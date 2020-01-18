The Vibe Mix Newsletter
With recent individual projects from Cam’ron and Jim Jones gaining widespread acclaim, the latter East Coast rap veteran plans to keep that momentum going with this latest news. According to XXL Magazine, Jones hinted at a movie on their rap collective Dipset, which formed in the late 90s but rose to mainstream prominence in the 2000s.
“We started this as young teenagers. We would’ve never thought that we did what we did and ended up where we are and we’re still here today making money off this industry that we dreamed of being in," he said during an interview on Nick Cannon's Power 106 show. "People know we make music and there’s always a nostalgic value when we pop out and do music. But I do believe we got a story that needs to be seen in hip-hop like no other. I know people have a lot of their own glory story, but we really have an action flick that needs to be told.”
Dipset, which is comprised of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zeekey, Juelz Santana, and former members 40 Cal., Hell Rell, and J.R. Writer, churned out hit after hit like “Hey Ma (Remix),” “Real Ni**as,” "Family Ties," “Dipset Anthem,” “I’m Ready,” “Crunk Muzik,” and more.
A Dipset film will not head to production until Santana’s release from prison, Jones also noted. Santana was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He was also found guilty of possession of a controlled substance. According to his partner Kimbella, Santana is expected to be released in summer 2020.
Start setting aside your funds now, because the lineup for Governors Ball is one that you can’t miss. On Thursday (Jan. 16), the popular festival revealed its dates and lineup for its 10th edition. On the bill, attendees will witness performances by Missy Elliott, Solange, Summer Walker, Steve Lacy, Pink Sweat$, and more.
Held at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, the event will takeoff June 5-7. In a statement, the festival’s organizers commemorated the annual concert for hitting this momentous feat. “The upcoming 10th edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival marks a major milestone for an event that originated as a shared pipe-dream between New Yorkers in their early 20s who wanted to see their city play host to a music festival on par with the world’s best live music events,” the statement reads.
Tickets hit the market on Friday (Jan. 17) at 12 p.m. EST at govball.com. View the full lineup and flyer below.
Music makes you lose control💥 Tickets on sale tomorrow, Jan 17 at 12pm est at https://t.co/0EBwnWm744. Very limited Early Bird & Advance tickets will be available. pic.twitter.com/jqJq1UiI0r
— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 16, 2020
Wale's next single from his critically-acclaimed album Wow... That's Crazy, "Love...(Her Fault)" has finally received the video treatment courtesy of Teyana Taylor's camera direction. The visual follows the roller-coaster nature of a relationship, from the happy times to those nights of sadness fueled by alcohol. The music video also features a cameo from comedian B. Simone.
In an interview with Billboard, Wale candidly discussed his thoughts on loss which in a way relates to the premise of the video. "I'm the master of self-sabotage, sometimes. I can f**k up a good thing. It's just one of them things that's just a part of being me," he said. "I'll f**k up a good thing. I'll f**k up a good relationship. I'll f**k up a good friendship. But, at the same time, I think there's responsibility to be had on all places. I don't really think it's a 'loss,' though. You just move on. I'm like a basketball player that got traded or just went to another team. I'm still an All-Star."
Watch the video up top, which ends on a "to be continued" note.