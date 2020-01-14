Redman Releases The Hilarious Video For "Smack Tha Sh!t Outcha" Single

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
At the end of 2019, Lil Uzi Vert delivered a new dance for everyone to learn with the "Futsal Shuffle 2020." This week, the Philly native kicked off 2020 by unleashing a brand new video showing off dance moves.
Rocking a black hoodie with Rihanna's ANTI album cover emblazoned on the front, the "Safe House" rapper and his dancing friends show off their footwork.
The Starboy-produced "Futsal Shuffle 2020" debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December, however, currently sits at No. 44 on the charts.
Out of nowhere, Drake released a brand new song and video titled, "War."
On the AXL Beats-produced record, Drizzy taps into his Grime-influenced flow as he appears to confirm that he and The Weeknd are on good terms now.
“And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my nigga/Yeah, we just had to fix things/Family, 6 tings, we can’t split up,” the 6 God raps.
In true Drake fashion, the OVO capo throws shots at his naysayers.
"Everyone I know has code names/Anyone that I'm beefin' with are no names/Niggas can't even win home games/They just have to fall in line like Soul Train," he spits on the track.
This is Drake's first record since releasing "Omertà" and “Money in the Grave” with Rick Ross earlier this year. While it isn't clear whether or not Drake is working on a new project, it's rumored that he and Future are working on What A Time To Be Alive 2.
Future preview a new track with Drake 💎 pic.twitter.com/1p7sxCBOsu
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 19, 2019
"War" comes from the El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1.
As 2019 comes to a close, Buffalo, NY's Griselda squad--Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway the Machine--unleashed their collaborative album, WWCD.
Keeping their Timb boots on the industry's neck, this week our favorite street MCs delivered part four of their WWCD Documentary.
Here, viewers get a up close view of Benny the Butcher's rise in the rap game. At the top of the clip, we see old footage of Benny in the streets back in 2017 as he opens up about his recent signing to Griselda Records.
“I mean it’s dope, but like I said, my life changed 30 days ago. I was front-lining in the projects.” The Butcher said. “My whole everything changed, and I’m just ready to work. It’s inspiring to be in the position I’m in, especially what I came from.”
Today, two years after inking his deal, Benny's name is in every dope spot in the New York City, as a result of his die-hard hustle. As a witness to all of the work The Butcher has put in, Conway The Machine praises Benny’s hunger.
“It’s just a testament to his hunger and his drive, Machine Gunn Black said. "I was just talking about this last night I think with Westside, like that ni**a Benny, man, that ni**a is super-hungry. That ni**a hungry like [he] is still broke, like we [are] still in the hood, and in the struggle."
This year, Benny has released The Plugs I Met, which follows 2018's Tana Talk 3, and A Friend of Ours.
Check out Benny's grind in the video above, and catch up on the previous episodes here.