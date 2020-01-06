travis-scott-jackboys--1578333867
Taylor Hill

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Compilation Album 'JackBoys' Debuts At No. 1

January 6, 2020 - 1:22 pm by Darryl Robertson

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack crew are doing well so far in 2020. The crew's debut compilation, JackBoys is currently the No. 1 album in the country.

Released on Dec. 27., JackBoys has accumulated 154,000 equivalent album sales, according to Billboard.
The total equates to 79,000 physical album sales.

The seven song effort features Cactus Jack crew members Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B, and includes "Highest in the Room (Remix)." Rappers Lil Baby, Offset, Pop Smoke, and Young Thug are also featured on the project.

Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial dropped to No. 2, Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding), Young Thug (So Much Fun), and DaBaby (KIRK) come in at No. 3, No.7, and No. 8, respectively.

 

Nipsey Hussle's Love Of Reading Inspires The Marathon Book Club

The late Nipsey Hussle continues to inspire the masses with his music. But Hussle was not only a great rapper, the father and husband was also a voracious reader.

The Victory Lap rapper's love of books inspired a group of men to start The Marathon Book Club, where they frequently meet to discuss literature. There are also several Marathon Book Club chapters throughout the U.S., reports the L.A. Times.

The L.A. Times also reports that a fan—@theSIMSITY—made a meme of a list of the books that rapper mentioned in interviews. The list went viral.

"Now, almost a year later, 74 black men and two Latinos make up the four chapters of The Marathon Book Club," writes Angel Jennings in her L.A. Times story.

The Marathon Book Club is made of men from every walk of life such as professors, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investment bankers, Jennings adds.

Nipsey's book list includes titles such as Three Magic Words by Uell Stanley Andersen, Contagious: Why Things Catch On by Jonah Berger, The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason, and many others.

nipsey’s mind intrigued me so i compiled a book list of gems he had read. i’ll continue to update it as well. pic.twitter.com/HHlPatp44f

— ਸਿਮਰਨ 🇮🇳 (@theSIMSITY) April 12, 2019

here’s an updated list of the gems nipsey had read. pass the baton. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/nfwUo7DC75

— ਸਿਮਰਨ 🇮🇳 (@theSIMSITY) April 13, 2019

this is my list as of today. i will keep updating it on this thread, as we go along. continue to pass the baton. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/hsZO5KZ6vF

— ਸਿਮਰਨ 🇮🇳 (@theSIMSITY) April 14, 2019

Speaking of books, Stic from rap duo dead prez took to his Instagram account to share an extensive list of books that the late Tupac has poured over. The list includes titles like The Phenomenon of Man by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, Thoughts and Meditations by  Kahlil Gibran, The Confessions of Nat Turner by William Styron, among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Study what inspires those that inspire you.” Tupac Booklist. Repost Salute to my comrade @brandencollinsworth

A post shared by stic of dead prez (@stic) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:15pm PST

Also, retired rapper No Name has a prosperous fittingly titled, Noname Book Club with several chapters throughout the U.S.

BOOKS OF THE MONTH

LET THE HOMIE PICK. For the month of January you can read one or both books. @overdramatique picked Die Nigger Die and I chose Sabrina & Corina. You can read 1 or both books. Visit https://t.co/0MeUSKN7jQ pic.twitter.com/6llBfoRBSQ

— Noname's Book Club (@NonameBooks) December 26, 2019

Read Angel Jennings Nipsey Hussle Was a Bookworm in its entirety here.

lexii-Alijai-dies--1577930163 lexii-Alijai-dies--1577930163
Presley Ann

Rising Artist, Granddaughter Of Roger Troutman, Lexii Alijai Dead At 21-Years-Old

Rising rapper/singer Lexii Alijai died Jan. 1, 2020.

The rapper's cousin, Raeisah Khan, confirmed the sad news on Facebook: "Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills, wrote Khan. "Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words. My beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon."

It is unclear how the 21-year-old died, but singer Kehlani, who featured the budding artist on her track, "Jealous," also shared the tragic news from her Twitter account.

weakest saddest way to start a new year

i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here

love on your people

please

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

 

Dreamville Records MC, Bas also mourned the loss of Alijai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

you deserved to see the day when the world celebrated your talent, character, and integrity. I’m positive it was right around the corner. gone far too soon. RIP Lexii. thank you for being you and sharing your light.

A post shared by Bas (@bas) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:49pm PST

The rapper/singer, who is also the granddaughter of singer and songwriter Roger Troutman, garnered a large following on Soundcloud and YouTube before releasing 2015's Joseph's Coat, followed by her 2017 effort, Growing Pains.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Birthday to my fly ass Dad!! Rest in power big homie 🙏🏽 Keep watching over me.

A post shared by Lil Lexii (@lexiialijaii) on Jan 31, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

Rest In Peace Lexii Alijai. You were a star. Love and light to your loved ones and family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kSEv0jNGkZ

— High Demand Vibe (@ChaseVibe) January 1, 2020

I remember when I first heard Lexii Alijai on Kehlani’s song Jealous like 5 years ago. I’m so sad to hear she was taken away from us so soon 🥺💔 RIP baby girl 🙏🏾

— 💲®️ (@_sydneysaid) January 1, 2020

I’m absolutely heartbroken and still in shock over the passing of Lexii Alijai Truly one of the most talented, most compassionate destined for greatness young artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening too. May you rest among the stars. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/anaWOS8ZBo

— Spaceodditykelly (@spaceodditykel) January 1, 2020

RIP Lexii Alijai 😞💔 only 21...man.

Super talented and was just getting started. A few photos from the Milky Way tour when she opened up for Bas. pic.twitter.com/mmf27G01Kx

— Chase Fade (@ChaseFade) January 2, 2020

Stream Growing Pains below.

Mariah Carey 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mariah Carey Makes Music History Thanks To “All I Want For Christmas”

“All I Want for Christmas” has helped Mariah Carey reach a new milestone to close out 2019. The song topped the charts this month making Carey the first artist in music history to land No. 1 singles across four decades, Billboard reports.

Released in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas,” was originally ineligible for the Hot 100 chart until 1998. The song has made reoccurring appearances on the chart over the years, peaking at No. 9 in 2017, which earned Carey her 28th single to break the top 10.

This year, fans banded together to help push “All I Want for Christmas” to the top of the singles chart for the week of Dec. 21. With another No. 1 showing for week of Jan. 4, 2020, “All I Want for Christmas” is the last No. 1 of the 2010’s, and the first No. 1 of the 2020's.

Additionally, Carey’s Christmas single topped Billboard’s Streaming Songs charts for the fourth week in a row, and has wracked up more than 72 million streams. Carey released a new music video for the single earlier in the month.

In other news, the “Caution” singer’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve but the elusive chanteuse remains unfazed.  In response to being hacked Carey casually tweeted, “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”

 

