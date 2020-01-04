trey-songz-GettyImages-1181765542-1578113886
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trey Songz Accused Of Sexual Assault In $10 Million Lawsuit

January 4, 2020 - 12:13 am by VIBE Staff

The accuser claims Songz assaulted her while they were partying at a nightclub.

Trey Songz has been hit with a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit. A woman identified only as “Jane Doe,” claims Songz assaulted her in a Miami nightclub during New Year’s Eve bash in 2018, The Blast reported on Friday (Jan. 3).

Songz  allegedly forced “his hand under her dress without her consent,” and attempted to “insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission,” court documents state. The alleged incident occurred while they were at a VIP table at Miami’s E11even Nightclub. The suit claims Songz and the woman were at a party at Diddy’s house before the singer asked her to join him at E11even.

Shortly thereafter, the woman discovered another alleged accuser in the nightclub who claimed to have had a similar encounter with Songz earlier that night. The suit alleges that the second woman confided in Jane Doe, that Songz “put his hands down her pants and had placed his fingers into her buttocks without her consent.”

The Jane Doe accuser claims Songz “intentionally created an offer of bodily injury” thus creating a “well-founded fear of imminent peril.” She is suing for assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The 35-year-old crooner, whose birth name Tremaine Neverson, was previously sued for physical assault by a separate accuser, Andrea Buera. Buera claimed Songz attacked her at an NBA All-Star Weekend party, for talking to another man. Songz said that he acted in self defense  and requested that the lawsuit be dismissed. In legal documents Songz's lawyer noted that “any force he used was only the amount reasonably necessary to protect himself.” No criminal charges were filed due to lack of evidence. Buera eventually dropped the suit without prejudice, which means it can't be filed again.

In 2017, KeKe Palmer accused Songz of “sexual intimidation,” for attempting to coax her into appearing in a music video. Songz released a statement in response to Palmer's claims that read in part,  “I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too.”

Songz has yet to publicly respond to allegations in the latest lawsuit, but he doesn’t appear to be affected by the reports. Hours after the story broke, the Virginia native posted a photo on Instagram on Friday captioned, “Blessed. Stressed Less.”

octavia-spencer-GettyImages-1193622144-1578108023
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Netflix Releases Photos Of Octavia Spencer In Madam C.J. Walker Series

Netflix has announced a premiere date for the upcoming Madam C.J. Walker series starring Octavia Spencer. The four-part miniseries, Self: Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, is scheduled for release on March 20.

Along with the release date, the streaming giant unveiled first look images from the project, which include Spencer as Walker, and Blair Underwood, who plays the late millionaires’ husband, C.J.

Y'all I'm so excited for this incredible story!!

Here's a first look at "Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker" starring @octaviaspencer, @BlairUnderwood, @TiffanyHaddish, @carmenejogo, and so many more! The 4-part series limited series debuts 3/20 on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/xOhm4MFeYU

— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 2, 2020

The star-studded cast also features Tiffany Haddish as Walker’s daughter, Leila, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in law, Cleophus, Kevin Carroll as Walker’s lawyer, Ransom, and Bill Bellamy as his cousin, Sweetness.

W.E.B. DuBois will also be portrayed in the miniseries by Cornelius Smith Jr. DuBois was an outspoken critic of Walker’s company, which he claimed fell into “the hands of white capitalists” in a 1937 article for the Pittsburgh Courier. DuBois later clarified his stance in a letter to Walker.

Self Made was written by Nicole Jefferson Asher and A'Leila Bundles, and directed by Kasi Lemmons, known for helming Harriet, Black Nativity, Eve’s Bayou, and DaMane Davis whose directorial credits include Queen Sugar, Black & White & Red All Over, and How to Get Away with Murder.

The miniseries is co-produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Wonderstreet, in association with Warner Bros. Television.  Spencer is also a producer on the series as well as Lemmons, Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, and Jamaal Henderson.

Continue Reading
US-justice-COURT-KELLY
R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court Building after a hearing on sexual abuse charges on May 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 2 Recap: Tiffany Hawkins, R. Kelly’s First Victim, Breaks Her Silence

“It should have ended with Tiffany Hawkins,” said journalist Jim DeRogatis on episode two of Surviving R. Kelly Part II. “Victim number one; patient zero; the first girl who sued Kelly for sexual contact that started when she was 15 in 1991.” In this episode, Hawkins spoke out on camera for the first time. In a June 2019 New Yorker report, she broke a non-disclosure agreement in which she vowed to stay silent about her abusive relationship with R. Kelly.

