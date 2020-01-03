Salaam Remi Shares 'Do It For The Culture 2' Feat. Nas, Akon, Amy Winehouse And More

Veteran producer Salaam Remi gets a jumpstart on 2020 with a brand new project. The Grammy-nominated beatsmith blessed music lovers with the second installment of his Do It for the Culture series.

Led by singles "Find my Love" with Nas and Amy Winehouse, “Shake Dat Je’llo” with Joell Ortiz, and the reggae-laced banger from Akon dubbed, "One Time," DIFTC 2 caps out a 25 tracks.

On the lyrical side of things, the Queens-bred received verses from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Bodega Bamz, James Fauntleory, Gallant, Stephen Marley, and others.

Back in Sept., Remi spoke with You Know I Got Soul, where he discussed digging into his hard drive during the creation process of Do It for the Culture 2.

"I’m emptying my hard drive basically," Remi said to You Know I Got Soul. "Before the hard drive dies, let me just share some of the ideas I’ve had. I want to do music when I feel like it. Sometimes when I’m hired by a label and an artist to be their producer, then that’s a service job. I’m giving the paying customer what they want. With the Culture project, it’s all about what I want to do. It’s not about chasing whoever has the most followers that week. That’s cool, but this is just strictly how I want to do it," he continued.

Stream Do It For The Culture 2 below or over at Apple Music or TIDAL.

