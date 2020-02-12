The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A documentary on Malcolm X’s assassination has prompted authorities to reexamine the case. In Who Killed Malcolm X? historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad explores the many questions surrounding the death of one of history’s most pivotal figures. The six-part series originally aired on Fusion but has been gaining popularity since appearing on Netflix.
This February will mark the 55-year anniversary of Malcolm’s murder. The former Nation of Islam leader, who left the organization and changed his name to El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, was gunned down inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on February 21, 1965. Three members of the NOI, Mujahid Abdul Halim, Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam, were convicted for the murder and sentenced to life in prison.
As noted by the Innocence Project, Aziz and Islam always maintained their innocence, while Halim confessed to partaking in the fatal shooting. In 1966, Halim testified that Aziz and Islam had “nothing to do” with the murder. In 1978, Halim identified four other men as co-conspirators. His confession was supported by FBI documents obtained by civil rights lawyer William Kunstler. Prosecutors in the original trial claimed to have been unaware of the documents and New York State Supreme Court Judge Harold Rothwax ultimately rejected a motion to vacate Aziz and Islam’s convictions. Rothwax died in 1997.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has since met with representatives from the Innocence Project “and associated counsel regarding the matter,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in an emailed statement, per NPR.
Although Islam died in 2009, Aziz, now 81, continues to fight to clear his name. He was freed on parole in 1985. The Innocence Project joined forces with civil rights attorney David Shanies to re-investigate Azis’s conviction. “We are grateful that District Attorney Vance quickly agreed to conduct a review of the conviction of Muhammad Aziz. Given the historical importance of this case and the fact that our client is 81 years old, we are especially encouraged that Mr. Vance has assigned two highly respected prosecutors, Peter Casolaro and Charles King, to work on this re-investigation,” the Innocence Project and Shanies said in a joint statement. “We look forward to working cooperatively with them to see that justice is done.”
Casolaro worked on the case of the Exonerated Five and King is a member of the Conviction Integrity Program of the New York County District Attorney’s Office.
As noted by the Innocence Project, there was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to Malcolm’s murder. In fact, Aziz wasn’t even at the venue. The day of the murder, Aziz had returned home after being treated for a leg injury. He heard about Malcolm's assassination while listening to the radio that day, and has doctors and witnesses, to corroborate his story.
Watch the trailer for Who Killed Malcolm X? below.
The first graduating class at LeBron James’ I Promise School received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday (Feb. 12). The group of 11th graders were awarded with four-year college scholarships to Kent State University and a year of free housing.
A heartwarming video posted on the LeBron James Foundation’s Twitter page shows the 193 high school juniors erupting with joy after being told about the free tuition. The scholarships will go into effect during the 2021-2022 academic year.
The students were attending what they thought was a typical academic outing to the Ohio university when they were told to look underneath their chairs to find envelopes revealing the scholarship surprise.
In order to qualify, students must be admitted to Kent State, complete financial aid forms and finish a required amount of community service hours every semester, according to Cleveland.com.
Located in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, the I Promise School is the 35-year-old athlete’s way of giving back to the very community that helped raise him. The school, which opened in 2018, will reportedly be the focus of a documentary chronicling its opening year.
After having a talk with his mother, Snoop Dogg issued a pubic apology to Gayle King for blowing up on her over her interview mentioning rape allegations against Kobe Bryant.
The 48-year-old rapper posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 12). “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore your down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions….me being angry at questions that you asked. Ummm, [I] overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.
“I didn’t mean for it to be like that,” he continued. “I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong.”
Snoop apologized once more before adding, “Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.”
King has not yet responded to Snoop’s apology, and has been silent on social media since posting a video clarifying her comments about Bryant.
Watch Snoop's full apology video below.
Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 💕🌹 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal 🙏🏽💙 @gayleking Peace ☮️ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids 🙏🏽✨🌹 🕊