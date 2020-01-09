New Orleans Bounce Music Pioneer 5th Ward Weebie Dies At 42

Tributes are pouring in for the NOLA legend.

The Bounce King has passed away. New Orleans bounce music pioneer, 5th Ward Weebie, died on Thursday (Dec. 9). He was 42.

The rapper, whose birth name was Jerome Cosey, reportedly passed away from a heart attack after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured artery earlier in the week.

“First his kidneys went and they had him on a machine to get his kidneys back working, then his lungs went the next day,” New Orleans rapper P Town Moe said according to KLFY 10 News. “I don’t know why God wanted him at this time, but my brother gone.”

Family friends and fans took to social media with tributes to Weebie, including New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed,” Cantrell tweeted. "'Let me find out' you didn't know who he was. He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our city will not be the same without his voice and his spirit.”

The NOLA native, best known for songs like “Let Me Find Out,” “Get Out The Way,” “F*** Katrina,” and Kane & Abel’s “Shake It Like A Dogg,” kicked off his career in 1997 as a backup dancer for rapper Cheeky Blakk. His debut album Show the World was released two years later. Weebie’s sophomore effort, Ghetto Platinum, and his third album, Take It To The Hole, dropped in 2001.

He also collaborated with Master P on the track, “Rock It,” and appeared Drake’s “Nice for What” music video.

See more tributes below.

With 4 words,”Let Me Find Out”,I was introduced to a classic bounce rapper & raconteur who was deeply New Orleans, ya heard me?! Gregarious, fun-loving, creative, satirical and a true “wardie”.5th Ward Weebie stopped me in my tracks whenever I saw or heard him. BOUNCE, baby! RIP pic.twitter.com/cNG2hNnIfS — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 10, 2020

RIP 5th Ward Weebie. In the past two years he started a seafood festival and put out a song to promote voting in the midterms. A real loss for Nola. pic.twitter.com/pI9sSvb22p — Jordan Hirsch (@mrjordanhirsch) January 10, 2020

sending prayers and love to 5th ward weebie’s family and friends. RIP to a bounce legend an a New Orleans voice. ⚜️ — DAWN (@DawnRichard) January 10, 2020

5th Ward Weebie was a driving force in New Orleans' Bounce music scene, producing such hits as "Get Out The Way" & "Let Me Find Out" Most recently he performed at our Black & Gold Pep Rally in the lobby of City Hall! pic.twitter.com/ov2XT67OrC — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) January 10, 2020

NOLA lost a real legend. This one hurts. RIP Weebie. pic.twitter.com/3EdphkVFG9 — Jon DeTrinis (@JonDeTrinis) January 9, 2020

RIP to NOLA Legend, 5th Ward Weebie. You will be missed by many, but your music will live on in our city forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qtNrwwga82 — REPUBLIC NOLA (@RepublicNOLA) January 9, 2020

R.I.P to a New Orleans legend👼🏻5th Ward Weebie will forever be remembered and appreciated. pic.twitter.com/3hBfVYyOhA — Tommy Real Nigga (@TommyRealNiggga) January 9, 2020