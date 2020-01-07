Tyler Perry attends 'Tyler Perry visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in Los Angeles' at SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyler Perry Receives Mixed Reactions To Post About Being Sole Writer Of His Shows

"Nobody writes any of my work."

In an effort to share his work ethic, Tyler Perry received a mixed bag of reactions from social media users after he announced that he's the sole writer for all of his shows. The acclaimed producer/director posted a video to his online accounts of stacks of scripts he's written including The Oval, House of Payne, Sistas, Young Dylan, The Haves and The Have Nots, and more.

"I don't know if you know this but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are 10 people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows. I have no writers room," he stated. "Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all." Throughout 2019, Perry said he's been working on a bevy of scripts.

That year, Perry also orchestrated a Madea farewell tour. The character's storylines, which spurned sold-out theater tours across the U.S., came to a close before Perry opened up his historic studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

Perry's revelation went viral, drawing reactions from Twitter users who either sided or questioned the 50-year-old's decision. View reactions below.

