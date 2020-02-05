The Vibe Mix Newsletter
In 2014, Nicki Minaj debuted her third studio album The Pinkprint, which boasted melodies like "Feeling Myself" alongside Beyonce, "Only" with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, "Get On Your Knees" featuring Ariana Grande, and more. While the 16-track project landed at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, there's one solo song that she wishes she would've left in the vault.
During a Pollstar interview (Feb. 5), Minaj said "Anaconda" was a song she was on the fence about. "I like the video but...," she said. "My first ever solo song on Billboard was 'Your Love.' To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate 'Starships.' I was like, 'Why did I do that?' I really think that every time I hear it."
As for "Anaconda," the song spawned a countless number of reactions, especially when the video came to fruition. Minaj's looks in the visual even inspired a life-like sculpture that's been on display at Madame Tussauds in Germany. The track also received a Best Rap Song nomination at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
Nicki Minaj reveals she wishes she never recoded ‘Anaconda’, ‘Your Love’, and ‘StarShips’ pic.twitter.com/YcIvhc9jlw
— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 6, 2020
Minaj is also speaking out on another song that is making traction on the web. The Queens native, who plans to release her first melody of 2020 titled "Yikes," responded to a lyric she wrote that name-drops Rosa Parks. "Had no clue anyone was mad," she said on Instagram. "Don't care." The song is scheduled to be released this week.
View this post on Instagram
#Yikes I play tag & u #IT for life. #Yikes You a 🤡 you do IT for likes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Keeping in line with the title of her recently released EP, Bare With Me, singer/songwriter Justine Skye debuted a bare-bones version and video for her melody "Maybe."
The visual begins with Skye trying to find the right words to say and the right melody to perform. With a cup of tea, scribbles of thoughts unsaid, Skye finally finds the words to express and belts out a tune of passion. In an interview with DJ Booth, Skye said her recent EP felt like a warm welcome to the type of music she enjoys making.
"This is the reintroduction to me as an artist. A lot of people know my name and face, but they don’t know my sound," she said. "This is me expressing the direction I’m moving forward in and reclaiming my space as an artist. There wasn’t fear, at all. I was more excited. I’ve never been more confident in my music than I am now."
In mid-January, the Brooklyn native embarked on a journey to the world of makeup. Skye teamed up with cosmetics line The Lip Bar to release The Island Gyal Collection, which Skye said is an "ode to my Jamaican heritage." The line features lipgloss, lipstick, eye palettes, and eyeliner.
View this post on Instagram
THE ISLAND GYAL COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW! Super proud of my collection with @thelipbar which is an ode to my Jamaican heritage. This 4 piece collection includes The Island Gyal Cheek & Eye Palette, Eyeland Ting Blue Eyeliner, One Love Shimmer Gloss and Fiya Metallic Liquid Matte Lipstick. I can't wait to see the looks you guys create with this bomb collection. Shop this limited edition collection exclusively on thelipbar.com. 🇯🇲🌴☀️
Jadakiss is returning with a follow up to his Top 5 Dead of Alive LP, the rap icon announced on Friday (Jan. 31). His upcoming fifth studio album, IGNATIUS, is slated for release on Feb. 28, via Def Jam Records.
The album’s title pays tribute to Jadakiss’ manager and longtime friend, Ignatius “Icepick Jay” Jackson, who died from cancer in 2017.
Along with the album announcement, the Yonkers, N.Y. native dropped a new single, “Kisses To the Sky” featuring Rick Ross and Emanny. The song title is a nod to Jadakiss’ first three solo albums, Kiss the Game Goodbye, Kiss of Death, and The Last Kiss.
“Kisses to the Sky” marks the latest single off the IGNATIUS album after“ME,” which was released last October.
The single is available on all major streaming outlets. Check above to watch the music video.