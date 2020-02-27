The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The release of summertime blockbusters will be in full effect this June 12 when a new version of Candyman hits theaters. On Thursday (Feb. 27), the trailer for the horror film debuted to a wave of excitement and anticipation from future moviegoers, backed by a dark version of Destiny's Child's 1999 hit "Say My Name."
Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions company, Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy, an artist who embarks on a journey to learn about the urban legend that is Candyman. Set in Chicago's Cabrini-Green area, just like the 1992 classic, the film's characters are submerged into a world of unspeakable horror and exposed secrets of the slasher's origins. Candyman also stars Teyonah Parris who recently co-starred in The Photograph, and Vanessa A. Williams who starred in the original production.
In an interview with Deadline, Monekypaw Productions' creative director Ian Cooper said this version of the thriller will satisfy fans of the original production and possibly gain a new following.
“What we’re doing with Candyman and how Jordan is crafting it on the page is going to be very exciting and rewarding to audiences that haven’t seen the original film as well as people who’ve seen the original film,” Cooper said. “In a broad sense of the word, this film will stand alone if you’ve never heard of a film called Candyman and will dovetail in a pretty complicated and interesting way to the original. In short, I think this will really fit in with what we’re doing with Us and did with Get Out in a way that will be circuitous.”
View the full trailer above.
The cast of In Living Color will definitely reunite someday, according to Tommy Davidson. The comedian spoke on the delay during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (Feb. 25).
Davidson who was on the show to promote his new memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me, spoke on a bunch of topics in the book, including being adopted by a white family and not knowing that he was Black until he was 5 years old, nearly coming to blows with Will Smith, hiring Diddy as his assistant, and working with Jamie Foxx.
When asked about an In Living Color reunion Davidson replied, “Of course,” but explained why it may take a while.
“It’s just — it’s going to take some time. Everybody’s out there doing their thing. Some little known stars came out of [the show]: Jim Carry, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, the list goes on and on,” joked Davidson. “We’re all doing our thing but it’s inevitable that we come back to you guys.”
This isn’t the first time that there’s been talk of a reunion. Last year, comedy agent William Rodriguez, who helped put together the 'Off Color Comedy Tour' featuring Davidson, Keenan Ivory Wayans, David Allen Grier, and Shawn Wayans, revealed plans for a TV reunion special.
In Living Color, which was created by Keenan, debuted in 1990 and became a ratings hit on the Fox network. The sketch comedy series was canceled in 1994.
Watch Davidson’s full interview below.
Dru Hill’s story could be getting the film treatment soon. Following the success of Sunday’s (Feb. 23) Unsung season premiere episode chronicling the Baltimore group’s rise to fame, Dru Hill announced plans for a biopic.
According to the R&B group’s official Twitter account, the biopic is in development at BET. The informal announcement was tweeted in response to fans complaining about the Unsung episode being too short.
Working with BET on biopic as we speak. https://t.co/5zKC7QFygs
— Dru Hill (@DruHill4Real) February 25, 2020
BET has found a niche in R&B biopics. In 2016, the cable network debuted its first miniseries, The New Edition Story, which became the highest rated program on BET in four years. The network scored another ratings hits with The Bobby Brown Story, a two-part miniseries produced by the team behind The New Edition Story.
It’s unclear when Dru Hill’s biopic will debut, although the project appears to be in the very early stages of development.
The group is billed to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.