The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Rapper Henree Wright, also known as ReeMarkable, is slowing things down on the sweetest of days with her new single, "VIBE."
With songwriter Sy Ari Da Kid (Future, Waka Flocka Flame) on the track, the two toy with an idea of a relationship after years apart. In addition to the love that lies beneath the games, the song also serves as a great addition to any playlist dedicated to Mary Jane. Produced by Atlanta's 8 Major, ReeMarkable takes a detour from the gritty raps heard on tracks like "Pardon Me" and "Bonnie And Clyde" and into more experimental sounds.
ReeMarkable's journey in music has been documented through her time on the series Growing Up Hip-Hop as the daughter of the late iconic rapper, Eazy-E. As his youngest child, the rapper-singer opened up about her struggles breaking into the industry and how she plans to honor her father through her music.
Recently, ReeMarkable paid homage to her father by recreating his most iconic images. Originally taken by legendary photographer Ricky Powell, ReeMarkable's take is commendable as she barely a striking resemblance to Eazy.
View this post on Instagram
I was a baby when you left this world , I have no memories, but I also don’t have any pain from your return to heaven. I am honored to be your daughter . I am the Spitting image of you and it warms me to see a legend every-time I look in the mirror. Today is a day for celebration as you would have came upon your 54th birthday . So here’s my gift to you . A shoot dedicated to simply, you . I directed this shoot and worked with a great team to capture your spirit daddy . I Love you & Happy Birthday , I hope you all enjoy . Captured by @lsfotography1 Graphics by @colourfulmula Make up by @tunchyy.marie Styled & directed by @iamreemarkable Special thanks to @vinceamani @exclusivegame , @bfflyer , @lakayb_ @thelazyhustler & All my Family Friends and Fans !! 🧡 #ripeazye EVERYONE SAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR ME 🎈🎁
Enjoy "VIBE" below.
This weekend is Valentine's Day, and artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Justin Bieber and Tink are sure to set the mood with two albums full of romantic tunes. Look below for more new music this week.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Artist 2.0 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's new album has been a long time in the making by today's standards, with his last project dropping in 2018. Artist 2.0 is appropriate with a Valentine's Day drop, as the album showcases the Bronx artist's versatile R&B melodies. "I've got everything. I've got heartbreak, babymaking, streets..." the 24-year-old told Ebro while visiting Hot 97. "...When y'all hear this album, it's going to be a lot of questions. 'What is he trying to get to?' You're going to hear a switchover on the album, and it's going to be a whole different mood." Guests on the album include Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Summer Walker, Khalid, and Lil Uzi Vert. Apple Music | TIDAL
Justin Bieber – Changes Changes marks a return to music for the hitmaker Justin Bieber, whose last album was released in 2015. And the title is appropriate: he's turned from a teenage superstar into a married man, and much of the album shows love to his wife, Hailey. Bieber calls on Post Malone, Clever, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, Kehlani, and Summer Walker for features. Apple Music | TIDAL
Pop Smoke – Meet The Woo 2 (Deluxe) Pop Smoke is one of the hottest new artists of 2020, with his hit "Welcome To The Party" taking over NYC last year and his album Meet The Woo 2 dropping at the top of the year. The album's new deluxe edition includes three new songs: “Wolves” with NAV, and a remix of “Dior” with Gunna, and “Like Me” featuring PnB Rock. Apple Music | TIDAL
Tink – Hopeless Romantic Chicago singer and rapper Tink has shown immense talent through singles like "Treat Me Like Somebody" and "Don't Tell Me Somebody," but a promising record deal with Timbaland appeared to go down the drain after 2017. Now, after Voicemails (April 2019), she's trending on Valentine's Day with the release of her sensual new project, Hopeless Romantic. Apple Music | TIDAL
YG ft. Kehlani – "Konclusions" In another Valentine's Day drop, the couple of YG and Kehlani release a new love song, "Konclusions." Apple Music | TIDAL
Snoh Aalegra ft. Pharrell – "Whoa (Remix)" Snoh Aalegra's album Ugh, Those Feels Again was one of VIBE's favorites of 2019, and this weekend, the singer teams up with Pharrell for a mellow remix of the album's highlight "Whoa." Apple Music | TIDAL
Migos ft. Travis Scott, Young Thug – GNF (Give No Fxk) Migos has enlisted Travis Scott and Young Thug for "GNF (Give No Fxk)," a song that should satisfy fans waiting for the trio's upcoming Culture III album.
One of the nation’s oldest Black-owned banks is celebrating Black History Month with a special Harriet Tubman debit card. The OneUnited Bank limited-edition VISA debit card symbolizes “Black empowerment,” the company announced on Thursday (Feb. 13).
“We have the power to place Harriet Tubman on a global payment device in celebration of Black History Month,” said One United Bank's President & COO Teri Williams. “This symbol of Black empowerment in 2020 will pave the way for the Harriet Tubman design on the $20 bill.”
But Twitter users immediately noticed that the card features Tubman with her hands crossed over her chest like the “Wakanda Forever” salute from Black Panther. The image of Tubman came from the panting “The Conqueror” by world renowned Miami artist Addonis Parker.
The debit card, which is only be available in 2020, is the first-limited-edition card offered by OneUnited Bank. Besides paying tribute to Tubman, OneUnited pledges to promote the “Right to Vote” theme during Black History Month and to “elevate the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movements to the next level and beyond.”
Read some of the reactions to the Tubman debit card below.
When I pull my Harriet Tubman VISA out my wallet at a racist location pic.twitter.com/14m8NhnPi3
— Al-Shabazz (@shabazz_jab) February 13, 2020
FAM NOT THE WAKANDA SALUTE TOO pic.twitter.com/jeQOM1YfjO
— THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) February 13, 2020
DO YOU THINK HARRIET TUBMAN WAS WALKING AROUND SALUTING WAKANDA WHILE SHE WAS TAKING SLAVES???? TO FREEDOM? https://t.co/1yhWavQy0m
— marv (@ofstarvinmarrv) February 13, 2020
Harriet Tubman is the ultimate symbol of fearless organizing and rebellion against a sadistic capitalist enterprise (slavery). Put Oprah on yall visa card and go 😒 https://t.co/QVQShNnEic
— Noname (@noname) February 14, 2020
Make it make sense, y’all https://t.co/og8eJObUvv
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 13, 2020