Nearly a week after Diddy gave an acceptance speech at Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where he discussed artists, specifically black artists, standing firm in their power, one of his former Bad Boy Records artists plans to speak truth to the media mogul's statements. On Friday (Jan. 31), Mase took to Instagram to reveal that he's trying to obtain his publishing from the "Mo Money Mo Problems" collaborator.
"Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label," he said. "For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn't after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don't want to comply w/ horrendous business model." Mase previously performed at the gala.
The Harlem native then shared that he attempted to offer $2 million for his publishing but Diddy reportedly told him to match another person's offer. "To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn't free," he continued. "So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing (as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 years old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GIY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back."
In 1997, Mase released his debut album, Harlem World, which was executive produced by Diddy. He went on to release Double Up, and Welcome Back, both under the Bad Boy's masthead. Each album became a bestseller, obtaining platinum and gold plaques.
Read his full statement below.
@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model. However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free. So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families
LeBron James paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a new tattoo. James was spotted with what appears to be a black mamba snake inked on his left thigh before he started basketball practice on Thursday (Jan. 30).
As the Lakers continue grieving Bryant’s death, coach Frank Vogel took the players for a light workout outside of the team’s training facility in El Segundo, Calif. “One of the luxuries of living in Los Angeles,” Vogel said according to ESPN. “It’s a beautiful day out. There’s always therapeutic benefits to sunshine and being outside in the fresh air.”
James’ tattoo was visible as the team ran routes and before Thursday’s practice, and he’s not the only one on the team to get inked up in Bryant’s honor. Lakers player Anthony Davis got a Bryant-inspired tattoo on his right thigh. Vanessa Aurelia, a tattoo artist based in Riverside, Calif., posted a video of James and Davis’ tattoos on her Instagram stories.
Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and two of her teammates, died in a helicopter crash last week.
In light of the tragedy, the Lakers canceled a game earlier in the week but will return to the court on Friday (Jan. 31) where the team is expected to honor Bryant and the eight other crash victims.
In her first major interview since leaving R. Kelly, Azriel Clary detailed the physical and mental abuse that she experienced, including being beaten with a shoe.
“I think that there’s hundreds of victims out there,” Clary told the UK Sun. “Robert has live-in girlfriends, he has girlfriend in every city. He has flings in every city. There’s usually three main cities in every state. So three times 50 - that lets you know how many women are probably out there and that's probably not even hitting it on the nail.”
The 22-year-old Baltimore native, who admitted to lying in a Gayle King interview where she defended Kelly, alleges that he made her have sex with him, and other men and women, “three to five times a day.”
According to Clary, Kelly “blackmails everyone” and makes them do “degrading” things, whether it's on film, or making them sign incriminating documents. She went on to claim that Kelly made women lie about being molested by family members.
“He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers. I know a lot of women out there are too embarrassed, humiliated, and ashamed to come out because this man had that much power to control them, to make them molest their younger niece or to molest their younger brother.
“Personally had I ever done anything like that, I would be entirely too ashamed to come forward,” Clary noted. “Thankfully, I've never been in that situation. But have I seen it done to other women? Yes, I have.”
Kelly’s lawyer has denied Clary’s allegations against his client.
Clary was 17 when she met Kelly while attending one of his concerts. She later became one of his main live-in girlfriends, but the relationship turned abusive. During one incident, Clary claims that he made her get naked and beat her with a shoe for “what felt like hours,” as punishment for talking to her high school friends on the phone. Clary claims Kelly made her send a text message telling her friends that she was cutting them out of her life.
“And then he beat me, he abused me verbally and then he beat me physically,” she recalled. “He beat me with a shoe — a size 12, Nike Air Force One shoe. And he beat me all over, it felt like hours and I was covered in welts all the way from my neck down.”
After the alleged beating, Kelly cried and apologized, and had another girlfriend bathed Clary. She also accused Kelly of sexually abusing victims on a regular basis, typically in retaliation for “embarrassing him in front of other women,” refusing to participate in sexual activities, or for not “performing well” during sex.
“It was easier pleasing him then getting beat every other day,” said Clary.
Kelly is currently jailed and awaiting trail on multiple sexual abuse charges.