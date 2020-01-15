The Vibe Mix Newsletter
If you listened closely to Monday morning's announcements of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, there was a certain snark to Issa Rae's reaction to the Best Director nods. With no women or people of color listed, Rae joked, "Congratulations to those men," reminding us of a long list of snubs who are hard to ignore.
Out of the 24 categories presented, just a few people of color were honored. One being Cynthia Ervio for her performance in Harriet and the team behind the critically acclaimed horror-dramedy hybrid, Parasite. Matthew Cherry earned his first Oscar nomination for the touching animated short, Hair Love, which won over the hearts of many.
Meanwhile, notable performances from Lupita Nyong'o to Eddie Murphy seemed to be totally forgotten. Playing two characters worlds apart was a feat Nyong'o accomplished with ease in the Jordan Peele-directed thriller, Us. Still, it wasn't enough to secure a nomination. Murphy's hilarious comeback as comedy legend Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name was a hit with fans and critics alike but hasn't received as much love as it should in the award season. While Jennifer Lopez's role in Hustlers earned her a Golden Globe nomination, she too was shut out from the Oscar's race.
Other snubs are a blend of overlooked performances in general. Take Alfre Woodard and Jamie Foxx for their respected performances in Clemency and Just Mercy. Both actors stepped up to the plate in these crime dramas. We don't know if the rich tradition of slave-driven films have daunted the Academy's vision of seeing black actors play anything outside of it, but the actors showcased their best abilities on the big screen. We received some clarity on Foxx's absent nomination as Variety reports that Warner Bros. studio released the film nationwide until after ballots closed last weekend. Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas' Queen and Slim also took a lot of creative risks that didn't work out in their favor in the awards sector.
But the shut outs weren't limited to just black actors. Cho Yeo-jeong provided a stellar performance in Parasite that went unnoticed for a Best Actress nomination.
As far as music goes, it seemed like Beyoncè would be a shoo-in for "Sprit," her song from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack which she executively produced. Her flavor of R&B mixed with Afrobeat was daring and met some controversy due to the lack of variety on the project, but "Spirit" was a grandiose yet gentle song that stood out on the project.
And lastly, for the second year in a row, there were no women nominated in the best director category. Nominees included Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips. Keeping all of this in mind makes Rae's subtle shade burn a bit more don't you think?
See reactions to the snubs below.
I’ve been thinking for an hour about how there are more Scarlett Johansson nominations than people of color nominations in the acting category this year. Please make it make sense.
— Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) January 13, 2020
Lupita Nyong’oAwkwafinaSterling K. BrownAlfre WoodardCho Yeo-jeongEddie MurphySong Kang-hoKelvin Harrison, Jr.Zhao Shuzhen
Just a few of the magnificent performances from last year that the Academy has failed to recognize. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/lh72tUiPj0
— ahmad (@ephwinslow) January 13, 2020
to think that Halle Berry is the only black actress to win an Oscar for best actress in a leading role. No Angela Bassett. No Viola Davis. No Lupita Nyong’o. No Octavia Spencer pic.twitter.com/Kl6JshN3Hs
— c (@chuuzus) January 13, 2020
So they have Scarlett Johansson nominated for both best actress & supporting actress? while Lupita Nyong’o played two masterful characters in the same movie and she she was completely snubbed #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/IlFjSahEjs
— c (@chuuzus) January 13, 2020
Nominate Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy for anything challenge
— Nicole Gallucci (@nicolemichele5) January 13, 2020
No women directors. All white supporting actress! Where is Awkwafina, JLo, Shuzhen Zhao? Where is Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Lupita, Beyoncé? Queen and Slim, Farewell? So predictable choices very disappointed . #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/1CwE15Fskq
— Constantinos Isaias (@Isaiasthoughts) January 13, 2020
Scarlett Johansson got nominated for that high school drama class acting and Lupita didn’t for playing two characters masterfully... #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/nqdj2qcmHA
— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 13, 2020
The Academy dead ass looked at Lupita Nyong'o and said, "We prefer you as a slave."
— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) January 13, 2020
The Oscars said f*** y’all social rants.
