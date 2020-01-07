Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Germany's Madame Tussauds Reveals Nicki Minaj Wax Figure

The unveiling took place on Tuesday (Jan. 7) and takes its styling cue from Minaj's 2014 "Anaconda" video.

Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to have their likeness dissected by the masses at Madame Tussauds. The wax figure museum recently revealed a replica of the Queens native at its Berlin, Germany location. However, the figure drew ire from the masses due to a severe lack of resemblance.

The unveiling took place on Tuesday (Jan. 7) and takes its styling cue from Minaj's 2014 "Anaconda" video. Two years ago, Madame Tussauds revealed a sculpture of Beyonce which spectators believe didn't do the Queen Bey justice. In a statement issued to the New York Times, the company addressed the lightening issue and amended the figure before placing it back on the showroom floor.

“Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

Minaj's wax figure originally debuted in 2015 but was taken off the floor and reworked due to provocative gestures from attendees, The Guardian reports.

Madame Tussauds unveils a Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin, Germany (they know damn well that this doesn’t look like Nicki) ✨👑 pic.twitter.com/dQCp00MoH2 — ONIKA FORCE (@OnikaForce) January 7, 2020

View Twitter users' reactions below.

They disrespected @NICKIMINAJ with that wax figure... — Vitty♒️ (@littyxvittyy) January 7, 2020

me looking at nicki minaj wax figure pic.twitter.com/bXK67x5tv8 — ッ (@yaniqxe) January 7, 2020

Germany did @NICKIMINAJ dirty with that wax figure — Mr.Mahallic (@MrMahallic) January 7, 2020

Whoever did that wax figure of Nicki Minaj needs to be fired — Loyiso (@Lhozha) January 7, 2020

Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said “yh, we got it”. No, you don’t. pic.twitter.com/VtQmLYgy0D — Zu (@ghetto004) January 7, 2020

These Nicki Minaj moments should be what they’re using for wax figures. pic.twitter.com/1I86MlGLMN — jay (@kllyblzd) January 7, 2020

the nicki minaj wax figure looks like kourtney kardashian lol — king alex (@AlexZidel) January 7, 2020