Since August 2019, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnership with the National Football League (NFL) has sparked massive dialogue as to what spectators can expect. Under the "The Responsibility Program," the entities aim to pin awareness on issues that communities “need to come together to create change,” a statement to ABC News reads.
For the program’s latest installment, a public service announcement (PSA) featuring Botham Jean’s family premiered on Wednesday (Jan. 22), which was narrated by the slain St. Lucia native’s family. In 2018, a 26-year-old Jean was fatally shot in his apartment by off-duty officer Amber Guyger. The former Dallas cop believed Jean’s apartment was hers and that he was an intruder. Guyger is carrying out a 10-year prison sentence.
In a statement given to ABC News, Jean's sister Alissa Findley said this PSA will hopefully serve as a learning tool for those who watch. "I truly hope that our society learns from Botham's story—and the stories of many others—so we can make a lasting change in this world," Findley said. "Together, we must all set a better example for future generations and leaders."
https://t.co/OtzZOFlqrT We are in this together.#EveryonesChild #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/De2tJakPtE
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 22, 2020
According to The Undefeated, another part of the Responsibility Program’s mission will be to administer grants to families impacted by police brutality. Within the PSA, Jean’s family also highlight a foundation in his honor. Part of its goal also places a lens on police brutality and supports families affected by those instances. Additionally, the Botham Jean Foundation also assists people “in need of immigration guidance.”
Oprah Winfrey severed ties with an upcoming documentary on Russell Simmons’ accusers, but the former talk show queen says that her decision isn't a “victory” for the Def Jam Records founder.
“This is not a victory for Russell,” Winfrey told CBS This Morning on Tuesday (Jan. 21) while promoting her new health and wellness tour. “I unequivocally say that I did not pull out because of Russell. This is not a victory lap for him. I cannot be silenced by a Russell Simmons after all I've been through.”
Simmons has denied all allegations of sexual assault.
Though Winfrey believes that the accuser's deserve to be heard, she made the “hard decision” to resign as executive producer of the film after new “information” emerged. Winfrey approached the filmmakers about her concerns and suggested that the film be pulled from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
“I had said to them, 'Houston, I think we have a problem here' because new information had come forward.” Because the filmmakers opted not to pull the film, which is slated to premiere at the festival this weekend, Winfrey removed herself from the production team.
“You have the right to change your mind and make changes,” she added. “What this has taught me is, don't put your name on anything that you do not have creative control over.”
Watch the full interview below.
Missy Elliott and H.E.R. are teaming up to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi. The 30-second commercial will plug Pepsi Zero Sugar’s new matte black can, Ad Age reports.
“We are about to drop some [fire],” Elliott captioned a photo from the commercial on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 21), to which the “Hard Place” singer who replied, “You’re legendary!!! Can’t wait!”
You’re legendary!!!! Can’t wait! 🔥 https://t.co/d3z6fsR2u8
— H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) January 21, 2020
Elliott previously appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the PepsiCo brand, Mountain Dew, in 2018. Three years earlier, the Grammy winner performed during the Super Bowl halftime show as a surprise guest of Katy Perry. This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take over the stage for half-time show sponsored by PepsiCo.
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The big game kicks off on Feb. 2, 2020.