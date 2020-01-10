Drake and Future - Life is Good Drake and Future - Life is Good
Epic Records

New Music Friday: Future and Drake, Khalid, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani

January 10, 2020 - 10:25 am by William E. Ketchum III

With their first collaboration since 2016, Drake and Future clearly have the biggest song of the week - and the young, new decade - with "Life Is Good." Other releases include a new song from Grammy nominee Lil Baby, an LP by wrap up impresario Uncle Murda, and more.

Future and Drake – "Life Is Good"
The two rappers behind the 2015 joint album What A Time To Be Alive had opposite outputs in 2019. Future released the album Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd with an accompanying film, along with an EP called Save Me during the summer. Drake had a quiet year, but at the end of 2019 he began to satisfy fans again with an interview with Rap Radar and the song and video for a new record called "War." The two have jumpstarted the new decade with "Life Is Good," a track that showcases each of them talking sh*t over multiple catchy beat changes. In the hilarious music video (with guest appearances by 21 Savage, Mike Will Made-It, Lil Yachty and Big Bank Black), they take their hands at regular jobs as trash men, bakers, fast food restaurant servers, and more while pursuing their dreams as rap stars. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Baby – "Sum 2 Prove"
Lil Baby recently appeared on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon to perform his song "Whoa," and weeks before he sees the results of his Grammy nomination for "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna, he's released a new solo song called "Sum 2 Prove." Apple Music | TIDAL

Khalid – "Eleven"
After a 2019 that saw him top the Billboard charts with his album Free Spirit, Khalid has started the new year with a single called "Eleven." In an interview with Apple Music, Khalid described it as "the perfect track to just play on your stereo, grip the wheel of your car, and just, I mean, just go where the wind takes you." He added, "My mom lives, breathes, sleeps R&B music, so I really feel like this is the ode to just people who came before me, and I really love the song. It reminds me of that Timbaland era and Aaliyah and music just felt so good. You just wanted to turn it on and just drive just to nowhere." Apple Music | TIDAL

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani – "Diamonds"
Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have teamed up for "Diamonds," a highlight from the soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a film that sees Margot Robbie reprising her role from the ensemble cast of DC's Suicide Squad. Apple Music | TIDAL

Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Alicia Keys enlisted the cowriting talents of Ed Sheeran for her new song, "Underdog." In an interview with Ebro on Apple Music, she said, "it couldn't be a better time for us to really recognize each other and each other's struggle and what it takes to actually get up every morning and decide to keep going. And we definitely need something that's just going to make us remember that we can. It's one of my favorite songs lyrically because it really... the rhythm of it is ill and it has almost this folksy vibe, but it also has this rhymey pattern in the vocals. And I feel like the story of it is ill, because I've always wanted to create, to put together, a story." Apple Music | TIDAL

Uncle Murda – Don't Come Outside Volume 2
Fresh off the 2019 version of his annual wrap-up and an appearance on MSNBC with journalist/hip-hop head Ari Melber, Uncle Murda has released his new album Don't Come Outside Volume 2. After showing gratitude with the single "Dear God I F**k With You" and teaming up with Tory Lanez for "62," we're expecting more street sh*t from the Brooklyn spitter. The album has him sparring with the likes of Benny The Butcher, Conway, Styles P, Dave East, and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Mick Jenkins – The Circus
The talented, thoughtful Mick Jenkins has followed up two projects in 2018 with his first EP of 2020, The Circus. Apple Music | TIDAL

Doe Boy – Streetz Need Me II
Doe Boy, a signee to Future's Freebandz label, has released Streets Don't Need Me 2 with guest appearances by Young Thug, Young Thug, Key Glock and Lil Durk, with skits by comedian Mike Epps. Apple Music | TIDAL

