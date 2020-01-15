Revolt x AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12 Revolt x AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

Yung Joc Shares Reason Behind Working For A Rideshare Company

January 15, 2020 - 11:03 am by VIBE Staff

“Sometimes you have to show people you're not too big, you have to show them what humility is and you're not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living.”

Yung Joc is adding another expertise to his extensive business resume with his recent venture. According to TMZ, the Atlanta native became an employee of rideshare company Pull Up N Go to teach the youth about “making an honest living.”

In an interview with the website, Joc said being part of the Big Brother, Big Sister program has opened his eyes up to how the youth view the job force and not shaming people for occupations they might look down upon. “Sometimes you have to show people you're not too big, you have to show them what humility is and you're not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living,” he said. “I think a lot of the times that’s why kids and even adults go astray because they’re too ashamed, they’re too prideful to do something.”

Joc's money-accruing spirit has been fueled by his passion to sustain a steady income since his mainstream success of the early 2000s. He also established a hair salon, Eshelon, in his hometown of Atlanta, Ga., aiding in his entrepreneurial mindset.

“It was one of those things where you start challenging yourself to do something you never did before,” he said. “So it’s kind of like a bucket list thing. But for anybody who really wants to do this, I think it’s a dope idea...The most phenomenal part of this whole experience from this going viral is the amount of support."

HBO Celebrates New Season Of "Insecure" With Block Party In Inglewood
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for HBO

‘Insecure’ Season Four Receives 2020 Premiere Date

On Easter Sunday, there will be a mass gathering in front of television screens or other tech devices when Insecure returns to the airwaves. On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 15), the show’s creator, Issa Rae unveiled season four’s premiere date (April 12), soundtracked by a freestyle from the woman of the hour herself.

The television series debuted in 2016 and has garnered strong viewership each season, so season four's debut should prove to be another feat. Insecure also stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales, Natasha Rothwell, and more.

In an April 2019 interview with The Guardian, Rae shared she and the show’s writers didn’t begin writing season four just yet due to needing a mini-hiatus since production was "back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all. So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

Watch the trailer and Issa’s freestyle/mishap below.

“It’s 2020 girl, where TF is @insecurehbo?” We’re back April 12th! #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/efBQCBWpFV

— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 15, 2020

Tyler Perry Netflix Premiere Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace"
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyler Perry Breaks Down Why He Doesn’t Use Outside Writers For His Shows

After drawing criticism for a viral tweet showing off his “work ethic” by way of a stack of new scripts, Tyler Perry doubled-down on his decision not to hire outside writers, but the rule only applies to certain projects.

“I don’t know what people are complaining about because I’m writing specifically for my audience.” Perry told Essence while promoting his new Netflix film, A Fall From Grace. “What people don’t know is early on, I had a writer’s room and it was a nightmare for me. Not only that, I had writers writing shows [and] they were turning in scripts that didn’t speak to my audience, and my ratings took a dip.”

“So what I started to do is I said 'I’ve got to write this because my audience knows my voice.' They want to hear what I’m saying,” Perry continued.  “But there are other shows that we’re developing at the studio where there will be writer’s rooms with other show runners and giving people lots of opportunities.”

“I don’t know what people are complaining about because I’m writing specifically for my audience,” he said before noting that his shows The Oval, Sistas, and The Haves and The Have Nots are number one on their respective cable networks.

Watch the full interview below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@TylerPerry explains to @TheDanielleYoung why he doesn't have a writer's room: "What people don’t know is that early on, I had a writer’s room and it was a nightmare for me." #AFallFromGrace

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence) on Jan 14, 2020 at 11:35am PST

Cardi B, wearing a long black blazer, a laced black shorts and black heels, is seen before the Mugler show on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) Cardi B, wearing a long black blazer, a laced black shorts and black heels, is seen before the Mugler show on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Cardi B Says She's Thinking About Becoming A Politician

Cardi B’s next career move could be politically motivated. The Grammy-winning rapper pondered the idea of going back to school and potentially joining Congress in a series of tweets over the weekend.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [Government],” Cardi tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 12). “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

The political posts triggered a bunch of trolling responses from Trump supporters, but Cardi says she’s open to hearing opinions from different sides of the political spectrum, within reason.

“Every time I post anything political I get [attacked] all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK ( unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”

Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion...

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Cardi already has an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 77-year-old presidential hopeful threw his support behind the Bronx native telling TMZ, “Cardi is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Sanders tapped Cardi for a campaign video last summer addressing issues such as student loan debt, minimum wage, and climate changes.

