Rising rapper/singer Lexii Alijai died Jan. 1, 2020.
The rapper's cousin, Raeisah Khan, confirmed the sad news on Facebook: "Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills, wrote Khan. "Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words. My beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon."
It is unclear how the 21-year-old died, but singer Kehlani, who featured the budding artist on her track, "Jealous," also shared the tragic news from her Twitter account.
weakest saddest way to start a new year
i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here
love on your people
please
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020
Dreamville Records MC, Bas also mourned the loss of Alijai.
you deserved to see the day when the world celebrated your talent, character, and integrity. I’m positive it was right around the corner. gone far too soon. RIP Lexii. thank you for being you and sharing your light.
The rapper/singer, who is also the granddaughter of singer and songwriter Roger Troutman, garnered a large following on Soundcloud and YouTube before releasing 2015's Joseph's Coat, followed by her 2017 effort, Growing Pains.
Happy Birthday to my fly ass Dad!! Rest in power big homie 🙏🏽 Keep watching over me.
Rest In Peace Lexii Alijai. You were a star. Love and light to your loved ones and family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kSEv0jNGkZ
— High Demand Vibe (@ChaseVibe) January 1, 2020
I remember when I first heard Lexii Alijai on Kehlani’s song Jealous like 5 years ago. I’m so sad to hear she was taken away from us so soon 🥺💔 RIP baby girl 🙏🏾
— 💲®️ (@_sydneysaid) January 1, 2020
I’m absolutely heartbroken and still in shock over the passing of Lexii Alijai Truly one of the most talented, most compassionate destined for greatness young artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening too. May you rest among the stars. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/anaWOS8ZBo
— Spaceodditykelly (@spaceodditykel) January 1, 2020
RIP Lexii Alijai 😞💔 only 21...man.
Super talented and was just getting started. A few photos from the Milky Way tour when she opened up for Bas. pic.twitter.com/mmf27G01Kx
— Chase Fade (@ChaseFade) January 2, 2020
