Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Trae Young Aides In Clearing $1 Million Medical Debt For Certain Atlanta Residents

January 10, 2020 - 1:36 pm by VIBE Staff

"Giving back to this community is extremely important to me."

In partnership with RIP Medical, the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young supported the nonprofit's mission of eliminating debt for the city's residents who couldn't afford certain bills. According to WSB-TV, Young's $10,000 donation led the $1,059,186.39 medical debt to be erased.

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms. Giving back to this community is extremely important to me," the guard said. "I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year." Since 2014, RIP Medical Debt has wiped out over $1 billion in healthcare costs since its inception, ABC News reports.

In a November 2019 report by CNBC, 137 million Americans are dealing with astronomical medical debt. So much so that the report claims Americans have been considering dipping into their 401(k)s to assist with the medical costs.

A year after joining the league in 2018, the 21-year-old established a foundation in his name. The outlet "was formed with the goals of continuing education for mental health problems, particularly cyber and social media bullying. Children and adults on a daily basis deal with depression, anxiety, PTSD among other issues that are caused by cyber and social media bullying."

"Blessed to have such a great team around me to help me make this happen!!" he tweeted. "For the A #MakeADifference."

In This Story:

Popular

Oprah Winfrey Drops Out Of Documentary On Russell Simmons Accuser

From the Web

More on Vibe

"VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers" Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Getty Images

Trick Daddy Arrested In Miami For DUI, Cocaine Possession

Trick Daddy was arrested in Miami on Saturday (Jan. 11) for DUI and drug possession. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star was reportedly driving erratically and “appeared” sleep behind the wheel of a dark-colored Range Rover when an officer approached the vehicle, the Miami Herald reports.

The Miami-Dade police officers were responding to a 911 call about a driver hitting signs and running red lights, the Herald reports.

The 45-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Maurice Samuel Young, admitted to having a handful of drinks at a nightclub in Miami Gardens. According to TMZ, Trick's eyes were bloodshot red, his speech was slurred, and he failed a field sobriety test.

He was initially taken into custody for driving under the influence but was also charged with possession after a authorities reportedly found a dollar bill on him that had cocaine residue inside.

Trick's bond is set at $6,000.

Trick was previously arrested for cocaine possession in Miami in 2014. The following year, Trick admitted to The Breakfast Club that he smokes weed laced with cocaine to treat his lupus. “When I smoke weed and coke, the worst thing that’s gonna happen to me is I’mma go to sleep or eat,” he said. “If I take Lupus medicine, I gotta take a pill for this pill, a pill for that pill… then I gotta go back to the doctor every Thursday and give them my money.”

 

Continue Reading
oprah-russell-simmons-book-1517495345
Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey Drops Out Of Documentary On Russell Simmons Accuser

Oprah Winfrey had a change of heart. Just one month after announcing her involvement in a documentary on one of Russell Simmons’ sexual assault accusers, the TV mogul hoped off the production team and pulled the film from the Apple TV+ lineup.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+,” Winfrey said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (Jan. 10). “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

The 65-year-old former talk show host added that Dick and Ziering are “talented filmmakers,” and that she respects their mission. “But given the filmmakers’ desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it’s best to step aside. I will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.”

Winfrey’s announcement comes weeks after 50 Cent claimed she disproportionately targeted black men accused of sexual misconduct and assault.

Simmons penned an open letter to Winfrey writing in part, “We bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent [documentary].”

The Def Jam Records founder says that he passed numerous lie detector tests to prove his innocence. “Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that 'hurt people hurt people,'” he wrote to Winfrey.

The documentary follows music exec Drew Dixon, a onetime Def Jam exec, who worked with The Notorious B.I.G., Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige, 2Pac, Carlos Santana and Pharrell Williams, among others. She is one of three women who came out with rape and sexual harassment accusations against Simmons in 2017.

Simmons has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual assault. Read his full letter to Winfrey below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog.Ihave given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book”THE POWER OF NOW “we bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry. I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today “womanizer”) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number. So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences. Please note that ur producers said that this upcoming doc was to focus ONLY on 3 hand chosen women. I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what i have shared. I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that “hurt people hurt people”. Today I received a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s which means that they are using my words/evidence against me and their COMMITMENT/ (all of the claims are 25 to 40 years old) It is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago, but in my case proof exists of what didn’t happen, mostly signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns, and in the case of 2 of your 3 accusers,their own words in their books. Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. ... In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind us

A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Dec 13, 2019 at 6:35am PST

Continue Reading
&lt;&gt; on September 14, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Olympic Committee Bans Athletes From Kneeling, Raising Fists During 2020 Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee banned athletes from any form of social protests during the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games. The IOC's Athlete's Commission released guidelines on Thursday (Jan. 9) warning athletes to keep Olympic venues and the podium free of “political, religious or ethnic demonstrations.”

“We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world,” the commission explained in a statement. “This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations.

“If we do not, the life’s work of the athletes around us could be tarnished and the world would quickly no longer be able to look at us competing and living respectfully together, as conflicts drive a wedge between individuals and nations.”

Kneeling, raising fists, and displaying any political messaging (including signs or armbands) are named as banned forms of social protests. The IOC also added a list of other places where athletes can go to “express” their views” during the Olympic Games.

Athletes have been known to make social and political statements at the Olympics, years before Colin Kaepernick spearheaded kneeling on the football field. Most notably at the 1968 Olympic games in Mexico City where Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised the black power fist while the U.S. National Anthem played in the stadium.

U.S. Olympian Gwen Berry lambasted the newly-released IOC regulations as a “form of control.” Berry, a competitor in the 2016 games in the hammer throw, raised her first at the Pan Am Games last year.

“It’s kind of like silencing us at the biggest moments of our lives. I really don’t agree with it,” Berry told Yahoo! Sports.“They want it to just be sports, for the love of sports.

“We sacrifice for something for four years, and we’re at our highest moment. We should be able to say whatever we want to say, do whatever we have to do – for our brand, our culture, the people who support us, the countries that support us, [everything]. We shouldn’t be silenced. It definitely is a form of control.”

The summer Olympics kick off on Friday, July 24.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

‘Just Mercy’ Challenges The System But Let’s Moviegoers Off Easy

News

1d ago

Azriel Clary Contemplates Working With Feds In R. Kelly Case After Fight With Joycelyn Savage

Music

1d ago

New Music Friday: Future and Drake, Khalid, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani