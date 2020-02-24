Alicia Keys Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance of "Moonlight Sonata"

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Whitney Houston’s hologram is hitting the road for a European tour, eight years after the music legend's death. Earlier in the week, Houston's hologram popped up on the British TV show This Morning to perform “The Greatest Love Of All” and fans are already shuttering at the teaser of what the show will look like.
Video of the performance has been circulating the internet and appears to show a grainy ghost-like holographic droid belting out one of Houston’s best known hits.
Whitney Houston’s Hologram video pic.twitter.com/Lfwh00U7ue
— WHITNEY HOUSTON daily (@AllAboutWhitney) February 19, 2020
The production is a collaboration with BASE Hologram and features dance routines from choreographer Fatima Robinson.
Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, asserts that the tour will be exactly as the late music legend would have envisioned. “Now is just the right time,” Pat told the Associated Press. “In the spirt of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”
Fans are less than excited about the jaunt.
I'm not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9uJJCnCfTZ
— Mr Adam Remain 🇪🇺 (@MrAdamR) February 19, 2020
Whitney Houston hologram on This Morning. Looks nothing like her, and doesn’t look at all real. Just looks like a big TV screen playing a slightly laggy video of a lookalike.
— Charles Thomson (@CEThomson) February 19, 2020
I wish I WOULD see on somebodies snapchat story of them being at a Whitney Houston hologram concert . https://t.co/JxQVVm71BK
— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) February 19, 2020
Houston's digital doppelgänger joins holograms of Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and Ol' Dirty Bastard. An Amy Winehouse hologram tour was expected to launch last year but never got off the ground.
“An Evening With Whitney Houston: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will include hits like “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.”
The tour launches in England on Feb. 25 and runs through April. U.S. dates are expected to be announced at a later date.
The lineup for the upcoming Lovers & Friends Festival is stacked with nostalgia. Lauryn Hill, Usher, TLC, Ludacris and Lil Jon, are set to headline the inaugural one-day music extravaganza, festival organizers announced on Tuesday (Feb. 18).
Additional performers include Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Sean Paul, T-Pain, Monica, Ja Rule, Foxy Brown, Dru Hill, Tweet, Amerie, Eve, Jon B, Montell Jordan, and Nina Sky.
Lil’ Kim, Twista and Mase were reported among the lineup but according to Billboard they denied involvement in the festival.
Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 PM PST. In the meantime, fans can register on loversandfriendsfest.com for an exclusive presale code and a link to purchase tickets before they go on sale.
General admission tickets range from $145-$175. VIP tickets will go on sale for $230-$250, and Super VIP passes start at $450. The festival also offers ticket payment plans for as little as $19.99 down.
The Lovers & Friends Festival takes place on May 9 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
View this post on Instagram
Rapper Henree Wright, also known as ReeMarkable, is slowing things down on the sweetest of days with her new single, "VIBE."
With songwriter Sy Ari Da Kid (Future, Waka Flocka Flame) on the track, the two toy with an idea of a relationship after years apart. In addition to the love that lies beneath the games, the song also serves as a great addition to any playlist dedicated to Mary Jane. Produced by Atlanta's 8 Major, ReeMarkable takes a detour from the gritty raps heard on tracks like "Pardon Me" and "Bonnie And Clyde" and into more experimental sounds.
ReeMarkable's journey in music has been documented through her time on the series Growing Up Hip-Hop as the daughter of the late iconic rapper, Eazy-E. As his youngest child, the rapper-singer opened up about her struggles breaking into the industry and how she plans to honor her father through her music.
Recently, ReeMarkable paid homage to her father by recreating his most iconic images. Originally taken by legendary photographer Ricky Powell, ReeMarkable's take is commendable as she barely a striking resemblance to Eazy.
View this post on Instagram
I was a baby when you left this world , I have no memories, but I also don’t have any pain from your return to heaven. I am honored to be your daughter . I am the Spitting image of you and it warms me to see a legend every-time I look in the mirror. Today is a day for celebration as you would have came upon your 54th birthday . So here’s my gift to you . A shoot dedicated to simply, you . I directed this shoot and worked with a great team to capture your spirit daddy . I Love you & Happy Birthday , I hope you all enjoy . Captured by @lsfotography1 Graphics by @colourfulmula Make up by @tunchyy.marie Styled & directed by @iamreemarkable Special thanks to @vinceamani @exclusivegame , @bfflyer , @lakayb_ @thelazyhustler & All my Family Friends and Fans !! 🧡 #ripeazye EVERYONE SAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR ME 🎈🎁
Enjoy "VIBE" below.