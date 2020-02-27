The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The family is getting back together for a sure-to-be-epic reunion. On Thursday (Feb. 27), it was announced that Disney+ commissioned new episodes of The Proud Family, now titled The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.
Returning to the animated characters' world will be Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud). As for Penny's friends, returning to the mic will be Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), and Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer).
In a statement, Agnes Chu, senior vice president, content Disney+, said this decision arrives at the right time. "The show's humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever," Chu said. "Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episode of The Proud Family, and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+."
Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith, and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who both played a significant role in the show's origins, will return alongside co-executive producer/story editor Calvin Brown. The Proud Family aired from 2001 to 2005, hosting a theme song performed by Solange featuring Destiny's Child.
The cast of In Living Color will definitely reunite someday, according to Tommy Davidson. The comedian spoke on the delay during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (Feb. 25).
Davidson who was on the show to promote his new memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me, spoke on a bunch of topics in the book, including being adopted by a white family and not knowing that he was Black until he was 5 years old, nearly coming to blows with Will Smith, hiring Diddy as his assistant, and working with Jamie Foxx.
When asked about an In Living Color reunion Davidson replied, “Of course,” but explained why it may take a while.
“It’s just — it’s going to take some time. Everybody’s out there doing their thing. Some little known stars came out of [the show]: Jim Carry, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, the list goes on and on,” joked Davidson. “We’re all doing our thing but it’s inevitable that we come back to you guys.”
This isn’t the first time that there’s been talk of a reunion. Last year, comedy agent William Rodriguez, who helped put together the 'Off Color Comedy Tour' featuring Davidson, Keenan Ivory Wayans, David Allen Grier, and Shawn Wayans, revealed plans for a TV reunion special.
In Living Color, which was created by Keenan, debuted in 1990 and became a ratings hit on the Fox network. The sketch comedy series was canceled in 1994.
Watch Davidson’s full interview below.
Dru Hill’s story could be getting the film treatment soon. Following the success of Sunday’s (Feb. 23) Unsung season premiere episode chronicling the Baltimore group’s rise to fame, Dru Hill announced plans for a biopic.
According to the R&B group’s official Twitter account, the biopic is in development at BET. The informal announcement was tweeted in response to fans complaining about the Unsung episode being too short.
Working with BET on biopic as we speak. https://t.co/5zKC7QFygs
— Dru Hill (@DruHill4Real) February 25, 2020
BET has found a niche in R&B biopics. In 2016, the cable network debuted its first miniseries, The New Edition Story, which became the highest rated program on BET in four years. The network scored another ratings hits with The Bobby Brown Story, a two-part miniseries produced by the team behind The New Edition Story.
It’s unclear when Dru Hill’s biopic will debut, although the project appears to be in the very early stages of development.
The group is billed to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.