Nick Gordon’s Father, Brother Speak Out After His Death

The 30-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a Florida hotel.

Nick Gordon’s loved ones are speaking out in wake of his sudden death from a suspected overdose. The 30-year-old former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital after being found unresponsive inside the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel early Wednesday (Jan. 1).

Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Jr., who revealed the news of his death via Facebook, spoke with his brother hours before his death and was at his side in his final moments.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Walker Jr. further opened up about the loss, and defended his brother against the “twisted” perception of him in the media.

“Nick was a great person, and he was loved by many people,” said Walker Jr. “Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, but Nick was a great person. Nick loved everybody and people fail to realize that. All they do is read tabloids and make a judgment out of somebody off of that and that's not the case of my brother. I've known the man for all of 27 years, so I think I have a better judgment on the type of person he is than the majority of the people who are writing and saying [negative] stuff about him.”

According to a newly-release 911 call, Gordon stopped breathing and had “black stuff” coming out of his mouth, prior to being rushed to the hospital.

“I spoke with Nick during the day,” Gordon’s stepfather recalled to The Daily Mail. “He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good. He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job.”

Gordon began living with Whitney Houston as a teenager. The superstar not only took him in, but publicly referred to Gordon as her “adopted son.” Following Houston’s death in 2012, Gordon and Bobbi Kristina went public with their romantic relationship. The inseparable duo later became engaged, much to the dismay of her family and father, Bobby Brown.

On January 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home in Georgia. She died later that year, after being in a coma for six months. Gordon entered rehab for a short time, and was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016. He was ordered to pay her estate $36 million.

In 2018, Gordon was arrested for domestic battery against his girlfriend, Laura Leal. The two reconciled a week later, and Gordon was arrested again, this time for violating a protective order by spending the night with Leal, who was reportedly with him when he passed away.

Gordon's official cause of death has yet to be determined, but Walker Jr. seemingly eluded to his brother having a heroine addiction on social media. An autopsy was performed on Gordon’s body on Thursday (Jan. 2), per the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office. Toxicology results will take between three to six weeks.

Gordon’s attorney, Joe Hibachy, says his client was trying to turn his life around. “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober, and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Hibachi said in a statement. “ My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind, and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”