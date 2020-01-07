Tyler Perry Visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles
Tyler Perry attends 'Tyler Perry visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in Los Angeles' at SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Tyler Perry Receives Mixed Reactions To Post About Being Sole Writer Of His Shows

January 7, 2020 - 11:30 am by VIBE Staff

"Nobody writes any of my work."

In an effort to share his work ethic, Tyler Perry received a mixed bag of reactions from social media users after he announced that he's the sole writer for all of his shows. The acclaimed producer/director posted a video to his online accounts of stacks of scripts he's written including The Oval, House of Payne, Sistas, Young Dylan, The Haves and The Have Nots, and more.

"I don't know if you know this but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are 10 people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows. I have no writers room," he stated. "Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all." Throughout 2019, Perry said he's been working on a bevy of scripts.

That year, Perry also orchestrated a Madea farewell tour. The character's storylines, which spurned sold-out theater tours across the U.S., came to a close before Perry opened up his historic studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!!

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

Perry's revelation went viral, drawing reactions from Twitter users who either sided or questioned the 50-year-old's decision. View reactions below.

In This Story:

Popular

'Hustlers' Inspiration Sues Jennifer Lopez's Production Company For $40 Million

From the Web

More on Vibe

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James
LeBron James addresses the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the I Promise School on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James' 'I Promise School' Inspires Nike LeBron 17 Colorway

Three years ago, LeBron James and his foundation met with the Akron Public Schools board to form a new school that focuses on at-risk students. In his hometown of Akron, Ohio, James and his team made headlines by establishing the I Promise School, a continuation of his 2011 program of the same name.

To commemorate this stride in education, James' longtime brand partner Nike teamed up to create a new colorway of the three-time NBA champion's 17s, leading Nike to note the action was "fueled by" the Los Angeles Laker's dedication to revamping the education system in Akron.

"His passionate optimism is characterized in the shoe's colorful, kaleidoscopic upper and outsole," the statement reads. "The LeBron James Family Foundation crown is on the tongue, while aspirational phrases, such as 'I promise I will dream big,' appear on the laces. Nike proudly supports the mission of the I Promise School through a charitable donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation."

According to The New York Times, the school's 240 students performed exceedingly well—primarily those within the third and fourth grades—a year after the school opened. “When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids," James said to the publication. "Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school. People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors.”

The kicks make its debut on Jan. 21.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just a kid from Akron, building a legacy that extends far beyond the basketball court. ⠀ @kingjames is using the power of sport to help change the game for every kid from Akron and beyond. His story will never be repeated, and that's exactly the point. #JustDoIt

A post shared by nike (@nike) on Dec 19, 2019 at 7:18am PST

Continue Reading
faith-evans-GettyImages-1096831472-1578464349
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Faith Evans Blasts Lifetime For Documentary Chronicling Marriage To Notorious B.I.G.

Faith Evans is regretting her decision to appear in a forthcoming episode of the Lifetime docuseries Hopelessly in Love. Evans speaks about her marriage to Notorious B.I.G. in the unscripted series, which tackles three infamous celebrity relationships.

Evans believes that the doc “sensationalized” her love story by using edited footage to open old wounds, and rehash old beef. She claims to have been was misled about the premise of the series. “I feel upset that I’m attached to it,” Evans told the New York Post. “I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place.

“I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a .k.a the Notorious B.I.G.”

The episode is touted as the “most controversial love story in hip-hop history,” and touches on everything from infidelity, to the Biggie and Tupac rivalry.

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and [Lil’] Kim. We’ve come so far past that. [Lifetime’s] all about drama.”

Evans noted that Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, is also “pissed” about the doc. "Everyone was blindsided. She has worked very hard for his legacy to be acknowledged in a more positive light. He’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This [doc] is taking steps backward.”

Needless to says, the R&B singer won’t be promoting the show on social media. “It’s about my morals,” said Evans. “I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy.”

The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9p.m. EST/PST.

Continue Reading
Martin Lawrence "Bad Boys For Life" Premiere In Berlin
Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Martin Lawrence Says He Left 'Martin' Over Tisha Campbell Sexual Harassment Claims

More than 20 years after his self-titled sitcom went off the air, Martin Lawrence is opening up about what led to the show’s demise. In an interview with GQ magazine, Lawrence reveled that he left Martin after his co-star, Tisha Campbell, accused him of abuse and sexual harassment.

Although Lawrence initially stated, “It was just time to end” the hit Fox series, he addressed Campbell's past allegations. “None of that was true. It was all a lot of bullshit.”

Campbell abruptly quit Martin in 1997, following a string of incidents involving Lawrence, which included him getting arrested after acting erratically while waving a gun in the middle of an intersection. According to a 1997 People magazine report, producers sued Campbell for quitting the show and she countersued with accusations against Lawrence. The parties reached an out-of-court settlement and Campbell agreed to return to the show on the condition that she be allowed to film scenes separate from Lawrence.

Lawrence and Campbell have since moved on and have a good relationship, but never spoke about Campbell's claims.

“We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen,” said Lawrence. “So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn't the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

“I love Tisha,” he continued. “I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence reflects on his career beginnings, feeling overworked at the height of his stardom, and taking a break from the entertainment world. The Maryland native also touches on the turbulence of his past, such as  the aforementioned 1996 arrest for carrying a concealed weapon, slipping into a coma, and learning to walk again.

Now that he’s had time off from the spotlight, Lawrence laments that he’s still “hungry” for new projects. “I love feeding my family, I love helping people, I love taking care of people. And the only way to do that is to keep the train going and hopefully, due to the grace of God, I'll be able to stop the train when I'm ready to stop.”

As for why it took over a decade for another installment of the Bad Boys franchise Lawrence revealed, “The script wasn't right. And Will, to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right. It wouldn't have been a good movie. We didn't want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, ‘Oh, man, that's what I'm talking about. It just gets better.’”

Bad Boys For Life hits theaters on Jan. 17.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

1d ago

Summer Walker And Usher Hit The Atlanta Streets In Steamy "Come Thru" Video

Music

1d ago

Nelly's Performing 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety And We're Here For It

News

1d ago

Tyler Perry's "Work Ethic" As Solo Show Writer Receives Mixed Reactions