We are nominating every white we got. Spicy white, old white, off white, eggshell, man white, some white women, and a POC to keep up appearances
The Oscars will never reward Black art fairly #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite
— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 13, 2020
to quote rihanna: "who is in charge of this account" https://t.co/nLt3EPID3z
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 13, 2020
i genuinely think not nominating j lo is rooted in racism and sexism about the kinds of performances the oscars deem worthy of praise doNOT @ me
— E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 13, 2020
No shade. Didn't hear any serious Oscar buzz for Ervio coming into the announcements. Fact that there are no other black nominations makes this one look side-eye worthy, as if they were trying to avoid another #OscarSoWhite moment. Lupita, JLo got robbed. Eddie got robbed. SMH. https://t.co/aZcI0qoa04
— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) January 13, 2020
I don't even have the capacity to think deeply about the #OscarNoms, I think it'd just make me angry? And it's too early.
— "they're very local" (@dariansymone) January 13, 2020
They really screwed up if I see people mad at the nominations for half a dozen totally different reasons.
— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 13, 2020
Presented by John Cho and Issa Rae Monday (Jan 13), this year's list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards are pretty bland, to say the least. As predicted, 1917 racked up seven nominations including Best Picture while Adam Driver and Antonio Banderas earned nods for their respected roles in Marriage Story and Pain and Glory.
Cynthia Erivo landed her first Oscar nomination for her riveting role in Harriet and could become the youngest EGOT winner in the process. Erivo is also the 11th black actress to be nominated for a leading role at the Oscars in the ceremony’s 92-year history and the only woman of color nominated in the acting categories this year.
The snubbed list for this year's Oscars is a long one. Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Beyonce (The Lion King: The Gift), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) and Awkwafina (The Farewell) were all shut out this year, making #OscarsSoWhite an understatement.
However, Ervio and Matthew Cherry's nomination for Hair Love in the Short Animated Film category gives us some hope that the academy respects good work.
Final voting for the awards doesn’t start until January 30. The process reportedly lasts six days, a notion Gold Derby points out as the shortest time for balloting in the history of the ceremony.
The Academy Awards will air without a host on February 9.
See the list of nominations below.
Best Picture 1917 (Universal) Ford v Ferrari (Fox) The Irishman (Netflix) Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) Joker (Warner Bros.) Little Women (Sony) Marriage Story (Netflix) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony) Parasite (Neon)
Actor in a Leading Role Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Adam Driver (Marriage Story) Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) Charlize Theron (Bombshell) Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell) Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) Florence Pugh (Little Women) Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) Al Pacino (The Irishman) Joe Pesci (The Irishman) Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Directing Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) Sam Mendes (1917) Todd Phillips (Joker) Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Production Design 1917 The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Parasite
Film Editing Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker) The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker) Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles) Joker (Jeff Groth) Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Cinematography 1917 (Roger Deakins) The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto) Joker (Lawrence Sher) The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Adapted Screenplay The Irishman (Steven Zaillian) Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver) Little Women (Greta Gerwig) The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Original Screenplay
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns) Knives Out (Rian Johnson) Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino) Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
International Feature Film Corpus Christi (Poland) Honeyland (North Macedonia) Les Miserables (France) Pain and Glory (Spain) Parasite (South Korea)
Costume Design Jojo Rabbit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood The Irishman Joker Little Women
Sound Mixing 1917 Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing 1917 Ford v Ferrari Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
1917 (Thomas Newman) Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) Little Women (Alexandre Desplat) Marriage Story (Randy Newman) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Visual Effects 1917 Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
American Factory (Netflix) The Cave (National Geographic) The Edge of Democracy (Netflix) For Sama (PBS) Honeyland (Neon)
Documentary Short Subject In the Absence Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) Life Overtakes Me St. Louis Superman Walk Run Cha-Cha
Animated Short Film Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister
Live-Action Short Film Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbors’ Window Saria A Sister
Makeup and Hairstyling 1917 Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Animated Feature Film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks) I Lost My Body (Netflix) Klaus (Netflix) Missing Link (United Artists Releasing) Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin "I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez "Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
