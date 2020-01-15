The Vibe Mix Newsletter
On Easter Sunday, there will be a mass gathering in front of television screens or other tech devices when Insecure returns to the airwaves. On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 15), the show’s creator, Issa Rae unveiled season four’s premiere date (April 12), soundtracked by a freestyle from the woman of the hour herself.
The television series debuted in 2016 and has garnered strong viewership each season, so season four's debut should prove to be another feat. Insecure also stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales, Natasha Rothwell, and more.
In an April 2019 interview with The Guardian, Rae shared she and the show’s writers didn’t begin writing season four just yet due to needing a mini-hiatus since production was "back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all. So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”
Watch the trailer and Issa’s freestyle/mishap below.
“It’s 2020 girl, where TF is @insecurehbo?” We’re back April 12th! #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/efBQCBWpFV
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 15, 2020
After drawing criticism for a viral tweet showing off his “work ethic” by way of a stack of new scripts, Tyler Perry doubled-down on his decision not to hire outside writers, but the rule only applies to certain projects.
“I don’t know what people are complaining about because I’m writing specifically for my audience.” Perry told Essence while promoting his new Netflix film, A Fall From Grace. “What people don’t know is early on, I had a writer’s room and it was a nightmare for me. Not only that, I had writers writing shows [and] they were turning in scripts that didn’t speak to my audience, and my ratings took a dip.”
“So what I started to do is I said 'I’ve got to write this because my audience knows my voice.' They want to hear what I’m saying,” Perry continued. “But there are other shows that we’re developing at the studio where there will be writer’s rooms with other show runners and giving people lots of opportunities.”
“I don’t know what people are complaining about because I’m writing specifically for my audience,” he said before noting that his shows The Oval, Sistas, and The Haves and The Have Nots are number one on their respective cable networks.
Watch the full interview below.
@TylerPerry explains to @TheDanielleYoung why he doesn't have a writer's room: "What people don’t know is that early on, I had a writer’s room and it was a nightmare for me." #AFallFromGrace
Cardi B’s next career move could be politically motivated. The Grammy-winning rapper pondered the idea of going back to school and potentially joining Congress in a series of tweets over the weekend.
“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [Government],” Cardi tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 12). “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”
The political posts triggered a bunch of trolling responses from Trump supporters, but Cardi says she’s open to hearing opinions from different sides of the political spectrum, within reason.
“Every time I post anything political I get [attacked] all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK ( unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”
Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion...
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020
Meanwhile, Cardi already has an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 77-year-old presidential hopeful threw his support behind the Bronx native telling TMZ, “Cardi is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”
Sanders tapped Cardi for a campaign video last summer addressing issues such as student loan debt, minimum wage, and climate changes.