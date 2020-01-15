Yung Joc Shares Reason Behind Working For A Rideshare Company

Yung Joc is adding another expertise to his extensive business resume with his recent venture. According to TMZ, the Atlanta native became an employee of rideshare company Pull Up N Go to teach the youth about “making an honest living.”

In an interview with the website, Joc said being part of the Big Brother, Big Sister program has opened his eyes up to how the youth view the job force and not shaming people for occupations they might look down upon. “Sometimes you have to show people you're not too big, you have to show them what humility is and you're not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living,” he said. “I think a lot of the times that’s why kids and even adults go astray because they’re too ashamed, they’re too prideful to do something.”

Joc's money-accruing spirit has been fueled by his passion to sustain a steady income since his mainstream success of the early 2000s. He also established a hair salon, Eshelon, in his hometown of Atlanta, Ga., aiding in his entrepreneurial mindset.

“It was one of those things where you start challenging yourself to do something you never did before,” he said. “So it’s kind of like a bucket list thing. But for anybody who really wants to do this, I think it’s a dope idea...The most phenomenal part of this whole experience from this going viral is the amount of support."