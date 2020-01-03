nick-gordon-Getty-150408340-1578029640
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Gordon’s Father, Brother Speak Out After His Death

January 3, 2020 - 12:36 am by VIBE Staff

The 30-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a Florida hotel. 

Nick Gordon’s loved ones are speaking out in wake of his sudden death from a suspected overdose. The 30-year-old former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital after being found unresponsive inside the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel early Wednesday (Jan. 1).

Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Jr., who revealed the news of his death via Facebook, spoke with his brother hours before his death and was at his side in his final moments.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Walker Jr. further opened up about the loss, and defended his brother against the “twisted” perception of him in the media.

“Nick was a great person, and he was loved by many people,” said Walker Jr. “Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, but Nick was a great person. Nick loved everybody and people fail to realize that. All they do is read tabloids and make a judgment out of somebody off of that and that's not the case of my brother. I've known the man for all of 27 years, so I think I have a better judgment on the type of person he is than the majority of the people who are writing and saying [negative] stuff about him.”

According to a newly-release 911 call, Gordon stopped breathing and had “black stuff” coming out of his mouth, prior to being rushed to the hospital.

“I spoke with Nick during the day,” Gordon’s stepfather recalled to The Daily Mail. “He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good. He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job.”

Gordon began living with Whitney Houston as a teenager. The superstar not only took him in, but publicly referred to Gordon as her “adopted son.” Following Houston’s death in 2012, Gordon and Bobbi Kristina went public with their romantic relationship. The inseparable duo later became engaged, much to the dismay of her family and father, Bobby Brown.

On January 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home in Georgia. She died later that year, after being in a coma for six months. Gordon entered rehab for a short time, and was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016. He was ordered to pay her estate $36 million.

In 2018, Gordon was arrested for domestic battery against his girlfriend, Laura Leal. The two reconciled a week later, and Gordon was arrested again,  this time for violating a protective order by spending the night with Leal, who was reportedly with him when he passed away.

Gordon's official cause of death has yet to be determined, but Walker Jr. seemingly eluded to his brother having a heroine addiction on social media. An autopsy was performed on Gordon’s body on Thursday (Jan. 2), per the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office. Toxicology results will take between three to six weeks.

Gordon’s attorney, Joe Hibachy, says his client was trying to turn his life around. “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober, and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Hibachi said in a statement. “ My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind, and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
DaBaby performs onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge In Miami

Update: 1:43 a.m. PST (Jan. 2, 2020) - After initially being detained and questioned in connection with a robbery investigation, DaBaby was arrested for battery on Thursday (Jan. 2), Miami-Dade records confirm.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim is a concert promoter who met up with DaBaby and his entourage  to pay the rapper for a job. DaBaby allegedly accused the promoter of shorting him out of “several thousand dollars.”

Original story below…

DaBaby was detained by officers from the Miami Police Department and questioned in an ongoing robbery investigation. Video footage surfaced online of what appears to be the handcuffed “Suge” rapper being placed into the backseat of a patrol vehicle on Thursday (Jan. 2).

Seven police cars were at the scene as he was being detained, TMZ reports. The website shared a recording of alleged members of his entourage  appearing to assault a man before allegedly taking his money and other items.

The 28-year-old recording artist, whose birth name is Jonathan Kirk, was transported to police headquarters and probed by detectives.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#DaBaby gets arrested 🤦🏽‍♂️

A post shared by YOUNGZOETV954🌎💰🇭🇹 (@youngzoetv) on Jan 2, 2020 at 2:24pm PST

“Thus far, he is being question and has NOT been arrested,” MPD spokesperson Kenia Fallat said. No other information on the investigation was released by press time.

The North Carolina native called out the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department last week, after he was detained and cited for marijuana possession following a show at Bojangles Coliseum and a Christmas charity event earlier in the day.

DaBaby accused police of unfairly targeting him, and unlawfully searching his vehicle. The CMPD subsequently launched an internal affairs investigation into the arrest.

Continue Reading
lexii-Alijai-dies--1577930163 lexii-Alijai-dies--1577930163
Presley Ann

Rising Artist, Granddaughter Of Roger Troutman, Lexii Alijai Dead At 21-Years-Old

Rising rapper/singer Lexii Alijai died Jan. 1, 2020.

The rapper's cousin, Raeisah Khan, confirmed the sad news on Facebook: "Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills, wrote Khan. "Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words. My beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon."

It is unclear how the 21-year-old died, but singer Kehlani, who featured the budding artist on her track, "Jealous," also shared the tragic news from her Twitter account.

weakest saddest way to start a new year

i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here

love on your people

please

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

 

Dreamville Records MC, Bas also mourned the loss of Alijai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

you deserved to see the day when the world celebrated your talent, character, and integrity. I’m positive it was right around the corner. gone far too soon. RIP Lexii. thank you for being you and sharing your light.

A post shared by Bas (@bas) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:49pm PST

The rapper/singer, who is also the granddaughter of singer and songwriter Roger Troutman, garnered a large following on Soundcloud and YouTube before releasing 2015's Joseph's Coat, followed by her 2017 effort, Growing Pains.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Birthday to my fly ass Dad!! Rest in power big homie 🙏🏽 Keep watching over me.

A post shared by Lil Lexii (@lexiialijaii) on Jan 31, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

Rest In Peace Lexii Alijai. You were a star. Love and light to your loved ones and family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kSEv0jNGkZ

— High Demand Vibe (@ChaseVibe) January 1, 2020

I remember when I first heard Lexii Alijai on Kehlani’s song Jealous like 5 years ago. I’m so sad to hear she was taken away from us so soon 🥺💔 RIP baby girl 🙏🏾

— 💲®️ (@_sydneysaid) January 1, 2020

I’m absolutely heartbroken and still in shock over the passing of Lexii Alijai Truly one of the most talented, most compassionate destined for greatness young artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening too. May you rest among the stars. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/anaWOS8ZBo

— Spaceodditykelly (@spaceodditykel) January 1, 2020

RIP Lexii Alijai 😞💔 only 21...man.

Super talented and was just getting started. A few photos from the Milky Way tour when she opened up for Bas. pic.twitter.com/mmf27G01Kx

— Chase Fade (@ChaseFade) January 2, 2020

Stream Growing Pains below.

Continue Reading
Lizzo In Concert - New York, NY
Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Read Lizzo's Inspiring Message For The New Year

In celebration of the new year, Lizzo took a trip down memory lane as a reminder to never give up on your dreams. Today, Lizzo is a chart-topping Grammy-nominated music star but decade ago, the Houston-raised recording artist was homeless and grieving the death of her father.

“2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on Thanksgiving,” the “Good As Hell” singer tweeted on Tuesday (Dec. 31) with photos of herself taken 10 years apart. “2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house.

“Anything can happen in a decade, she continued. “Tomorrow is the beginning of [your] Anything.”

2009 was the year my daddy died

2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving

2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house

Anything can happen in a decade

Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything pic.twitter.com/QEvtGLPT94

— Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

2019 has indeed become a breakout year for Lizzo, whose “Truth Hurts” single topped the Billboard Hot 100 four seven consecutive weeks, and made it to President Obama’s list of favorite songs of the year.

“Truth Hurts” was released in 2017, during one of the “darkest days” of Lizzo's career, she revealed in an interview with People magazine in July.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Continue Reading

