Disney+ Greenlights 'The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder'

The 'Proud Family' premiered 18 years ago.

The family is getting back together for a sure-to-be-epic reunion. On Thursday (Feb. 27), it was announced that Disney+ commissioned new episodes of The Proud Family, now titled The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.

Returning to the animated characters' world will be Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud). As for Penny's friends, returning to the mic will be Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), and Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer).

In a statement, Agnes Chu, senior vice president, content Disney+, said this decision arrives at the right time. "The show's humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever," Chu said. "Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episode of The Proud Family, and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+."

Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith, and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who both played a significant role in the show's origins, will return alongside co-executive producer/story editor Calvin Brown. The Proud Family aired from 2001 to 2005, hosting a theme song performed by Solange featuring Destiny's Child.