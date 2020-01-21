Nipsey Hussle Tribute At The Grammys To Feature Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch And More

What was once a rumor has now been confirmed.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), a group of artists will gather on stage to pay tribute to one of music's pivotal figures. The 62nd Grammy Awards will host a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who's posthumously nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Higher") and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance ("Racks In The Middle)." In 2019, Hussle's debut album, Victory Lap, was nominated for Best Rap Album.

The tribute will feature appearances by YG, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, John Legend, and Kirk Franklin. In a statement, the showcase's executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, noted that it was a unanimous decision to honor the fallen lyricist.

"An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come," Ehrlich said. "We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance."

On March 31, it'll mark a year since Hussle was murdered outside of his LA-based store, Marathon Clothing. Eric Holder, the suspect, was indicted by a grand jury in May for "one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon," a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reads.

The Grammys will air on CBS on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.