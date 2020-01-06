crack-v-books-feature-1578345760
Cambridge University Press

V Books: 'Crack: Rock, Cocaine, Street Capitalism And The Decade of Greed'

January 6, 2020 - 4:37 pm by Darryl Robertson

Distinguished historian David Farber recently scribbled a scholarly, yet highly entertaining codex showing the solid economic stability reaped by crack dealers.

In Farber’s latest opus, Crack: Rock, Cocaine, Street Capitalism and the Decade of Greed, the Kansas University history professor writes against the backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s Reaganomics, a tax cut that enabled the rich to spend and invest more. While Reagan’s trickle down effect theory locked desperate Black and Latino men out of jobs, many young men created corporate-like drug businesses at the expense of their death-defying neighbors who became addicted to the crack they sold.

Despite Reagan cutting funds from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission—an organization designed to keep a sharp eye out for discriminatory practices— many determined men amassed enough money from their drug empires to create legal businesses, establishing a space at tables that originally shut them out.

Using interviews from men and women who fell into the snares of addiction—to both crack and money—and historical accounts, Crack reads like an absorbing straight-to-video narrative and a hollywood-esque television special with a slight academic voice.

During the late 1980s, then-aspiring rapper Shawn Corey Carter dropped out of high school to become a full time drug dealer. Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z, allegedly moved a kilo a week before breaking into the rap game. As Farber outlines in Crack, Jay-Z never took his eye off the music business. He saved more money than he spent. Farber writes that while many drug dealers were driving extravagantly expensive cars, Jay-Z got by with a Lexus. Not too outlandish, but fly enough to show that he was getting money. By the time Jay-Z hit big with singles “Dead Presidents,” and “Ain’t No Ni**a,” he’d amassed more than $900,000 in drug money, writes Farber.

At 50 years old, Jay-Z has been steadfast about encouraging aspiring rap artists to build their own record labels, as opposed to looking for a deal. This can be heard in songs like "Moonlight" and Meek Mill's "What's Free?" This way of thinking speaks to Jay's self-sufficient lifestyle as a former drug dealer, and now as owner of music streaming service, Tidal.

Everyone in the drug game didn't fare as well as Jay-Z. Queens-raised hustler, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff is just one of those people. His Supreme Team was one of the largest and most notorious drug crews in New York City, based in Baisley Park Housing Projects.

Former Supreme Team employee Corey Pegues said: “Working with the Supreme Team was like working for a Fortune 500 company. There was a hierarchy and strict channels of communication,” You’d get your package, work your package, turn in your money, and get paid once a week, on Friday.”

Like any legitimate corporation, the Supreme Team ran three shifts—morning, afternoon and night shifts. At its height, the Queens crew pulled in $200,000 a day. The shrewd Supreme even divulged a security system, and coded language to help his business thrive.

Located on rooftops, Supreme Team’s lookout boys, equipped with walkie-talkies, watched the traffic down below, and would alert dealers when police entered the projects.

The Supreme Team were also members of the 5-Percent Nation, who believe the Black man is god personified, and that each black man could cultivate and realize his godliness through meditation, study, physical and spiritual fitness. The 5-Percent Nation also use numerical system to understand the world. With hopes of throwing off police, McGriff’s Supreme Team used 5-Percent numerological language when discussing business.

McGriff sponsored basketball teams, opened a barbershop, and made connections in the music and film industry with hopes of establishing legitimate income. McGriff even purchased the rights to Donald Goines’ novel Crime Partners, and filmed the self-titled movie which included appearances from Ice T, Snoop Dogg and Ja Rule.

In 1976, brothers Bill Joe and Larry Chambers left Lee County, Arizona for Detroit, where the brothers hoped to escape poverty. A few years later, the Chambers Brothers, in their early twenties, returned to Lee County as self-made multi-millionaires. Upon Billy Joe’s return, he “stacked enough money from his drug business to rank as one of the wealthiest men in the entire state of Arkansas,” Farber writes.

The Chambers Brothers used capitalist models like advertising “buy one, get one free.” They also rewarded loyal customers with free drugs if they introduced new customers. The Chambers were big on treating their customers with respect.

