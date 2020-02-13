Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia.
Colin Kaepernick To Release Memoir

February 13, 2020 - 12:31 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Colin Kaepernick has announced plans to release a memoir.

After years of virtual silence since leaving the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, Colin Kaepernick has announced that he will release his memoir by the end of 2020.

According to a press release and further confirmed on Kaepernick's Twitter page, the former Super Bowl quarterback will release the book through his own publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing. Audible, the industry-leading producer of audiobooks, will exclusively present the audio version. Print and e-book versions will be published by Kaepernick Publishing in partnership with Melcher Media, with distribution by Ingram Brand's Two Rivers Distribution.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations." The release also stated that Kaepernick founded his own company to emphasize the importance of black ownership, and "to give power to Black and Brown voices globally" in the fields of literature and spoken word.

Kaepernick played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, and made the Super Bowl in his first full season as a starter. But he would become much more known four years later, when he began to sit out the national anthem during his team's preseason games as a protest against police brutality against people of color. The move sparked nationwide controversy, with detractors – including President Donald Trump – declaring his protest as unpatriotic. But for his supporters, he has become one of the most revered cultural figures in America for his willingness to fight the system.

At the end of the 2016-2017 season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract and became a free agent. He has been unable to land with another team since then, despite continuing to train five days a week and many sports pundits believing that he's still a better quarterback than many who are playing in the league. He also sued the NFL for collusion to keep him out of the league, before settling for an undisclosed amount. During his time out of the NFL, Kaepernick has put more time into activism, including his Know Your Rights Camp for children and over $1 million in donations to social justice and education causes. But he has rarely spoken publicly about his protests or his time away from the NFL.

“I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting," he said in an interview with USA Today. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out.”

louis-farrakhan-malcolmx-assassination louis-farrakhan-malcolmx-assassination
Malcolm X’s Assassination To Be Reinvestigated After Docuseries Raises Questions

A documentary on Malcolm X’s assassination has prompted authorities to reexamine the case. In Who Killed Malcolm X? historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad explores the many questions surrounding the death of one of history’s most pivotal figures. The six-part series originally aired on Fusion but has been gaining popularity since appearing on Netflix.

This February will mark the 55-year anniversary of Malcolm’s murder. The former Nation of Islam leader, who left the organization and changed his name to El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, was gunned down inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on February 21, 1965. Three members of the NOI, Mujahid Abdul Halim, Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam, were convicted for the murder and sentenced to life in prison.

As noted by the Innocence Project, Aziz and Islam always maintained their innocence, while Halim confessed to partaking in the fatal shooting. In 1966, Halim testified that Aziz and Islam had “nothing to do” with the murder. In 1978, Halim identified four other men as co-conspirators. His confession was supported by FBI documents obtained by civil rights lawyer William Kunstler. Prosecutors in the original trial claimed to have been unaware of the documents and New York State Supreme Court Judge Harold Rothwax ultimately rejected a motion to vacate Aziz and Islam’s convictions. Rothwax died in 1997.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has since met with representatives from the Innocence Project “and associated counsel regarding the matter,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in an emailed statement, per NPR.

Although Islam died in 2009, Aziz, now 81, continues to fight to clear his name. He was freed on parole in 1985. The Innocence Project joined forces with civil rights attorney David Shanies to re-investigate Azis’s conviction. “We are grateful that District Attorney Vance quickly agreed to conduct a review of the conviction of Muhammad Aziz. Given the historical importance of this case and the fact that our client is 81 years old, we are especially encouraged that Mr. Vance has assigned two highly respected prosecutors, Peter Casolaro and Charles King, to work on this re-investigation,” the Innocence Project and Shanies said in a joint statement. “We look forward to working cooperatively with them to see that justice is done.”

Casolaro worked on the case of the Exonerated Five and King is a member of the Conviction Integrity Program of the New York County District Attorney’s Office.

As noted by the Innocence Project, there was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to Malcolm’s murder. In fact, Aziz wasn’t even at the venue. The day of the murder, Aziz had returned home after being treated for a leg injury. He heard about Malcolm's assassination while listening to the radio that day, and has doctors and witnesses, to corroborate his story.

Watch the trailer for Who Killed Malcolm X? below.

 

Continue Reading
LeBron James Opens "I PROMISE" School
Kent State Gifts Students At LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ With Free Tuition

The first graduating class at LeBron James’ I Promise School received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday (Feb. 12). The group of 11th graders were awarded with four-year college scholarships to Kent State University and a year of free housing.

A heartwarming video posted on the LeBron James Foundation’s Twitter page shows the 193 high school juniors erupting with joy after being told about the free tuition. The scholarships will go into effect during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The students were attending what they thought was a typical academic outing to the Ohio university when they were told to look underneath their chairs to find envelopes revealing the scholarship surprise.

When you show up to @KentState for your 11th grade experience outing, but find out you’re also getting FREE tuition for 4 years AND a year of free room & board‼️ 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/udCrl95qFi

— LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) February 12, 2020

In order to qualify, students must be admitted to Kent State, complete financial aid forms and finish a required amount of community service hours every semester, according to Cleveland.com.

Located in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, the I Promise School is the 35-year-old athlete’s way of giving back to the very community that helped raise him. The school, which opened in 2018, will reportedly be the focus of a documentary chronicling its opening year.

Continue Reading
Amber Rose Joins "KYST" Aids Awareness Tour For Atlanta Amber Rose Joins "KYST" Aids Awareness Tour For Atlanta
Amber Rose Gets Her Sons' Names Tattooed On Her Forehead

Amber Rose is sporting new ink in honor of her sons, and hitting back at the trolls who have a problem with her tattoo decision. The mother of two showed off her “Slash” and “Bash” forehead tattoos on Instagram along with a message about inner beauty on Wednesday (Feb. 12).

Rose also posted a message in response to the tens of thousands of comments that she received. “The people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol. Or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f**k you want in life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 12, 2020 at 8:34am PST

Rose has a 7-year-old son, Sebastian, with her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, and recently welcomed a baby boy named Slash Electric with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. AE also tattooed Bash and Slash’s birthdates on his forehead.

Rose and AE aren’t the only ones rocking new face ink. The Game inked a Kobe Bryant-inspired tattoo above his eyebrow,which he showed off on Instagram on Wednesday, and Chris Brown got a Jordan sneaker tattooed near his ear.

See photos of Breezy and The Game below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#repost @gangatattoo More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial , here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently, , @blackpyramidofficial (CB Mania channel on YouTube! ) 🎬 Link in bio (👉 @leandrokaffes ) . . . . . . . . . . #teambreezy #cbreezy #breezy #black #blackpyramid #legend #musica #music #tattoo #freestyle #dancers #superstar #chrisbrown #dancing #rihanna #rihannanavys #royaltybrown #belieber #justinbieber @chrisbrownofficial

A post shared by Chris Brown Mania (@cbmania2) on Feb 11, 2020 at 1:32pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

♾ F O R E V E R

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Feb 12, 2020 at 10:59am PST

Continue Reading

