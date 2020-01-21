Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Pays Tribute To His Late Father Rocky “Soulman” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's father was his hero.

The Jumanji star paid emotional tribute to his late father, WWE hall of famer, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, in wake of the 75-year-old former wrestler's sudden death last week.

“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world,” Dwayne wrote last Friday (Jan. 17). “I was the boy sitting in the seat, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I’m in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally,I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease.”

“I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son,” he wrote in closing.

In an additional post thanking fans for their support, Dwayne revealed that his father died from a “massive heart attack,” brought on by a blood clot.

Rocky was born in Canada on Aug. 24, 1944. He began wrestling at 16 years old, and launched his professional wrestling career a few years later. Following his pro debut, the then budding wrestler legally changed his name from Wayde Douglas Bowles to his wrestling moniker, “Rocky Johnson.”

Over his career Rocky earned numerous championships, including the National Wrestling Alliance Georgia Champion, and a NWA Southern Heavyweight Memphis Champions.

He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1969 and formed “The Soul Patrol” with wrestling partner, Tony Atlas. The duo made history as the WWF’s first ever black World Tag Team champions.

Following his retirement in the ‘80s, Rocky began training his son, Dwayne, who went on to joint the WWF as “The Rock,” a nod to his father’s name. Besides Dwayne, the wrestling legend also had two older children, a daughter, Wanda, and son, Curtis.