“When a crackhead comes to you and his woman is on his back, he hasn’t eaten in two days, and he’s about to spend his last five dollars on crack, you have to make him feel good about spending his money,” Larry Chambers said.

The Chamber Brothers, Supreme Team, and Jay-Z, among others are just a few examples of underworld heros, whom British Marxist historian Eric Hobsbawn calls “Social Bandits.” These men’s stories are captivating among the poor because they rose from the mud to become millionaires, yet they remain close to their environments.

Not only are social bandits popular among the hip-hop community, but these stories are plastered throughout spaces in hollywood: American Gangster, Hoodlum, Godfather of Harlem, Paid in Full, New Jack City, among others.

Farber also offers valid critique of Reagan and George H.W. Bush’s “War on Drugs,” which jailed a large number of black people for small amounts of crack. In Oct. 1989, Chicago’s Cook County created five nighttime non-violent drug courts with their own judges, public defenders and assistant district attorneys. This drug court encouraged Chicago police to arrest more small time drug dealers, enabling the city to prosecute a larger number of minorities for minor drug charges.

Farber begins Crack by explaining the history of cocaine, originally known as coca alkaloid. For centuries, Native Americans chewed coca leaves for energy. In 1860, a German chemist isolated the alkaloid, the ingredient that gives coco its spunk, and named it cocaine. Shortly after, cocaine was monetized and used in wine, and tooth medicine. In 1885, when alcohol was banned, Atlanta pharmacist John Peberton removed the alcoholic beverage, added sugar, caffeine from Cola Nut, and a bit of cocaine to birth Coca-Cola, writes Farber.

Pharmaceutical companies used coca in cough medicine and toothache drops, which were accompanied by appealing advertisements. But by 1922, cocaine became regulated as an illegal substance.

By the late 1970s, cocaine dealers figured out how to cook crack, much cheaper than cocaine, and market it those who were desperate to escape. Magazines also cashed in on the then-new crack. Farber writes: High Times advertised freebase kits that provided a user with all the information and tools he or she needed to make and smoke [crack].” Farber’s narrative explores successful drug crews and shows how they became heroes in their respective communities.

Farber does what he sets out to do with Crack, and that’s to show how poor men and women created multi-million dollar avenues of revenue within a larger consumer market.

In This Story:

Popular

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II' Episode 5 Recap: What Will Happen To Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage?

From the Web

More on Vibe

everything-you-need-to-know-about-iran-us-1578066940
President Donald Trump holds up a memorandum that reinstates sanctions on Iran.
Chip Somodevilla

Everything You Need To Know About Tensions Between Iran And The U.S.

Tension between the U.S. and Iran came to a head on Friday (Jan. 3) after a U.S. drone killed the head of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militia organization, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The strain between Iran and the U.S. date back to the 1953 overthrow of Iran's Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, and has been ongoing, which resulted in Americans being held hostage at the U.S Embassy for 444 days by Tehran protestors.

In 2013, shortly after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani took office, former President Barack Obama extended an olive branch to Iran. After 30 years of tension, Iran and the U.S. agreed to have diplomatic relations with a long-term nuclear program. However, in 2018, President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions against Iran, including countries that trade with the Western Asia country.

Over the past few months, the tension between Iran and the U.S. continued to escalate. Below is a timeline of events leading to the death of Qassem Soleimani.

BREAKING: Pentagon statement from Defense Secretary @EsperDoD on strike against #Iran’s Soleimani in #Iraq pic.twitter.com/YAuLlkid01

— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) January 3, 2020

...

Saudi Arabia Oil Attack In September 2019, an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked. Houthi rebels took responsibility for the charge while threatening more onslaught if the country fails to lift its blockade on Yemen.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the attack, and Trump instigated the situation by saying that the U.S. was "locked and loaded” and ready to respond with possible military action.

Saudi investigators said the weapons used in the attack came from Iran, but it remains unclear on where the weapons were launched from.

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Iran and U.S. Spies The attacks on the Saudi oil facility came shortly after Iran arrested 17 spies, who were allegedly recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

According to several news reports, spies had been taken into custody, sentencing some to death. Trump, and Pompeo (a former CIA director), said Iran’s claims were false.

