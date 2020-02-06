snoop-d-bill-cosby-getty-1581040125
Getty

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Support, Weighs In On Gayle King Backlash

February 6, 2020 - 8:54 pm by VIBE Staff

“Successful Black women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black men.”

As Gayle King continues to fend off backlash for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s rape case during a recent interview, Bill Cosby has weighed in on the matter. Cosby shared a message on social media on Thursday (Feb. 6) thanking Snoop Dogg for writing “Free Bill Cosby” in a series of social media posts blasting King.

“Snoop, when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” Cosby wrote in reference to his prison cell. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are those people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, [my wife] Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you,” continued the 82-year-old comedian. “My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Snoop - when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me. It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever. #ThankYouSnoopDogg #BetOnBlackLegacy #StopTearingDownBlackMen #EnoughIsEnough #KobeLegacyLivesOn #GiannaLegacyLivesOn #MichaelJacksonLegacyLivesOn #BillCosbyFarFromFinished

A post shared by Bill Cosby (@billcosby) on

Snoop went off on King in a video that he posted to Instagram, and questioned why she mentioned the dismissed rape charge against Bryant. “What do you gain from that? I swear to God we [Black people are] the worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why ya’ll attacking us? We your people. You ain’t coming after f**king Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb a** questions. I get sick of ya’ll!”

After a short pause to ask if it was appropriate to call her out of the name, the father of three called King a, “funky dog head b**ch!”

“How dare you try to tarnish my homeboy’s reputation punk mutherf**ka’. Respect the family and back off b**ch! Before we come get you.”

King also took to Instagram to explain her reasoning for prodding Bryant’s longtime friend, retired WNBA icon Lisa Leslie, during a CBS This Morning interview that aired earlier in the week. King contended that she spoke with Leslie after the fact, and that she had no issue with the questioning in the interview.

However, King asserts that she didn't know that the network posted that particular snippet of a “wide-ranging” interview. “I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw I’d be extremely angry with me too,” said King. “I am mortified, I’m embarrassed, and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context, and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It was jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it. I started getting calls ‘What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this?’ I didn’t know what people were talking about.”

King said that she was advised to stay silent and let the backlash blow over. “But that’s not good enough for me. I want people to understand what happened here and what I’m feeling about it.”

The veteran journalist insisted on the Bryant rape case questions staying in the interview because she felt that Leslie responded perfectly. In closing, King said that she had a “friendly relationship” with Bryant and wasn’t attempting to attack his legacy.

Watch her full response below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) on

In This Story:

Popular

Nicki Minaj Lists The Songs She Regrets Recording

From the Web

More on Vibe

Jessie Reyez Talks Fueling Her Ambition And Performing At Her First Coachella

Jessie Reyez is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated studio album, but ahead of its debut, the Toronto native is basking in the light of recognition from her peers. During this year's Roc Nation brunch in Los Angeles, the "Far Away" singer expressed her gratitude for being in the same space as current and future legends. She was also nominated for a Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy Award for Being Human in Public.

On the subject of being nominated, Reyez said to VIBE that she doesn't "believe that it's real." Given her desire to keep pushing herself to new heights of success, the singer/songwriter makes it her daily mission to discover and conquer new challenges.

"Being content is the biggest detriment to ambition. So with no ambition how far are you going to get?" she said. "You're just going to get to wherever you feel comfortable enough so I try to just make sure I'm always making myself uncomfortable and throwing myself into situations where my comfort zone is being challenged so I know I'm growing."

This year, Reyez will take center stage at the annual Coachella Festival. This will be her first appearance, noting that she had the opportunity to attend last year, but opted not to until her name was printed on the bill.

Watch the full interview above.

Continue Reading
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

Nicki Minaj Lists The Songs She Regrets Recording

In 2014, Nicki Minaj debuted her third studio album The Pinkprint, which boasted melodies like "Feeling Myself" alongside Beyonce, "Only" with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, "Get On Your Knees" featuring Ariana Grande, and more. While the 16-track project landed at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, there's one solo song that she wishes she would've left in the vault.

During a Pollstar interview (Feb. 5), Minaj said "Anaconda" was a song she was on the fence about. "I like the video but...," she said. "My first ever solo song on Billboard was 'Your Love.' To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate 'Starships.' I was like, 'Why did I do that?' I really think that every time I hear it."

As for "Anaconda," the song spawned a countless number of reactions, especially when the video came to fruition. Minaj's looks in the visual even inspired a life-like sculpture that's been on display at Madame Tussauds in Germany. The track also received a Best Rap Song nomination at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Nicki Minaj reveals she wishes she never recoded ‘Anaconda’, ‘Your Love’, and ‘StarShips’ pic.twitter.com/YcIvhc9jlw

— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 6, 2020

Minaj is also speaking out on another song that is making traction on the web. The Queens native, who plans to release her first melody of 2020 titled "Yikes," responded to a lyric she wrote that name-drops Rosa Parks. "Had no clue anyone was mad," she said on Instagram. "Don't care." The song is scheduled to be released this week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Yikes I play tag & u #IT for life. #Yikes You a 🤡 you do IT for likes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

Continue Reading
Jay-Z Kobe NBA All-Star Game 2013
Ronald Martinez

Jay-Z Details One Of His Final Conversations With Kobe Bryant

In another moment from his lecture series at Columbia University on Tuesday (Feb. 4), Jay-Z opened up about one of his final conversations with Kobe Bryant. The late basketball legend and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, attended Jay and Beyoncé’s recent New Year’s Eve party.

Naturally, one of the last things Kobe said to Hov was about his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s basketball skills.

“So Kobe was a guy that looked up to me, and we’ve hung out multiple times, and he was last at my house on New Year’s [Eve] and he was just in the greatest space that I’ve seen him in,” Hov recalled. “And one of the last things he said to me was ‘You gotta’ see Gianna play basketball.’ And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud, and the look on his face…I looked at him and said ‘Oh, she’s going to be one of the best female basketball players in the world.’ So that’s really a tough one and my wife and I took that, and are taking that, really tough.”

Jay added that Kobe was “a great human being,” and reiterated that he was “in a great space in his life.”

“Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.” pic.twitter.com/QJ1PTqkPmq

— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 5, 2020

The 41-year-old retired NBA player died with his daughter, and seven other victims, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Gigi’s school, Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California, retired her No. 2 basketball jersey. Vanessa Bryant posted an image of the jersey on Instagram with the heartwarming caption, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️#2 🏀

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 6:19pm PST

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

Rihanna To Receive NAACP's President's Award

Features

2d ago

Rosa Parks, The Unsung Hero Of Black Wellness

News

2d ago

Mo'Nique Pens Open Letter To Oprah