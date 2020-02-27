'Candyman' Trailer Features Haunting Version Of Destiny's Child's "Say My Name"

"Say my name, say my name..."

The release of summertime blockbusters will be in full effect this June 12 when a new version of Candyman hits theaters. On Thursday (Feb. 27), the trailer for the horror film debuted to a wave of excitement and anticipation from future moviegoers, backed by a dark version of Destiny's Child's 1999 hit "Say My Name."

Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions company, Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy, an artist who embarks on a journey to learn about the urban legend that is Candyman. Set in Chicago's Cabrini-Green area, just like the 1992 classic, the film's characters are submerged into a world of unspeakable horror and exposed secrets of the slasher's origins. Candyman also stars Teyonah Parris who recently co-starred in The Photograph, and Vanessa A. Williams who starred in the original production.

In an interview with Deadline, Monekypaw Productions' creative director Ian Cooper said this version of the thriller will satisfy fans of the original production and possibly gain a new following.

“What we’re doing with Candyman and how Jordan is crafting it on the page is going to be very exciting and rewarding to audiences that haven’t seen the original film as well as people who’ve seen the original film,” Cooper said. “In a broad sense of the word, this film will stand alone if you’ve never heard of a film called Candyman and will dovetail in a pretty complicated and interesting way to the original. In short, I think this will really fit in with what we’re doing with Us and did with Get Out in a way that will be circuitous.”

View the full trailer above.