Cardi B’s next career move could be politically motivated. The Grammy-winning rapper pondered the idea of going back to school and potentially joining Congress in a series of tweets over the weekend.
“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [Government],” Cardi tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 12). “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”
The political posts triggered a bunch of trolling responses from Trump supporters, but Cardi says she’s open to hearing opinions from different sides of the political spectrum, within reason.
“Every time I post anything political I get [attacked] all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK ( unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020
Meanwhile, Cardi already has an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 77-year-old presidential hopeful threw his support behind the Bronx native telling TMZ, “Cardi is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”
Sanders tapped Cardi for a campaign video last summer addressing issues such as student loan debt, minimum wage, and climate changes.
Yo Gotti is determined to change inhumane conditions within a Mississippi prison. Gotti joined forces with Team Roc, a philanthropic leg of Jay Z’s Roc Nation imprint, to take legal action against officials behind Parchman Prison.
The grossly understaffed and underfunded century-old facility subjects inmates to black mold within their cells, sewage floods, dirty water, rodent infestations, deadly violence and more, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of 29 prisoners on Tuesday (Jan. 14).
“In Parchman, the units are subject to flooding. Black mold festers. Rats and mice infest the prison. Units lack running water and electricity for days at a time," the court documents state per the Clarion Leger.
The lawsuit, filed against outgoing MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall, and Parchman Superintendent Marshal Turner, comes after three Parchman inmates and two inmates at other Mississippi prisons, were killed over the last month.
“Individuals held in Mississippi's prisons are dying because Mississippi has failed to fund its prisons, resulting in prisons where violence reigns because prisons are understaffed,” the suit states. “In the past two weeks alone, five men incarcerated in Mississippi have died as the result of prison violence. These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi's utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated and their constitutional rights."
The legal step follows Team Roc's recent letter to Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, which threatened legal action if nothing changed within the prison.
Gotti and Team Roc want a court order demanding Parchaman hire more properly trained staff, and provide “safe and clean conditions free from filth and vermin and with adequate access to exercise, outdoor recreation, showers, lighting sanitation, plumbing, ventilation and other basic human needs.” The suit also asks for damages, to be determined by a jury.
“The lives of countless individuals in Mississippi prison are at stake,” Gotti said in a statement to TMZ. “And we will not stop until this is fixed.”
Federal authorities have asked the state attorney to provide any known information on alleged civil rights violations and crimes within the prison, the Associated Press reports.
Kelly Mallet, who served eight years at Parchman for a non-violent drug offense, detailed the grizzly conditions inside the facility during a two-day long prison riot. “People were begging for their lives as they were stabbed,” Mallet told The Guardian. “There were fires being set. Trash everywhere. Rats. Roaches. It was just total chaos.”
“It is pure hell there,” added Mallet. “Inside you have no rights.”
Ice Cube marked the bittersweet 20th anniversary of Next Friday with a tribute to John Witherspoon on Tuesday (Jan. 14).
“20 Years since 'Next Friday,'” Cube captioned a photo of Witherspoon from the film. “Miss you Pops.”
20 years since Next Friday. Miss you Pops. pic.twitter.com/UPnfiY12tz
— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 14, 2020
Released in 2000, the comedy sequel starring Cube, Witherspoon, Mike Epps, Don “DC” Curry and Thomas “Tiny” Lister Jr., made close to $60 million at the box office, nearly doubling that of its 1995 predecessor.
Witherspoon planned to re-team with Cube for Last Friday, the long awaited fourth installment of the franchise create by Cube and DJ Pooh. The film was in pre-production prior to Witherspoon’s sudden death.
Last month, Cube shared an update on the film's future given Witherspoon's passing. “Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones,” he tweeted in response to a fan. “I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away.”
Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones. I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away. https://t.co/wsWhPlIWQn
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 23, 2019
Witherspoon, whose credits include Boomerang, The Wayans Bros., Black Jesus, and The Boondocks, died from a heart attack last October. He was 77.