MadeinTYO – You Are Forgiven (Deluxe)
MadeinTYO had had a busy last two years, with the release of his debut album Sincerely, Tokyo in 2018 and a 2019 that saw him touring with Billie Eilish, touring with A$AP Ferg, and appearing on Ferg's and Chance The Rapper's respective albums. He's beginning 2020 with a treat to longtime fans:  a deluxe edition of his 2016 mixtape You Are Forgiven, with three unreleased songs. Apple Music | TIDAL

T3 – "Relax (ft. Illa J, Frank Nitt)"
Earlier this week, T3 spoke with VIBE about "Relax," the single from Mr. Fantastic, his first official solo project since closing down the legendary group Slum Village. "That’s a fun record. The concept is as Detroiters, we always feel like we have a chip on our shoulder because they are always counting us out for some strange reason. At this point, we don’t even get offended by it anymore. That makes us extra cocky sometimes because of that." Apple Music | TIDAL

Ty Farris – No Cosign Just Cocaine 3
Ty Farris is somehow one of Detroit's most underrated lyricists and one of its most respected at the same damn time: he doesn't have the level of popularity as other rappers from his city like Royce Da 5'9" and Guilty Simpson, but he's repeatedly proven that he can hang with them lyrically. No Cosign Just Cocaine 3 continues the consistent stream of output over recent years, and sees him showcasing what he says is "a perfect blend of ... the story telling and introspective songs from #NCJC1 combined with the witty and aggressive bars of #NCJC2." Stream the album below from his Bandcamp page, and buy a copy with merch.

Moneybagg Yo – Time Served
Shortly after announcing a deal with Roc Nation, Moneybagg Yo has released his latest album, Time Served. The 15-track project includes features by Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and Fredo Bang. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Mosey and Trippie Redd – "Never Scared"
Lil Mosey and Trippie Redd draw inspiration from apocalypitic Mad Max vibes in their new video for "Never Scared." The catchy tune appears on Mosey's 2019 album, Certified Hitmaker.

Young Dolph – "Juicy"
Young Dolph starts the year with a hilarious new video for "Juicy," a song from his 2019 joint album with Key Glock, Dum and Dummer.

Knxwledge – "Do You"
Knxwledge is one of the most creative, prolific producers of the past decade, and he's beginning 2020 with a beautiful two-part instrumental, "Do You." We expect this to be the first of many releases from the California musician. Apple Music | TIDAL

Sy Ari Da Kid – "Aria"
In advance of Sy Ari Da Kid's upcoming album, which features guest spots by the likes of T.I., Big KRIT and Cyhi Da Prynce, he releases a touching video for "Aria." The visual, directed by Dontell Antonio, laments on the amount of children without a father in the home, tells a story about a child in a tumultuous household, and shows Sy's love for his infant daughter. His upcoming album, It Was Unwritten, drops on Jan. 24.

Superhero Hip-Hop Pt. 1 – Various Artists
VIBE Editor-In-Chief Datwon Thomas used his Twitter account to reach out to his followers to ask them that the best superhero hip-hop theme music. The result is this playlist, which has 30 songs by the likes of everyone from OGs like Puff Daddy, Jay-Z and MF DOOM to younger stars like the late Nipsey Hussle and Future. Listen to the playlist below on TIDAL.

In This Story:

Popular

Oprah Winfrey Drops Out Of Documentary On Russell Simmons Accuser

From the Web

More on Vibe

Prince Attends 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Recording Academy To Honor Prince With All-Star Tribute Concert

The Recording Academy will celebrate the legacy of Prince with an all-star tribute concert later this month. Usher, Alicia Keys John Legend, and H.E.R., are among the lineup of performers for “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince,” the Academy announced on Thursday (Jan. 9).

The night will feature some of the seven-time Grammy winner’s friends and collaborators including Sheila E, who is the co-musical director of the performance event, along with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Additional confirmed attendees and performers include, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Earth Wind and Fire, Beck, Chris Martin, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Juanes, Foo Fighters, Prince’s band The Revolution, Morris Day And The Time, and songwriter Susanna Hoffs. More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time," Deborah Dugna, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. "With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year's post-GRAMMYs special."

