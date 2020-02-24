Beyonce Performs "XO" And "Halo" At Kobe And Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

"I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love.”

The lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant were celebrated at Los Angeles' Staple Center on Monday afternoon (Feb. 24). After the services experienced a bit of a delay, singer-songwriter Beyonce emerged in a gold-colored suit and began her moving performance of "XO" from her self-titled album.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," said after singing the first verse. "So I want to start that over. But I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love.”

After restarting the song and encouraging the audience to sing along, Beyonce transitioned into her 2009 song, "Halo." Watch the enter tribute performance down below.

All proceeds from tickets sold will go directly to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and Mamba On Three, which was created in honor of and to support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the fatal accident that occurred on January 26, 2020.

All donations to the Fund will be directed to the families of Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton and Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.