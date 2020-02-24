Alicia Keys Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance of "Moonlight Sonata"

Whitney Houston’s hologram is hitting the road for a European tour, eight years after the music legend's death. Earlier in the week, Houston's hologram popped up on the British TV show This Morning to perform “The Greatest Love Of All” and fans are already shuttering at the teaser of what the show will look like.

Video of the performance has been circulating the internet and appears to show a grainy ghost-like holographic droid belting out one of Houston’s best known hits.

Whitney Houston’s Hologram video pic.twitter.com/Lfwh00U7ue

— WHITNEY HOUSTON daily (@AllAboutWhitney) February 19, 2020

The production is a collaboration with BASE Hologram and features dance routines from choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, asserts that the tour will be exactly as the late music legend would have envisioned. “Now is just the right time,” Pat told the Associated Press. “In the spirt of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”

Fans are less than excited about the jaunt.

I'm not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9uJJCnCfTZ

— Mr Adam Remain 🇪🇺 (@MrAdamR) February 19, 2020

Whitney Houston hologram on This Morning. Looks nothing like her, and doesn’t look at all real. Just looks like a big TV screen playing a slightly laggy video of a lookalike.

— Charles Thomson (@CEThomson) February 19, 2020

I wish I WOULD see on somebodies snapchat story of them being at a Whitney Houston hologram concert . https://t.co/JxQVVm71BK

— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) February 19, 2020

Houston's digital doppelgänger joins holograms of Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and Ol' Dirty Bastard. An Amy Winehouse hologram tour was expected to launch last year but never got off the ground.

“An Evening With Whitney Houston: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will include hits like “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The tour launches in England on Feb. 25 and runs through April. U.S. dates are expected to be announced at a later date.