sheeran for her new song, "Underdog." In an interview with Ebro on Apple Music, she said, "it couldn't be a better time for us to really recognize each other and each other's struggle and what it takes to actually get up every morning and decide to keep going. And we definitely need something that's just going to make us remember that we can. It's one of my favorite songs lyrically because it really... the rhythm of it is ill and it has almost this folksy vibe, but it also has this rhymey pattern in the vocals. And I feel like the story of it is ill, because I've always wanted to create, to put together, a story." Apple Music | TIDAL
Uncle Murda – Don't Come Outside Volume 2
Fresh off the 2019 version of his annual wrap-up and an appearance on MSNBC with journalist/hip-hop head Ari Melber, Uncle Murda has released his new album Don't Come Outside Volume 2. After showing gratitude with the single "Dear God I F**k With You" and teaming up with Tory Lanez for "62," we're expecting more street sh*t from the Brooklyn spitter. The album has him sparring with the likes of Benny The Butcher, Conway, Styles P, Dave East, and more. Apple Music | TIDAL
Mick Jenkins – The Circus
The talented, thoughtful Mick Jenkins has followed up two projects in 2018 with his first EP of 2020, The Circus. Apple Music | TIDAL
Doe Boy – Streetz Need Me II
Doe Boy, a signee to Future's Freebandz label, has released Streets Don't Need Me 2 with guest appearances by Young Thug, Young Thug, Key Glock and Lil Durk, with skits by comedian Mike Epps. Apple Music | TIDAL
MadeinTYO – You Are Forgiven (Deluxe)
MadeinTYO had had a busy last two years, with the release of his debut album Sincerely, Tokyo in 2018 and a 2019 that saw him touring with Billie Eilish, touring with A$AP Ferg, and appearing on Ferg's and Chance The Rapper's respective albums. He's beginning 2020 with a treat to longtime fans: a deluxe edition of his 2016 mixtape You Are Forgiven, with three unreleased songs. Apple Music | TIDAL
T3 – "Relax (ft. Illa J, Frank Nitt)"
Earlier this week, T3 spoke with VIBE about "Relax," the single from Mr. Fantastic, his first official solo project since closing down the legendary group Slum Village. "That’s a fun record. The concept is as Detroiters, we always feel like we have a chip on our shoulder because they are always counting us out for some strange reason. At this point, we don’t even get offended by it anymore. That makes us extra cocky sometimes because of that." Apple Music | TIDAL
Ty Farris – No Cosign Just Cocaine 3
Ty Farris is somehow one of Detroit's most underrated lyricists and one of its most respected at the same damn time: he doesn't have the level of popularity as other rappers from his city like Royce Da 5'9" and Guilty Simpson, but he's repeatedly proven that he can hang with them lyrically. No Cosign Just Cocaine 3 continues the consistent stream of output over recent years, and sees him showcasing what he says is "a perfect blend of ... the story telling and introspective songs from #NCJC1 combined with the witty and aggressive bars of #NCJC2." Stream the album below from his Bandcamp page, and buy a copy with merch.
Moneybagg Yo – Time Served
Shortly after announcing a deal with Roc Nation, Moneybagg Yo has released his latest album, Time Served. The 15-track project includes features by Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and Fredo Bang. Apple Music | TIDAL
Lil Mosey and Trippie Redd – "Never Scared"
Lil Mosey and Trippie Redd draw inspiration from apocalypitic Mad Max vibes in their new video for "Never Scared." The catchy tune appears on Mosey's 2019 album, Certified Hitmaker.
Young Dolph – "Juicy"
Young Dolph starts the year with a hilarious new video for "Juicy," a song from his 2019 joint album with Key Glock, Dum and Dummer.
Knxwledge – "Do You"
Knxwledge is one of the most creative, prolific producers of the past decade, and he's beginning 2020 with a beautiful two-part instrumental, "Do You." We expect this to be the first of many releases from the California musician. Apple Music | TIDAL
Sy Ari Da Kid – "Aria"
In advance of Sy Ari Da Kid's upcoming album, which features guest spots by the likes of T.I., Big KRIT and Cyhi Da Prynce, he releases a touching video for "Aria." The visual, directed by Dontell Antonio, laments on the amount of children without a father in the home, tells a story about a child in a tumultuous household, and shows Sy's love for his infant daughter. His upcoming album, It Was Unwritten, drops on Jan. 24.
Superhero Hip-Hop Pt. 1 – Various Artists
VIBE Editor-In-Chief Datwon Thomas used his Twitter account to reach out to his followers to ask them that the best superhero hip-hop theme music. The result is this playlist, which has 30 songs by the likes of everyone from OGs like Puff Daddy, Jay-Z and MF DOOM to younger stars like the late Nipsey Hussle and Future. Listen to the playlist below on TIDAL.