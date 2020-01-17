Premiere: 12-Year-Old Rap Princess That Girl Lay Lay Introduces Tha Slay Gang With Fun "Long Hair" Video

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
The one thing you can count on in hip-hop is that rap legend and supreme lyricist, Reggie "Redman" Noble will always deliver the rugged and raw with a side of humor. That is a welcomed wave of balance in these times of extra thugness by rappers that are hardly as hard as they claim. Red, though? I bet he would really "Smack Tha Sh!t Outcha" like the video title for his newest single. The slow flow funk track compliments Red's comedic side as he presents situations he might find himself in like, "Women always throwing hints when they rent due/ and I throw a hint right back, 'What the [email protected] you gon' do?' Go get your money you brought ya wig outta/ Before I pay ya rent I'll smack the sh!t outcha..."
The second track of his just-released three-song EP titled, 3 Joints (get it? Redman...weed lover...joints...yeah) is sandwiched between "Its a Banguh" and "Zugga" with the former being an uptempo reworked beat version of his and partner Method Man's hit "Da Rockwilder." The latter is a bongo-based neck breaker with punchlines galore.
Video wise, this one is a continuous scene of Red putting the smackdown Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson style on anyone in his path. He's an equal opportunity palm and backhand slapper as well, from little people to Grandparents can get some five fingers to the face action. Mr. Noble also played double duty in this video as he took on the director's title for the Riveting Entertainment production. He recently did a career-spanning interview with yours truly on the new RivNow.com show "The Real Ones." Check it out below.
At the end of 2019, Lil Uzi Vert delivered a new dance for everyone to learn with the "Futsal Shuffle 2020." This week, the Philly native kicked off 2020 by unleashing a brand new video showing off dance moves.
Rocking a black hoodie with Rihanna's ANTI album cover emblazoned on the front, the "Safe House" rapper and his dancing friends show off their footwork.
The Starboy-produced "Futsal Shuffle 2020" debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December, however, currently sits at No. 44 on the charts.
Watch the video above.
Out of nowhere, Drake released a brand new song and video titled, "War."
On the AXL Beats-produced record, Drizzy taps into his Grime-influenced flow as he appears to confirm that he and The Weeknd are on good terms now.
“And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my nigga/Yeah, we just had to fix things/Family, 6 tings, we can’t split up,” the 6 God raps.
In true Drake fashion, the OVO capo throws shots at his naysayers.
“Everyone I know has code names/Anyone that I’m beefin’ with are no names/Niggas can’t even win home games/They just have to fall in line like Soul Train,” he spits on the track.View this post on Instagram
War Freestyle off of the EL KUUMBA tape link in bio
This is Drake's first record since releasing "Omertà" and “Money in the Grave” with Rick Ross earlier this year. While it isn't clear whether or not Drake is working on a new project, it's rumored that he and Future are working on What A Time To Be Alive 2.
Future preview a new track with Drake 💎 pic.twitter.com/1p7sxCBOsu
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 19, 2019
"War" comes from the El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1.