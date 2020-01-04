R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
R. Kelly performs at the Holiday Jam at Fox Theater on December 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 4 Recap: Rescued Survivor, Dominique Gardner, Shares Her Story

January 4, 2020 - 11:58 pm by Natelegé Whaley

In the fourth part of the docuseries, viewers are updated on what happened to Gardner after she broke free from Kelly's mental stronghold.

Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

In season one of Surviving R. Kelly, we watched Michelle Kramer, Dominique Gardner's mother, go on a risky rescue mission to save her daughter from R. Kelly’s captivity. Hours after Kramer found her daughter in a Los Angeles hotel room, Gardner left with her mother and they flew back to Chicago. In the fourth episode of Surviving R. Kelly Part II, we learn about the emotional struggles Dominique faced since leaving Kelly.

“She was fu**ed up,” Kramer said of Gardners’s first night back home. “I didn’t even sleep that night because I’m watching her because she couldn't sleep because she was worried about what he was going to say.”

Before Gardner met R. Kelly, she was a bubbly teen. But after leaving him, she was dark and a loner, her mother said. She was only 98 pounds when she came home and was afraid to interact with men because Kelly’s rules still haunted her. She also felt guilty about leaving Joycelyn Savage, another woman in Kelly’s stronghold, behind.

“I felt bad for leaving her because it’s like we was all we had,” Gardner said. “That’s not my heart. I don’t just leave people hanging.” She left a letter apologizing to Joycelyn before leaving.

Gardner also detailed her relationship with Kelly and the dynamic between her, Clary, and Savage. Gardner was the most rebellious and faced “punishment,” such as being locked in a room for days at a time with little to no food. Kelly once pulled Gardner hair out to punish her.

When asked about rumors that Gardner’s masculine appearance was to please Kelly’s desire for her to be a boy, she declined to comment.

“I was not aware of Robert having attractions to boys until a couple of the girls in the house started to talk about there being a guy that he was involved with who would sometimes come into the bedroom with them,” said an anonymous, former employee.

After her mom’s rescue mission, Gardner went back to check on Joycelyn and Azriel and see Kelly. She left again after the singer didn't allow her to attend her younger brother’s graduation and never looked back. “It took me nine years to leave,” Dominique said.

On Feb. 25, 2019, Kelly was released from Cook County, Illinois, jail after his friend Valencia Love posted $100,000 bail. Just days after being released, Gayle King interviewed R. Kelly, Azriel Clary, and Joycelyn Savage on CBS This Morning.

“I was so happy to see that his big TV interview was with Gayle King because it sort of mitigated a lot of things that he might have been able to get away with with a white journalist,” said W. Kamau Bell, stand up comedian and TV host. “There’s a narrative in American history of Black men being oppressed, being hunted, begin accused of things that we didn’t do, but when he sits across from Gayle King, she can sort of push aside that and go, 'But what about you?'”

Robert had a breakdown and it appeared he was going to harm King during the sit-down. Survivors Asante McGee and Jerhonda Pace said that watching the interview was triggering because they remembered Kelly’s short-temperedness.

The CBS interview inspired a Saturday Night Live skit with Kenan Thompson playing Kelly and Leslie Jones as King. Both Dave Chapelle and Aziz Ansari included commentary about Kelly in their Netflix specials in 2019. People also used viral clips of Kelly’s interview and turned it into jokes.

“The response to the allegations against R. Kelly dating back to when he was dating Aaliyah, so much of it has been humor,” said writer and cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux. “I don’t know that America deserves to laugh at R. Kelly because America has been laughing at R. Kelly for too long.”

Lemieux added: “What I don’t hear from Aziz Ansari nor Dave Chappelle in these routines is any sort of empathy for what happened to these girls and women.”

Toward the end of the documentary, viewers also heard from Halle Calhoun, R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend. She met him when she was 20 at a South Carolina show with her mother. Calhoun describes a time when her mother came to visit Kelly and she became suspicious of her presence.

“When Joy and Azriel’s parents started making this a big deal, Rob was getting very paranoid and he didn’t know who was against him so when my mom wanted to see me, he did want her to go in the sauna with just a towel so he could know there were no cameras,” Calhoun said. Kelly also made Calhoun’s mother sign false documents.