The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

The Launch Of Airstrikes Iraqi leaders claimed that the U.S. violated Iraqi sovereignty by killing 24 people in retaliation for the death of an American contractor. The airstrikes also wounded 50 people in addition to the 24 people killed.

The U.S. said the strikes were a response to the more than 30 rockets launched against an Iraqi military base, killing one American and wounding four others.

“In response to repeated Kata'ib Hizbollah attacks on Iraqi bases that host @CJTFOIR forces, U.S. forces conducted precision defensive strikes against 5 KH facilities in Iraq & Syria [to] degrade KH's ability to conduct future attacks against @coalition forces.” [email protected] pic.twitter.com/g2hmTD4Eqw

— OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 29, 2019

 

 

March on U.S. Embassy The airstrike came after Pro-Iranian militia members marched on the U.S. Embassy, holding American diplomats hostage for more than 24 hours. President Trump blamed Iran for the protest. The statement also said that "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," the statement reads.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

The Killing of Qassem Soleimani An American drone hit two cars carrying Qassem Suleimani and other officials backed by Iranian militias as they were leaving the Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Soleimani's death in a statement by calling the murder "decisive defensive action." Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag, insinuating a victory for America.

pic.twitter.com/VXeKiVzpTf

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

 

Continue Reading
Vibe-Best-Videos-2019-1576082233
Nick Rice

25 Best Music Videos Of 2019

As major networks continue to phase out the practice of airing music videos, visuals for some of our favorite songs have found a platform through the internet. Just like last year, music videos this year have pushed the limits on how creative these artists can get. From the comedic relief in DaBaby’s “Pony” and “Suge” videos to the emotional weight in videos from Joyner Lucas (“Devil’s Work”) and IDK (“Digital”), there’s a little bit of something for everybody to take away from these clips.

Music videos are a gold mine for artists to team up with other creatives and bring to life the music they’ve worked so hard on. When an artist and director are able to perfectly intertwine their ideas and skills together, the end result is magical. The videos in 2018 proved that point but those in 2019 may give last year’s selection a run for its money.

VIBE takes a look at the videos released this year and compiles a list of the best and brightest visuals. These videos were selected for their vivid themes, breathtaking scenery and vibrant set-pieces which helped bring viewers into the world these artists and directors created. Take a look at the 25 best music videos of 2019.

Continue Reading
Vibe 30 Best Albums Of 2019
VIBE

The 30 Best Albums of 2019

In the latter part of the closing decade, much has been said about hip-hop’s undeniable profitability and how it has influenced the direction of pop culture. And rap in 2019 wasn’t necessarily prolific, but it was still rewarding all the same. Rapsody established herself as an all-time great with her conceptual, womanism creed Eve, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib somehow exceeded expectations with their sophomore joint album Bandana, and Little Brother reunited for the first time in a decade while sounding closer than they had ever been. Dreamville united artists from around the country to fellowship and create a once-in-a-lifetime project in over two weeks. DaBaby emerged as one of rap’s rookies of the year, showing he can actually spit just as well as he can provide theatrics and laughs.

While hip-hop became the most popular genre, R&B was arguably the most vibrant and dynamic in 2019. A roster of brave, unique newcomers and established veterans are taking the music itself into one of its most creatively prosperous eras in years. Ari Lennox infused neo-soul back into the larger conversation, Summer Walker gave us vulnerability that made us willingly uncomfortable, and Lucky Daye is basking in romance at a time where singers are accused of going after rap machismo. Meanwhile, Raphael Saadiq tackled addiction and sought closure with an album that pays homage to his fallen brother.

The year also saw further globalization of music from different countries. Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna Boy had a star turn with his African Giant LP along with placements on the soundtrack for Queen and Slim, and Beyonce channeled the sounds from Africa for The Lion King: The Gift. Latinx artists like Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Bad Bunny continue to bring Spanish-speaking hits from across the spectrum, while lending assists to their English-speaking counterparts. Listeners' tastes are growing, and artists are keeping up by making great music to serve them with.

Below, see VIBE's top 30 albums of 2019.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

2h ago

V Books: 'Crack: Rock, Cocaine, Street Capitalism And The Decade of Greed'

Music News

7h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Love Of Reading Inspires The Marathon Book Club

Music News

5h ago

Travis Scott's 'JackBoys' Compilation Album Debuts At No. 1