Growing up in Chicago, Hawkins was so talented her teacher at Kenwood High School, Dr. Lena McLin — who also taught R. Kelly — compared her to Whitney Houston. But Hawkins had a troubled home life as she was angered by her mother’s relationship with a physically abusive boyfriend. One day she met R. Kelly in Hyde Park, Chicago, and he invited her to his apartment to sing. That day, he had sex with the girls she brought to his place. Hawkins avoided sex with him.

“Every girl I brought was between the ages of 14 and 16,” she said.

For several months, he provided her food, a place to live and promised to help her singing career. Kelly called her his “cable girl” because whenever he asked her to bring other girls, she would do so. At some point, he told her to stop bringing girls and began demanding sex from her. Then she began living with him and told her to cut off contact with everyone she knew.

“I didn’t want that kind of relationship with Robert,” said Hawkins. “It’s what I knew I had to do in order to satisfy him and keep myself around.”

Dr. Jody Adewale, a clinical psychologist said that if a 15-year-old trades sex for favors, they aren’t capable of making strong or wise decisions at that moment. “Due to something we call the prefrontal cortex, a kid basically doesn’t have the wiring to understand the long-term effects of current impulses and current behavior,” he said.

Hawkins believed her dreams came true when Kelly let her sing background on Aaliyah’s album Age Ain’t Nothin But a Number, which he produced. She toured with Aaliyah, who Kelly married when she was 15.

Aaliyah was the first girl Kelly allegedly made sign a non-disclosure agreement. “That N.D.A. became the most effective tool in R. Kelly’s arsenal to continue his predatory practices,” said Alison Triessl, a criminal defense attorney.

The person closest to Aaliyah when she passed was Damon Dash, who said Aaliyah called Kelly “a bad man.”

“It just made her so uncomfortable that...I couldn’t know about it because it would have made me too uncomfortable not to try to rectify that situation,” he continued. Dash said he sought therapy over the issue.

Hawkins left working with Aaliyah after she became pregnant. She sought legal advice from Susan Loggans & Associates, a Chicago-based firm she saw advertised on TV after Kelly refused to take a paternity test.

Ian Alexander, Hawkins attorney in the case, said no one believed her story. The state did not press criminal charges against Kelly. They proceeded to file a civil lawsuit against Kelly in 1996. In 1998, Hawkins gave a deposition, a pre-trial testimony, that revealed Kelly knew she was a minor when he had sex with her. Kelly and his lawyers offered her a $250,000 cash settlement and she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“Paying money for silence victimizes women,” said Alexander. “Susan, as far as I know, has brokered settlements for silence for victims of R. Kelly’s abuse.” Jim DeRogatis called Loggan’s practice “a settlement factory.”

Kelly continued to use tactics like this to cover his tracks. When it came to the explosive sex tape with an underage girl, his lawyers delayed the trial for three years, which weakened the prosecution. The jury never heard from the victim or her parents. He also allegedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to witnesses and anyone related to the case to conceal evidence, according to the documentary.

There were other tapes Kelly filmed with underage girls. Carey Kelly said in 1995, he borrowed what he thought was a copy of the Steven King movie Sometimes They Come Back... Again from Robert. But when he played the movie, he discovered Robert had filmed some white girls, who said on tape that they were 13. “The system is a different ball game than a Black girl that’s 13,” Carey said. “He would’ve been gone.” Carey said he brought the tape back to Robert and he burned it.

The truth is Kelly knew which victims to prey on: Black girls and women who were economically disadvantaged.

“I do not think it is an accident that so many of his victims are people looking for a void to be filled,” said Brittany Picknett Cunningham, founder of Campaign Zero. “The truth of the matter is R. Kelly continued to choose a specific victim.”

Continue Reading
R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges
R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 1 Recap: Survivors Face Horrific Year Of Fan Backlash

Readers note: This recap may be triggering to those who have experienced sexual assault.

It’s been a year since Lifetime’s groundbreaking Surviving R. Kelly documentary and there are new developments in the case of the veteran R&B singer accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls and women since the 1990s. He is currently in jail, without bail. His trials are set for April in Chicago and for May in Brooklyn, N.Y. The premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, which aired Thursday night (Jan. 2), documents unheard graphic details about the predators that sexually abused Kelly in his childhood and the methods Kelly’s survivors say he used to threaten victims and survivors who spoke out in 2019.

