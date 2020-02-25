The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti Assist 152 Inmates In Filing Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Department Of Corrections
A second civil lawsuit has been filed against the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Alongside Team ROC, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti administered the lawsuit on behalf of 152 inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman that have been experiencing inhumane conditions within the facility.
A few statements from inmates detail the horrific situations they've encountered, including administering their own medical care, poor sewage systems, and un-consumable food. "[Inmates] insert their own catheters, treat their own stab wounds, vomit up blood, teeter on the verge of diabetic comas, and suffer through seizures without medical care," one statement reads. "Even a broken neck can go without treatment at Parchman, with the inmate being left to suffer through his injury while sleeping on exposed, steel bedsprings with no mattress."
Within the lawsuit, the inmates seek to gain the attention of the courts in order to drastically change the prison's conditions and address the deaths that have occurred since 2019. "Inmates are asking the court to retain full jurisdiction of the Parchman Penitentiary until the Department of Corrections have fully remedied the situation and ensured a safe, livable environment," another part of the statement details.
The video below [which contains graphic content] depicts the conditions inmates are striving to change.
During the Jamaica Music Conference held in Kingston earlier this month, DJ Kool Herc, a hip-hop pioneer and native to the nation shared plans to build a hip-hop museum in the country. Alongside his sister Cindy Campbell, the siblings were inspired by a trip to their native land to contribute a piece of music history to a country they believe inspired the art of hip-hop.
In an interview with Billboard, Herc and Campbell discussed their plans and what a museum of this stature in Kingston could mean for the country's economy. "When I was looking around [Kingston throughout the weekend], I saw that Peter Tosh and Bob Marley had museums. Well guess what? I created something, so therefore, I have a contribution myself and it would add to the Jamaican economy with tourism," Herc stated.
For Campbell, the museum will also explain why hihglighting Jamaica's importance and influence over hip-hop in the form of a museum will further transcend the nation's musical contributions. "It will definitely open up a whole other world musically for Jamaica," she said. "[The island] is a core tourism Mecca and [the museum] could be a place where people would want to go to learn about history. [They will] not only [have to go to the United States]—it will be right here in Jamaica. I think if the government got behind it, it would be profitable and an asset to the country."
The conversation later switched to the topic of accreditation where some artists outside of genres like dancehall or reggae take elements for their own gain but don't give the proper credit. This was a point of contention during a 2016 interview Sean Paul conducted with The Guardian.
“It is a sore point when people like Drake or Bieber or other artists come and do dancehall-orientated music but don’t credit where dancehall came from and they don’t necessarily understand it,” Paul said. “A lot of people get upset, they get sour. And I know artists back in Jamaica that don’t like Major Lazer because they think they do the same thing that Drake and Kanye did–they take and take and don’t credit.”
From Herc's recollection, the situation stems back to the mid-1970s.
"It started with Eric Clapton when he covered Bob Marley’s 'I Shot the Sheriff' [in 1974]. We should use it to our benefit instead of just making noise about it. It’s nice when somebody else uses our music," Herc said. "Just give recognition and give back money where it comes from. [It’s always about] taking something from us, but at the same time they know we are powerful and to be respected. When they are picking off of you it says something about the music."
Plans are still in an early stage of development.
Justin Timberlake and SZA have joined forces "The Other Side," a celebratory track aligned with the upcoming Trolls World Tour film.
Released Tuesday (Feb. 26) the track is a marriage of 70s funk and 90s music video imagery as the two take cues from greats like Donna Summer and Hype Williams. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Ludwig Göransson and Timberlake, the track is the perfect feel-good jam for a brooding winter.
“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” said SZA in a press release. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”
SZA breaks out plenty of alluring dance moves, top-notch vocals and classic disco looks that would make her a viable candidate for the Parliament. "The Other Side" is the first single to be released from the upcoming Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which will be available on March 13th via RCA Records and is available for pre-order here now. Timberlake previously worked with the franchise to deliver the Grammy-winning single, "Can't Stop The Feeling!" in 2017.
The full video also premiered on MTV Live, MTV U and BET Soul as well as on ViacomCBS’s Time Square billboards in New York City.
“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” said Timberlake about the soundtrack which also includes Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, Dierks Bentley and Anthony Ramos.
“Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”
Trolls World Tour will hit theaters April 17. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List
1. The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake
2. Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls
3. Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake
4. It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
5. Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson
6. One More Time – Anthony Ramos
7. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige
8. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley
9. Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson
10. Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley
11. Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson
12. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls
13. Barracuda – Rachel Bloom
14. Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson
15. Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom
16. I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell
17. Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake
18. Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom
19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell