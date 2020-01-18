The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are reportedly returning for another installment of the Bad Boys franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Boy’s 4 is already in the works.
Bad Boys for Life script writer Chris Bremner will return for Bad Boy’s 4, the outlet reported on Friday (Jan. 17). No word yet on when the film will be released, but fans can expect a much shorter wait than the 17-year gap between Bad Boy’s 2 and Bad Boys for Life. The film was delayed due to script issues.
“I just didn’t want to wreck the franchise,” Smith told Elliott Wilson during a CRWN interview last month. Lawrence echoed his words in an interview with GQ magazine.
“The script wasn’t right. And Will, to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right. It wouldn’t have been a good movie. We dint’ want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, ‘Oh man, that’s what I’m talking about. It just get better.’”
Bad Boy’s for Life opened on Friday and is expected to bring in more than $67 million in its debut weekend.
The internet has been buzzing with anticipation for Beyonce’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration so its no surprise that the line sold out in a day. Pre-sale items from the new collection, and Bey’s first with Adidas after dropping Top Shop and becoming the sole owner, went on sale on Friday (Jan. 17). By the end of the day, the only items still available were Ivy Park socks and even those were sold out by Saturday.
The line consists of an orange burgundy and off-white color pallet and includes track pants, jackets, hoodies, dresses, sneakers, bras, bodysuits, cycling shorts, fanny packs, and more.
Live on https://t.co/SDScvRTZ6p 12 PM PST pic.twitter.com/ozhQd1chIx
— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) January 17, 2020
Beyoncé for adidas x IVY PARK.#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/jnBa6OEfCI
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 17, 2020
“My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for the first collection and I am grateful and proud,” Bey said in a statement last year. “From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”
Prior to the launch, Bey gifted some of her celebrity friends and family members including her mother, Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shihidi, Janelle Monae, Ciara, and stylist June Ambrose, with the entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection.
Portions of the collection are still available at select Adidas stores, as well as Nordstorm, Bloomingdale’s, ASOSA, Finish Line and Foot Locker.
In other Yonce news, the “Spirit” singer reportedly signed a new publishing deal with SONY/ATV.
This time last year, Nipsey Hussle attended the Grammy Awards as a first-time nominee. The Los Angeles native, who earned a nod for his long-awaited feature length studio album, Victory Lap, hit the red carpet alongside his daughter, Imani, and partner Lauryn London. Despite losing the category to Cardi B, Hussle's landing a nomination after years of grinding in the rap game, was a victory within itself.
“It ain’t expect nothing,” he told Big Boy's Neighborhood last last year of being nominated.. “It’s been some talk around it so if the list would’ve come around and I wasn’t on it, I wasn’t going to be disappointed.”
Two months after the award show, the 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store. Hussle's tragic death seemingly expanded his fans based an illuminated his legacy and influence, and according to a report from Hits Daily Double, the Grammys will pay tribute to the late recording artist during this year’s ceremony. It's unclear who will participate in the supposed tribute as the Recording Academy has yet to confirm (or deny) the rumor.
Hussle also received three posthumous Grammy nods for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung performance. The ceremony is expected to feature performances from Tyler the Creator, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson, Lil Nas X, BTS, Lizzo, and Aerosmith with Run DMC, and more.
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards air on Jan. 26 on CBS.