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The event will be broadcast on CBS later this year.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Continue Reading
T3
The Elixir Media

Exclusive: T3 of Slum Village Announces Solo EP 'Mr. Fantastic,' Shares Single 'Relax' with IIla J, Frank Nitt

In the mid-1990s the hip hop world was introduced to the Detroit trio of Baatin, Jay Dee (aka J. Dilla), and T3 known as Slum Village with the underground rumblings from their initial underground DIY project Fantastic (Volume 1) onto their first official album, Fantastic Vol. 2. When Slum Village appeared, they marked an important transition taking the vibe of 1990s hip-hop pioneers like Pete Rock, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest into the new millenium, while almost staking claim of the burgeoning sound coming from Detroit. Through the years, members would come and go, some would stay for longer than others, and others would leave us forever. It would be through the one constant of the group, T3, that the legacy would live on into a new generation of fans who would take Slum Village as-is, without the criticism from early enthusiasts that weren't always comfortable with the ever-changing aspects of the group they were passionate about.

After more than 20 years of keeping the Slum Village story alive, through all of its ups and downs, T3 feels like the name of Slum Village is in a good place to close that chapter on a positive note. Now, it’s time for T3 to step out on his own and deliver his solo project Mr. Fantastic, produced entirely by Teeko and Ruckazoid, due out on January 23 through Delicious Vinyl.

One of the aspects of the original Slum Village lineup that was overlooked at the time, but people started to understand long after, is that each member of the group contributed to the overall aesthetic of the group. With Mr. Fantastic, T3 aims to show how he specifically contributed to the sound of Slum Village while experimenting with styles we never seen from him before.

In anticipation for Mr. Fantastic, T3 has released the first single “Relax” featuring Illa J and Frank Nitt. He spoke to VIBE about taking a break from music, managing the personalities of his groupmates, and finally going solo.

--

Let’s talk about this new solo project Mr. Fantastic.

This is an EP with Delicious Vinyl. I put it out through them because they have history and credibility for putting out quality products. This is my first solo EP. I did stuff, but this is the first official solo EP. I wanted to make sure it came out through the right situation. I think it’s long overdue. I dedicated 20 years to just Slum Village in all forms and fashion. I just don’t want anything that is on my bucket list before I walk away from music that I saw I didn’t do.

What was the first thing that crossed your mind when you first decided to do Mr. Fantastic?

About two years ago, I had the idea in my head that it was time for me to start doing music. I had stopped doing music and shows for a while. I was online searching for new producers. I was just searching for a new feel. I came across these guys Ruckazoid and Teeko. They inspired me to want to make music. Then I found out that Ruckazoid did one of Baatin’s albums that never came out, which was incredible. I didn’t even know that when I saw him on the Internet. That connection made my connection even greater. It was like a perfect fit. It was like they knew what I wanted to hear without me even knowing these guys at all.

From a personal standpoint, how was it working with Teeko and Ruckazoid?

Those guys are creative geniuses. We had fun. We did these records over a course of a year, but when we work, it was really fast. Working with them is like working with people that know you, but we are still newly friends. It’s just a dope connection. It’s almost like how is this possible?

The first single from Mr. Fantastic is “Relax” featuring Illa J and Frank Nitt. Talk about that record.

That’s a fun record. It’s like a warm up. The concept is as Detroiters, we always feel like we have a chip on our shoulder because they are always counting us out for some strange reason. At this point, we don’t even get offended by it anymore. That makes us extra cocky sometimes because of that. It’s one of those records of us having fun and just telling people that regardless of the doubt, that we’re coming through.

There’s also a song called “Mr. Fantastic” featuring a verse from Baatin. Talk about that song.

That is my favorite record on the album. Basically, it’s a dedication to Baatin and J. Dilla. I don’t think Baatin gets enough credit. I know Dilla gets credit, but I still like to put it all together. Everybody that was in Slum Village contributed to the sound, especially in the beginning days. Doing my solo thing, I have to reintroduce people to my legacy in a different way. That’s the reason why I did this song. I just had an epiphany that I should be doing music and it was time.

