Wale Attempts To Reason With His Significant Other In "Love...(Her Fault)" Music Video

The video was directed by Teyana Taylor.

Wale's next single from his critically-acclaimed album Wow... That's Crazy, "Love...(Her Fault)" has finally received the video treatment courtesy of Teyana Taylor's camera direction. The visual follows the roller-coaster nature of a relationship, from the happy times to those nights of sadness fueled by alcohol. The music video also features a cameo from comedian B. Simone.

In an interview with Billboard, Wale candidly discussed his thoughts on loss which in a way relates to the premise of the video. "I'm the master of self-sabotage, sometimes. I can f**k up a good thing. It's just one of them things that's just a part of being me," he said. "I'll f**k up a good thing. I'll f**k up a good relationship. I'll f**k up a good friendship. But, at the same time, I think there's responsibility to be had on all places. I don't really think it's a 'loss,' though. You just move on. I'm like a basketball player that got traded or just went to another team. I'm still an All-Star."

Watch the video up top, which ends on a "to be continued" note.