Calhoun said that she and Kelly got into an altercation when he thought she was looking at another man. She shoved him because he was yelling in her face. After the fight, she had bruises on her face and neck, according to an anonymous former employee. Calhoun eventually broke up with Kelly, but she describes their interactions as something akin to normal fights significant others and family members have.

“Sometimes abuse at an early age teaches you love is violence,” said Dr. Jody Adewale, clinical psychologist. “It teaches you love is crossing my boundaries. Some of these men might actually love these women, but they hurt them. Some of these women might believe that love is hurt and most people’s book. Hurt does not equal love.”

Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

According to #MuteRKelly co-founder Oronike Odeleye, the movement launched in 2017 was born out of the Savages' work to save their daughter Joycelyn from the R&B singer’s control.

“Just seeing their anguish and their pain really inspired me to act,” Odeleye said in the final installment of Surviving R. Kelly Part II.

Thank you to all the survivors and family members who have bravely come forward to tell their stories. And to those who have not been able to speak their truth, we support you too. Sending love and healing thoughts to every sexual abuse survivor. #MuteRKelly #SurvivingRKelly

— MuteRKelly-Official (@OffMuteRKelly) January 5, 2020

Last night’s episode covered the Savages' and Clarys’ additional attempts to make contact with their daughters since the first documentary aired. Viewers also heard heartbreaking stories from the women’s siblings.

Shortly after Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary’s Gayle King interview in March 2019, R. Kelly’s public relations team contacted the Savages and set up a call between Joycelyn and her family. When she got on the line, Joycelyn was immediately defensive. “I have told you guys a million times that I’m okay where I am and that I’m happy,” she said.

Jonjelyn Savage had her youngest daughter Jori speak to Joy as a tactic to break through to her because survivor Jerhonda Pace told them that Kelly hadn’t trained them to speak against children. Joycelyn broke away from her script and told her sister she loved her. But the call ended abruptly without her saying much else. Her mother likened the interaction to a prison call.

The follow-up documentary also dived deeper into the specific tactics Kelly used to lure Joycelyn Savage. After meeting her at a show, Kelly promised her he was going to help sign Savage to Sony Records. Songwriter Antonio Booze who was working with Joycelyn at the time was with her when she first contacted Kelly on the phone. Kelly was promising to fly her out. Joycelyn wanted to bring a friend, but none were available. She then mentioned bringing Booze with her.

“She told me that he was saying something like…‘I feel uncomfortable because he’s a songwriter and I feel uncomfortable with him being in the room considering that we both do the same thing,’” he said.

Joycelyn went alone to Oklahoma and when she came back she shared with Booze that R. Kelly had coerced her into having sex with him.

He said that she continued to see Kelly without her parents knowing. After her father found out that she had sex with Kelly, he told her that she needed to focus on school and to stop doing music. Joycelyn eventually moved out of her dorm and stopped contacting her family.

On July 11, 2019, the Savages went to Trump Tower in Chicago to get a glimpse of their daughter, Joycelyn. Her younger sister Jailyn called the police to do a wellness check. But Joy, as her family calls her, wasn’t at the Trump Tower.

Like the Savages, Azriel Clary’s family have made their own attempts to reach Azriel Clary. Her bother Armani Clary and his mother Alice Clary went to the R. Kelly concert in Tampa, Florida, in November 2018. While there, they spotted Azriel on stage. Armani said his mother made her way to the stage as other women in the crowd got invited up. She attempted to grab Azriel but their plan was blocked by R. Kelly’s security guards who grabbed and put her mother in a headlock.

“Security put us right in the hands of the police officers who then put handcuffs on all of us,” Armani said.

Angelo Clary and Alice Clary’s 25-year marriage has also crumbled and Armani doesn’t believe the family can truly come together until Azriel is safe again.

The families hope Kelly goes away so that these reunions will happen soon. On July 11, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted R. Kelly on 13 counts including child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. His trial dates are set for April in Chicago, and May in Chicago. As the documentary comes to a close, cultural critics said the breadth and depth of this case should be a cautionary tale about what happens when we choose to protect male celebrities over women’s safety.

Kimberly M. Foxx, Cook County State Attorney, said everyone has to do their part to remove shame from reporting sexual assault. Sexual abuse and sexual assault are still one of the most underreported crimes for that reason, she said.

“The biggest evidence is not a forensic kit,” said Foxx. “It’s your memory. It’s your willingness to put yourself out there and talk about the most traumatic thing that’s happened to you.”