What was going on in your life when you weren’t doing music or shows?

I was at the crib very domesticated. I was newly married. You have to find your inner-mojo, which is tough to do sometimes. I tell this to a lot of artists. You can lose your craft and not be able to find it for a while. You have to continue to write and produce and be creative, or you will lose it. I literally had to cut myself off of that and go into my office and just work. Inspire myself. I was used to bouncing stuff off other people. I had to dig into myself and find myself to make these records. I’m happy I’m able to do this now because I don’t need to depend on having a bunch of people to be inspired from. I can go into myself and be inspired.

What inspired you during that time and did you learn anything about yourself?

What I learned about myself is how people may perceive me. I know who I am and I know what I’m capable of, but all my people know is what I show them. When I tell people I’m doing a record and then it never comes out, then people build up this perception about you. I took that time to reflect and I didn’t want to be that type of person anymore. I want to do the things I said I was going to do. That really sparked the inspiration to become a better me.

With all the members that have come and gone through Slum Village and everybody having their own personalities, how did you try to keep all that together throughout the years?

By being very diplomatic. I would try to be the guy that would always see your side, but let’s see if we can come to a compromise. It was different personalities. With Dilla, musically, you just have to wait for him to call upon you and give you that opportunity to provide feedback. Everybody was different. I always had a vision for Slum Village musically anyways because I was always producing and writing the hooks, contributing a lot to Slum Village. So even when other people were coming into the group, people were always wondering why the sound hasn’t changed that much.

What’s the meaning behind the title of the project Mr. Fantastic?

It’s a double meaning. Fantastic is the name of the lead album for Slum Village, period. That’s what got us in the game. I’m saying I’ve been there for the whole legacy and the whole situation, so I’m saying that without saying that. I’m reintroducing myself to people just in case you didn’t know who Slum Village was, who Dilla and Baatin was. I’m doing it in a fun way but still letting people know.

Continue Reading
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' To Be Released Next Week

Mac Miller's family has announced the release date of Circles, the artist's first posthumous album. On Wednesday (Jan 8),  Miller's family shared the message on Instagram, noting how Circles was meant to be a companion album to Miller's acclaimed album, Swimming.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path," their statement reads. "We simply know that it was important to Malcom for the world to hear it. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen.”

Miller's family also mentioned Jon Brion's role in completing the album which was in the making long before Miller's death in the fall of 2018. "After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm," his parents said. "We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

Billboard notes how much fans adored Swimming. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and following his death, it returned to the top 10 at No. 6. The project, which featured standouts like "Hurt Feelings," "Self Care" and "2009" earned him a Best Rap Album nomination at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Read the full message and fan reactions below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:00am PST

new Mac Miller album approved by his family since it’s connected to his Swimming album drops.. this month. no words just tears man, happy tears

— julian (@Jupatter_) January 8, 2020

“Are you gonna cry when you listen to Mac’s new album next week?” #Circles #MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rsL569o6j8

— Seth Toland (@sethtoland17) January 8, 2020

we are blasting mac miller all day today periodt pic.twitter.com/0AMrFpFSfh

— chelsea rangel (@chelseaxrangel) January 8, 2020

jon brion producing a whole mac miller album... my heart can't handle it

— steven j. horowitz (@speriod) January 8, 2020

I spent a lot of time thinking about 'Circles' these past few months, and I have come away with it being my personal favorite Mac album. At the least, top three. https://t.co/Zb6wvEd7m4

— Donna-Claire (@DonnaCWrites) January 8, 2020

https://twitter.com/stifledd/status/1214943004382892036

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

‘Just Mercy’ Challenges The System But Let’s Moviegoers Off Easy

News

1d ago

Azriel Clary Contemplates Working With Feds In R. Kelly Case After Fight With Joycelyn Savage

Music

1d ago

New Music Friday: Future and Drake, Khalid, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani