The late Nipsey Hussle continues to inspire the masses with his music. But Hussle was not only a great rapper, the father and husband was also a voracious reader.

The Victory Lap rapper's love of books inspired a group of men to start The Marathon Book Club, where they frequently meet to discuss literature. There are also several Marathon Book Club chapters throughout the U.S., reports the L.A. Times.

The L.A. Times also reports that a fan—@theSIMSITY—made a meme of a list of the books that rapper mentioned in interviews. The list went viral.

"Now, almost a year later, 74 black men and two Latinos make up the four chapters of The Marathon Book Club," writes Angel Jennings in her L.A. Times story.

The Marathon Book Club is made of men from every walk of life such as professors, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investment bankers, Jennings adds.

Nipsey's book list includes titles such as Three Magic Words by Uell Stanley Andersen, Contagious: Why Things Catch On by Jonah Berger, The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason, and many others.

nipsey’s mind intrigued me so i compiled a book list of gems he had read. i’ll continue to update it as well. pic.twitter.com/HHlPatp44f

— ਸਿਮਰਨ 🇮🇳 (@theSIMSITY) April 12, 2019

here’s an updated list of the gems nipsey had read. pass the baton. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/nfwUo7DC75

— ਸਿਮਰਨ 🇮🇳 (@theSIMSITY) April 13, 2019

this is my list as of today. i will keep updating it on this thread, as we go along. continue to pass the baton. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/hsZO5KZ6vF

— ਸਿਮਰਨ 🇮🇳 (@theSIMSITY) April 14, 2019

Speaking of books, Stic from rap duo dead prez took to his Instagram account to share an extensive list of books that the late Tupac has poured over. The list includes titles like The Phenomenon of Man by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, Thoughts and Meditations by Kahlil Gibran, The Confessions of Nat Turner by William Styron, among others.

View this post on Instagram

“Study what inspires those that inspire you.” Tupac Booklist. Repost Salute to my comrade @brandencollinsworth

A post shared by stic of dead prez (@stic) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:15pm PST

Also, retired rapper No Name has a prosperous fittingly titled, Noname Book Club with several chapters throughout the U.S.

BOOKS OF THE MONTH

LET THE HOMIE PICK. For the month of January you can read one or both books. @overdramatique picked Die Nigger Die and I chose Sabrina & Corina. You can read 1 or both books. Visit https://t.co/0MeUSKN7jQ pic.twitter.com/6llBfoRBSQ

— Noname's Book Club (@NonameBooks) December 26, 2019

Read Angel Jennings Nipsey Hussle Was a Bookworm in its entirety here.