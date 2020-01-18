timbaland-vibe-interview
Timbaland Opens Up About 130-Pound Weight Loss, Beating Addiction

January 18, 2020 - 6:39 pm by VIBE Staff

The 47-year-old producer is embarking on a new journey. 

After beating an addiction to painkillers and dropping 130 pounds, Timbaland has a new outlook on life. The super producer recently opened to Men’s Health magazine about kicking his pill habit and getting his mind, and body, in shape.

“I had a dream that death was near,” Timbaland admitted of his addiction to painkillers. “I saw myself with a white face.”

The addiction worsened in 2013, when the Grammy winner and his ex-wife began divorce proceedings. Making matters worse, he owed millions to the IRS.

Taking pills became an escape method for the 47-year-old father of three. “It put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free. I’m like traveling, doing shows, popping ‘em, having fun, just being ignorant.”

Although he can’t recall just how many pills he popped daily, Timbaland finally decided to kick the habit by slowly weening himself off of prescription drugs, and it  wasn't easy. He described going through withdrawals as “one of the toughest things” he’s ever experienced.

“This was the path chosen for me. God was rebuilding my character.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gettin there gettin there !!!!( migos ) voice !

A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on

The Virginia native also credits his girlfriend with sticking by his side and finding a gym for him to begin his weight loss journey. He started working out Miami’s Punch Elite Fitness where he connected with a trainer who put him on a fitness regimen that includes boxing, and a strict diet of no processed food and lots of water.

When Timbo first walked in the gym he weighed 350 pounds. Today, he’s more than 100 pounds lighter, and still working on bettering himself.

“God has me under construction, which I’m still under. I don’t feel like I’m complete. I don’t want to ever feel like I’m complete, ‘cause my mind would probably go idle. God needed me to be clear so I could see what is needed, not what I want.”

‘Bad Boys 4’ Is Reportedly In The Works

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are reportedly returning for another installment of the Bad Boys franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Boy’s 4 is already in the works.

Bad Boys for Life script writer Chris Bremner will return for Bad Boy’s 4, the outlet reported on Friday (Jan. 17). No word yet on when the film will be released, but fans can expect a much shorter wait than the 17-year gap between Bad Boy’s 2 and Bad Boys for Life. The film was delayed due to script issues.

“I just didn’t want to wreck the franchise,” Smith told Elliott Wilson during a CRWN interview last month. Lawrence echoed his words in an interview with GQ magazine.

“The script wasn’t right. And Will, to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right. It wouldn’t have been a good movie. We dint’ want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, ‘Oh man, that’s what I’m talking about. It just get better.’”

Bad Boy’s for Life opened on Friday and is expected to bring in more than $67 million in its debut weekend.

Beyoncè’s Ivy Park x Adidas Collaboration Is Already A Major Success

The internet has been buzzing with anticipation for Beyonce’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration so its no surprise that the line sold out in a day. Pre-sale items from the new collection, and Bey’s first with Adidas after dropping Top Shop and becoming the sole owner, went on sale on Friday (Jan. 17). By the end of the day, the only items still available were Ivy Park socks and even those were sold out by Saturday.

The line consists of an orange burgundy and off-white color pallet and includes track pants, jackets, hoodies, dresses, sneakers, bras, bodysuits, cycling shorts, fanny packs, and more.

Live on https://t.co/SDScvRTZ6p 12 PM PST pic.twitter.com/ozhQd1chIx

— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) January 17, 2020

Beyoncé for adidas x IVY PARK.#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/jnBa6OEfCI

— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 17, 2020

“My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for the first collection and I am grateful and proud,” Bey said in a statement last year. “From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

Prior to the launch, Bey gifted some of her celebrity friends and family members including her mother, Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shihidi, Janelle Monae, Ciara, and stylist June Ambrose, with the entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

Portions of the collection are still available at select Adidas stores, as well as Nordstorm, Bloomingdale’s, ASOSA, Finish Line and Foot Locker.

In other Yonce news, the “Spirit” singer reportedly signed a new publishing deal with SONY/ATV.

Nipsey Hussle Rumored To Receive Tribute At 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

This time last year, Nipsey Hussle attended the Grammy Awards as a first-time nominee. The Los Angeles native, who earned a nod for his long-awaited feature length studio album, Victory Lap, hit the red carpet alongside his daughter, Imani, and partner Lauryn London. Despite losing the category to Cardi B, Hussle's landing a nomination after years of grinding in the rap game, was a victory within itself.

“It ain’t expect nothing,” he told Big Boy's Neighborhood last last year of being nominated.. “It’s been some talk around it so if the list would’ve come around and I wasn’t on it, I wasn’t going to be disappointed.”

Two months after the award show, the 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store. Hussle's tragic death seemingly expanded his fans based an illuminated his legacy and influence, and according to a report from Hits Daily Double, the Grammys will pay tribute to the late recording artist during this year’s ceremony. It's unclear who will participate in the supposed tribute as  the Recording Academy has yet to confirm (or deny) the rumor.

Hussle also received three posthumous Grammy nods for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung performance. The ceremony is expected to feature performances from Tyler the Creator, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson, Lil Nas X, BTS, Lizzo, and Aerosmith with Run DMC, and more.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards air on Jan. 26 on CBS.

