5th-ward-weebie-GettyImages-1171021501-1578624322
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI

New Orleans Bounce Music Pioneer 5th Ward Weebie Dies At 42

January 9, 2020 - 10:00 pm by VIBE Staff

Tributes are pouring in for the NOLA legend. 

The Bounce King has passed away. New Orleans bounce music pioneer, 5th Ward Weebie, died on Thursday (Dec. 9). He was 42.

The rapper, whose birth name was Jerome Cosey, reportedly passed away from a heart attack after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured artery earlier in the week.

“First his kidneys went and they had him on a machine to get his kidneys back working, then his lungs went the next day,” New Orleans rapper P Town Moe said according to KLFY 10 News. “I don’t know why God wanted him at this time, but my brother gone.”

Family friends and fans took to social media with tributes to Weebie, including New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed,” Cantrell tweeted. "'Let me find out' you didn't know who he was. He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our city will not be the same without his voice and his spirit.”

The NOLA native, best known for songs like “Let Me Find Out,” “Get Out The Way,” “F*** Katrina,” and Kane & Abel’s “Shake It Like A Dogg,” kicked off his career in 1997 as a backup dancer for rapper Cheeky Blakk. His debut album Show the World was released two years later. Weebie’s sophomore effort, Ghetto Platinum, and his third album, Take It To The Hole, dropped in 2001.

He also collaborated with Master P on the track, “Rock It,” and appeared Drake’s “Nice for What” music video.

See more tributes below.

In This Story:

Popular

Martin Lawrence Says He Left 'Martin' Over Tisha Campbell Sexual Harassment Claims

From the Web

More on Vibe

Prince Attends 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Recording Academy To Honor Prince With All-Star Tribute Concert

The Recording Academy will celebrate the legacy of Prince with an all-star tribute concert later this month. Usher, Alicia Keys John Legend, and H.E.R., are among the lineup of performers for “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince,” the Academy announced on Thursday (Jan. 9).

The night will feature some of the seven-time Grammy winner’s friends and collaborators including Sheila E, who is the co-musical director of the performance event, along with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Additional confirmed attendees and performers include, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Earth Wind and Fire, Beck, Chris Martin, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Juanes, Foo Fighters, Prince’s band The Revolution, Morris Day And The Time, and songwriter Susanna Hoffs. More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time," Deborah Dugna, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. "With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year's post-GRAMMYs special."

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The event will be broadcast on CBS later this year.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Continue Reading
FX Premiere Of "Atlanta"
Getty Images

Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' Will Reportedly Return To FX In 2021

Fans of Donald Glover's Atlanta will be waiting another year for a new episode. Season 3 of the series is slated to return to FX in 2021, the cable network announced at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday (Jan. 9).

According to Variety, FX chairman John Langraf revealed that seasons 3 and 4 will be comprised of 18 episodes, the first group of which will air in January 2021. Season 4, will consist of the remaining eight episodes.

Atlanta’s upcoming season will reportedly mark the beginning of a “new chapter” for the Emmy-winning show which premiered in 2016. Some of the filming for the new season will take place in Atlanta, but much of the series will shoot outside of the U.S.

No official decision has been announced about a potential fifth season of Atlanta but Landgraf reportedly said, “As long as Donald wants to make more ‘Atlanta,’ I’m down for that. But it’s his choice.”

The filming delay is due to Glover’s busy schedule. Aside from being the writer, star and creator of Atlanta, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and voice Simba in The Lion King. Glover also headlined Coachella last year as his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino. The rest of Atlanta’s cast, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz have been busy shooting other projects as well.

Continue Reading
Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Courthouse after his court appearance on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. This morning in court it was announced that all charges were dropped against the actor.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Judge Orders Acquisition Of Jussie Smollett's Emails And Private Messages

Jussie Smollett's legal encounter with Chicago's judicial system continues into 2020. According to The Chicago Tribune, Smollett's emails, private messages, and additional personal items on his tech devices were ordered to be turned into a Cook County judge for review. The mandate aims to investigate prosecutors' timeline and handling of the case.

In January 2019, Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime and physical assault. The 37-year-old recounted the instance to the city's police department and an investigation at first labeled Smollett as the victim before things took a turn where the actor found himself as the suspect.

Throughout the investigation, prosecutors deemed Smollett hired two men to attack him and charged him with 16 counts of disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. The city also filed a $130,000 lawsuit against Smollett to cover overtime fees accrued during the investigation.

Recently, rumors began to take form on Smollett's return to Empire. The FOX series is nearing its final bow for its sixth season, which premieres in the spring. To respond to the speculation, the network's president, Michael Thorn, said to TV Line that Smollett will not make an appearance and "a number of factors" led to this decision.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

12h ago

Judge Orders Acquisition Of Jussie Smollett's Emails And Private Messages

Music

1d ago

Exclusive: T3 of Slum Village Announces Solo EP 'Mr. Fantastic’ And More

News

1d ago

Faith Evans Blasts Lifetime For Documentary Chronicling Marriage To Notorious B.I.G.