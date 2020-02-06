The Vibe Mix Newsletter
In 2014, Nicki Minaj debuted her third studio album The Pinkprint, which boasted melodies like "Feeling Myself" alongside Beyonce, "Only" with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, "Get On Your Knees" featuring Ariana Grande, and more. While the 16-track project landed at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, there's one solo song that she wishes she would've left in the vault.
During a Pollstar interview (Feb. 5), Minaj said "Anaconda" was a song she was on the fence about. "I like the video but...," she said. "My first ever solo song on Billboard was 'Your Love.' To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate 'Starships.' I was like, 'Why did I do that?' I really think that every time I hear it."
As for "Anaconda," the song spawned a countless number of reactions, especially when the video came to fruition. Minaj's looks in the visual even inspired a life-like sculpture that's been on display at Madame Tussauds in Germany. The track also received a Best Rap Song nomination at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
Minaj is also speaking out on another song that is making traction on the web. The Queens native, who plans to release her first melody of 2020 titled "Yikes," responded to a lyric she wrote that name-drops Rosa Parks. "Had no clue anyone was mad," she said on Instagram. "Don't care." The song is scheduled to be released this week.
In another moment from his lecture series at Columbia University on Tuesday (Feb. 4), Jay-Z opened up about one of his final conversations with Kobe Bryant. The late basketball legend and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, attended Jay and Beyoncé’s recent New Year’s Eve party.
Naturally, one of the last things Kobe said to Hov was about his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s basketball skills.
“So Kobe was a guy that looked up to me, and we’ve hung out multiple times, and he was last at my house on New Year’s [Eve] and he was just in the greatest space that I’ve seen him in,” Hov recalled. “And one of the last things he said to me was ‘You gotta’ see Gianna play basketball.’ And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud, and the look on his face…I looked at him and said ‘Oh, she’s going to be one of the best female basketball players in the world.’ So that’s really a tough one and my wife and I took that, and are taking that, really tough.”
Jay added that Kobe was “a great human being,” and reiterated that he was “in a great space in his life.”
The 41-year-old retired NBA player died with his daughter, and seven other victims, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26.
On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Gigi’s school, Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California, retired her No. 2 basketball jersey. Vanessa Bryant posted an image of the jersey on Instagram with the heartwarming caption, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”
Ice Cube's son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV basketball series, Swagger. The 28-year-old actor took over the role after Winston Duke pulled out following an on-set injury, Variety reports.
“I’m thrilled to be involved with such a profound and impactful project that stands for family, explores the development and growth of today’s youth, involves the game of basketball, and most importantly addresses such key social issues which are tackled throughout the series,” Jackson said in a statement to the outlet. “‘Swagger’ is an opportunity to explore a fresh, multi-dimensional character under the guidance of an amazing director like Reggie Rock and his team on a daily basis.”
Swagger is executive produced by Kevin Durant, and inspired by the NBA star’s experience as an AAU youth basketball player in his hometown of Washington D.C. The drama explores the lives of the players, families and coaches involved in the AAU in D.C.
The series is a collaboration between Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television, and CBS Studios.
Duke thanked CBS and Apple TV for the “opportunity” to collaborate on the project. “As I work toward a full recovery in the coming months, I look forward to joining everyone on future endeavors,” he added. “Congratulations to O’Shea — I have no doubt that he’ll shine in the role.”