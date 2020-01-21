The Vibe Mix Newsletter
There are many stories that define the emergence of styles within the world of hip-hop, yet one of the most influential tales will be told for all to be inspired by, and that story is the life of Houston's legendary Robert Earl Davis, Jr. aka DJ Screw. Known now as the innovator of the "chopped and screwed" style birthed in the 90s of slowing down the speed of hip-hop jams to that of a crawl, where the lyrics drawl out and the beats stretch and your head has no choice but to bob.
The new episodic series, titled All Screwed Up, is directed by producer/filmmaker Isaac "Chill" Yowman and is based on the life of DJ Screw and the happenings of his Screwed Up Click label. The trailer shows the many dramatic points in the young Screw's journey to recognition. From crosstown rivals to police harassment, to building a music empire around talented gangstas, the situations he pushed through created the sound that proved to live on beyond his life.
2020 makes 20 years since Screw passed on from what was labeled a codeine overdose in his studio. There are still street stories about what happened to Screw and all the possibilities, but what is for sure is this man's contributions to hip-hop culture can't be denied. His handprint is all over the slowed down and chopped up productions that permeate all of today's top-charting artists from Drake, to Kendrick, to Future to Travis Scott to name a few.
Watch the trailer above and be on the lookout for the network that will carry this sure-fire hit of a series. In the meantime, check out one of Screw's original tapes with his Screwed Up Click below.
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are reportedly returning for another installment of the Bad Boys franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Boy’s 4 is already in the works.
Bad Boys for Life script writer Chris Bremner will return for Bad Boy’s 4, the outlet reported on Friday (Jan. 17). No word yet on when the film will be released, but fans can expect a much shorter wait than the 17-year gap between Bad Boy’s 2 and Bad Boys for Life. The film was delayed due to script issues.
“I just didn’t want to wreck the franchise,” Smith told Elliott Wilson during a CRWN interview last month. Lawrence echoed his words in an interview with GQ magazine.
“The script wasn’t right. And Will, to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right. It wouldn’t have been a good movie. We dint’ want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, ‘Oh man, that’s what I’m talking about. It just get better.’”
Bad Boy’s for Life opened on Friday and is expected to bring in more than $67 million in its debut weekend.
The internet has been buzzing with anticipation for Beyonce’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration so its no surprise that the line sold out in a day. Pre-sale items from the new collection, and Bey’s first with Adidas after dropping Top Shop and becoming the sole owner, went on sale on Friday (Jan. 17). By the end of the day, the only items still available were Ivy Park socks and even those were sold out by Saturday.
The line consists of an orange burgundy and off-white color pallet and includes track pants, jackets, hoodies, dresses, sneakers, bras, bodysuits, cycling shorts, fanny packs, and more.
Live on https://t.co/SDScvRTZ6p 12 PM PST pic.twitter.com/ozhQd1chIx
— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) January 17, 2020
Beyoncé for adidas x IVY PARK.#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/jnBa6OEfCI
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 17, 2020
“My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for the first collection and I am grateful and proud,” Bey said in a statement last year. “From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”
Prior to the launch, Bey gifted some of her celebrity friends and family members including her mother, Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shihidi, Janelle Monae, Ciara, and stylist June Ambrose, with the entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection.
Portions of the collection are still available at select Adidas stores, as well as Nordstorm, Bloomingdale’s, ASOSA, Finish Line and Foot Locker.
In other Yonce news, the “Spirit” singer reportedly signed a new publishing deal with SONY/ATV.