After drawing criticism for a viral tweet showing off his “work ethic” by way of a stack of new scripts, Tyler Perry doubled-down on his decision not to hire outside writers, but the rule only applies to certain projects.
“I don’t know what people are complaining about because I’m writing specifically for my audience.” Perry told Essence while promoting his new Netflix film, A Fall From Grace. “What people don’t know is early on, I had a writer’s room and it was a nightmare for me. Not only that, I had writers writing shows [and] they were turning in scripts that didn’t speak to my audience, and my ratings took a dip.”
“So what I started to do is I said 'I’ve got to write this because my audience knows my voice.' They want to hear what I’m saying,” Perry continued. “But there are other shows that we’re developing at the studio where there will be writer’s rooms with other show runners and giving people lots of opportunities.”
Watch the full interview below.
@TylerPerry explains to @TheDanielleYoung why he doesn't have a writer's room: "What people don’t know is that early on, I had a writer’s room and it was a nightmare for me." #AFallFromGrace
Cardi B’s next career move could be politically motivated. The Grammy-winning rapper pondered the idea of going back to school and potentially joining Congress in a series of tweets over the weekend.
“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [Government],” Cardi tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 12). “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”
The political posts triggered a bunch of trolling responses from Trump supporters, but Cardi says she’s open to hearing opinions from different sides of the political spectrum, within reason.
“Every time I post anything political I get [attacked] all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK ( unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”
Meanwhile, Cardi already has an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 77-year-old presidential hopeful threw his support behind the Bronx native telling TMZ, “Cardi is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”
Sanders tapped Cardi for a campaign video last summer addressing issues such as student loan debt, minimum wage, and climate changes.
Ice Cube marked the bittersweet 20th anniversary of Next Friday with a tribute to John Witherspoon on Tuesday (Jan. 14).
“20 Years since 'Next Friday,'” Cube captioned a photo of Witherspoon from the film. “Miss you Pops.”
20 years since Next Friday. Miss you Pops. pic.twitter.com/UPnfiY12tz
— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 14, 2020
Released in 2000, the comedy sequel starring Cube, Witherspoon, Mike Epps, Don “DC” Curry and Thomas “Tiny” Lister Jr., made close to $60 million at the box office, nearly doubling that of its 1995 predecessor.
Witherspoon planned to re-team with Cube for Last Friday, the long awaited fourth installment of the franchise create by Cube and DJ Pooh. The film was in pre-production prior to Witherspoon’s sudden death.
Last month, Cube shared an update on the film's future given Witherspoon's passing. “Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones,” he tweeted in response to a fan. “I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away.”
Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones. I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away. https://t.co/wsWhPlIWQn
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 23, 2019
Witherspoon, whose credits include Boomerang, The Wayans Bros., Black Jesus, and The Boondocks, died from a heart attack last October. He was 77.