At the start of the first episode, Kelly’s brothers Bruce Kelly and Carey Kelly recounted a man in their Chicago neighborhood named Eli Henry, who was referred to as the “cool old man” and “uncle” by the kids in their community. One day Robert ran home after Henry tried “inappropriate things” with Robert, Bruce recalled. Neighborhood men jumped Henry and Kelly’s mother called the police. Henry was arrested and after he bonded out, he bribed Kelly’s mom by giving her $5,000 to not show up in court. She was struggling financially, Bruce said. “But if it had been my child, I don’t think no amount of money would have made me not prosecute that dude,” he continued.

“He did identify the man who abused him,” Andrea Kelly, R. Kelly’s ex-wife said. “He said, ‘I was so afraid ‘cause I was so little. He would take me out in the field and he told me, ‘Robert, you can’t tell anybody otherwise I’m a cooked goose.’’’

Both Carey and Robert were also raped by a child family member. The brothers did not say her name in the documentary.

“Sexual abuse at a really early age, especially from a family member can be really confusing,” said Dr. Jody Adewale, a clinical psychologist. Someone who struggles with that trauma at an early age would be confused about the rules and boundaries of sex into adulthood, he explained.

“In 19 years of reporting this story at the Chicago Sun-Times, and then Buzzfeed and The New Yorker, and everyone that I interviewed who knows about sexual abuse says often the victim becomes the defender of other victims,” journalist Jim DeRogatis said. “And occasionally, the victim becomes a victimizer. Is that what happened with R. Kelly?”

Kelly continues to deny all claims of sexual assault and his lawyers contend that the allegations against him are a “smear campaign.” His attorneys have accused the survivors of promoting “contemporaneous books, albums, and speaking tours,” according to the documentary.

The survivors describe pain and suffering since the first documentary aired, not fame and fortune as Kelly purports. Parents who spoke out faced backlash from critics, including Keyshia Cole and Master P, who accused them of not protecting their daughters after they met Kelly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The truth hurts. Don’t put your trust in man, put it in God. Part 1

A post shared by Master P (@masterp) on Jan 7, 2019 at 12:19am PST

“At the time, of course, they were not making decisions that they thought meant, ‘I’m not gonna see my child for the next two or three years,’” said Oronike Odeleye, co-founder of the Mute R. Kelly movement, in defense of the families.

Charles Rodgers and Kelly Rodgers, the parents of Faith Rodgers, who sued Kelly in May 2018 for mental, sexual and verbal abuse, said they warned her not to call the singer after he slipped her his number at one of his shows. But they were not aware of Faith’s relationship until after she left Kelly.

“Seeing his personality flip was enough for me,” Faith said. “Just little things like, ‘Send me a picture of what you’re wearing,’ to ‘Tell me where you live,’ to ‘Tell me everywhere you go outside of where you live,’ to ‘I want the address to that place.’”

After Faith sued Kelly, her attorney Gloria Allred, received a letter stating she needed to abandon efforts to “ruin his career” or nude photos of her would be leaked. Faith’s family also moved because they were receiving threats.

Other victims were threatened, too. “People started DMing [me] and saying B, count your days,” Asante McGee said. Jerhonda Pace said she moved out of Illinois because she was twice threatened by fans at a mall. There was also a Facebook page, which “exposed” each survivor who spoke out. They posted nude photos of Faith Rodgers and Ashante McGee’s old mugshots.

During the New York documentary screening in December 2018, which many of the survivors attended, attendees were evacuated because of a gun threat.

The #SurvivingRKelly premiere was just evacuated because we received a threat. The survivors were whisked away. I have the full video on IG and I'm gonna post clips in this thread

Here with @JamilahLemieux @TaranaBurke and more pic.twitter.com/TXS3ANNVHz

— A Fat Lady Sketch TL (@FeministaJones) December 5, 2018

After the documentary aired in January 2019, Sony and RCA dropped R. Kelly, but the company continues to sell his records.

“The thing that’s different about R. Kelly is he’s actively doing this stuff,” said Tarana Burke. “And so the idea of him losing his record contract or people supporting him and playing his music gives him revenue, and the more revenue he has the more resources he has he puts these resources into what he was doing to these girls.”

Despite many survivor accounts, R. Kelly still has people in his corner. One of them is his former staff member Jen Emrich, who fights on his behalf via social media.

“What worked for me was to go on social media and use the hashtags, ‘#unmuterkelly,’ [and] ‘#rkellz’,” she said in a now private post. “It started a whole movement. It worked. Thank God.”

Continue Reading

