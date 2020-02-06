Azealia Banks Thanks Fans For Coming To Her Rescue After Neighbor Allegedly Pulled A Gun On Her

“I’m exhausted. My mental is falling apart.”

After tearfully pleading for help from her fans in an an Instagram Live video accusing one of her neighbors of pulling a gun on her, Azealia Banks took to social media with an update on the situation.

“I’m exhausted. my mental is falling apart,” Banks said in a video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Feb. 5). “When I wake up I’m just going to pack up my s**t.”

Hours earlier, the native New Yorker gave out her address and begged fans to come to her Southern California home after the neighbor allegedly brandished a firearm. In the tearful video, Banks explained that she’s the only Black person on the block, and that she’s being terrorized by a racist white neighbor for playing loud music.

“This is the second time my neighbor pulled a gun on me,” Banks said through tears. ”I gotta call the cops and I know the cops are gonna’ take his side. Please come to my house!”

Azealia Banks shares alarming cry for help on Instagram, urging fans to come to her house after a neighbor pulled a gun on her: "If I call the cops, I don't know what the cops are gonna do. I don't know what white people will do! I'm like the only black girl on this street." pic.twitter.com/3PtH5lN0R7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2020

Fans apparently came to her rescue, and police were eventually called. But Banks claimed that the neighbor lied to cops about having a gun.

“Guns are scary as f**k but I need to calm down and understand that people who brandish weapons won’t really shoot them,” the 28-year-old rapper wrote in another post to her Instagram Story. “What kind of man pulls out a gun to intimidate a single woman who lives alone???? F**king yuck.

“Love ya’ll, thanks to everyone who came to check on me and everyone for being super vigilant about this. I’m leaving here tomorrow but I felt it was important to make my whereabouts public incase this crazy guy decided on anything strange. I am okay. A bit traumatized, but okay. I love you all.”

In a follow-up video, Banks said that she was “disappointed” in herself for getting so scared. “I never want to be in this position again. I never want to be scared for my life because a pu**y has a gun, and I don’t.”

Banks added that she plans to move her stuff into a storage unit, head back to New York, and work on her album. “I should not have come to L.A., and I gotta’ learn to start trusting my instincts.”