Foxx continued to say that the process for a survivor reporting an incident starts before you get to the prosecutor or enter the courtroom and it begins when you need to tell a parent, police officer, nurse, doctor or a social worker.

“So I think our system has not been operating in a compassionate way that welcomes those who have these experiences to come without the fear of being retraumatized,” she concluded.

Continue Reading
Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

In episode three of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, Lanita Carter, R. Kelly’s former hairstylist, gave a tearful and graphic account about her relationship with the R&B singer. Carter met Kelly when she was 24 in 2002 and he hired her to braid his hair.

“It made me feel good to be doing it for a celebrity,” Carter said.

Working for him, helped her expand her clientele. But he quickly became more than a boss and was more like family. Like many of Kelly’s survivors, Carter had been abused before meeting him. Carter said Kelly advised her about her abusive relationship with her then-husband. He was the first person to encourage her through her obstacles.

“He was the first person to claim to be my big brother that wasn’t my big brother,” Carter said.

Carter met Kelly shortly after he was indicted for child pornography and confronted the singer about the charges. She believed his innocence when he told her it was his brother Carey on the child pornography tape. Carter said she would defend him against anyone who questioned his activities. For instance, Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child was at Kelly’s studio one day and asked Carter, “How old are you?” Carter said Kelly ordered her to pull out her ID to prove her age. Carter said she felt proud to defend Kelly at the moment.

“Our commitment to celebrity culture is...we want to get as close as we can to it,” said Dr. Candice Norcott, a clinical psychologist. “If access is where the grooming process starts then celebrities have a million-mile start,” she continued.

Kelly also built trust with Carter by sharing his past molestation story with her. She told him that she was raped, molested, and kidnapped when she was younger.

After months of Kelly showing her kindness, he flipped on Carter. While at the studio, he forced her head down to give him fellatio and threatened to beat her like “her husband” if she didn’t.

Carter reported the incident to the police. Cultural critics described that for Black women, reporting a Black man, especially a loved celebrity for a crime such as rape, is often seen as an act of betrayal.

“In the Black community, oftentimes we are trained to protect black men, based on the history of incarceration and slavery in this country and so the last thing we are told is to call the police,” Joanne Smith, President & CEO Girls for Gender Equity, said.

During an investigation, a detective interviewed employees at Kelly’s studio, but everyone denied knowing Carter. They then raided Kelly’s studio and found enough evidence to prove she was not fabricating the story.

Michael Mannis, Carter’s initial attorney, said police turned her case over to the Office of the State Attorney. A grand jury would decide if Kelly would be charged. But when Carter gave her testimony to the panel, she was badgered with questions about sleeping with the superstar. She described them as “mean” and instead of relief, she felt helpless.

After the failed grand jury process, Lanita was advised to pursue a civil case. She was sent to Chicago-based law firm Susan Loggans & Associates, who settled at least a dozen R. Kelly sexual abuse suits that required survivors to sign a non-disclosure agreement to receive a settlement. Loggans’s firm took a third of money settled each time, according to Ian Alexander, an attorney who represented survivor Tiffany Hawkins.

“I did not want to sue R. Kelly at any time,” said Carter. “I wanted him to apologize or I wanted him to be criminally charged.”

But Loggans didn’t believe Lanita and said she was “too old” to be Kelly’s victim. Carter was sent to another attorney and the case was settled in three months.

Since the case, Carter went on to become a nurse and found stability and empowerment through education. But she still felt emotionally trapped by not being able to share her story because of the N.D.A. she signed. She broke her silence after Kimberly M. Foxx, Cook County State’s Attorney, called for survivors to come forward in January 2019.

“99% of cases rely on victims and witnesses coming forward and telling their stories,” Foxx said. “In order for us to prosecute cases of sexual abuse and sexual assault, regardless of who the offender may be, we need victims and witnesses to come forward.”

On Feb. 22, 2019, six weeks after the documentary aired, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims. Kelly is facing three to seven years in prison for each count of criminal sexual abuse, $25,000 on each count, and sex [offender] registration.

The documentary closed out expanding on how Kelly used his story of sexual abuse to build trust and later manipulate other survivors like Jerhonda Pace, Asante McGee and Lizette Martinez. They all were abused before meeting Kelly and they believed he could always see the signs of it.

“Robert can smell a wounded woman a mile away,” Martinez said.

Continue Reading

