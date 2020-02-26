The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti Assist 152 Inmates In Filing Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Department Of Corrections
A second civil lawsuit has been filed against the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Alongside Team ROC, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti administered the lawsuit on behalf of 152 inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman that have been experiencing inhumane conditions within the facility.
A few statements from inmates detail the horrific situations they've encountered, including administering their own medical care, poor sewage systems, and un-consumable food. "[Inmates] insert their own catheters, treat their own stab wounds, vomit up blood, teeter on the verge of diabetic comas, and suffer through seizures without medical care," one statement reads. "Even a broken neck can go without treatment at Parchman, with the inmate being left to suffer through his injury while sleeping on exposed, steel bedsprings with no mattress."
Within the lawsuit, the inmates seek to gain the attention of the courts in order to drastically change the prison's conditions and address the deaths that have occurred since 2019. "Inmates are asking the court to retain full jurisdiction of the Parchman Penitentiary until the Department of Corrections have fully remedied the situation and ensured a safe, livable environment," another part of the statement details.
The video below [which contains graphic content] depicts the conditions inmates are striving to change.
Justin Timberlake and SZA have joined forces "The Other Side," a celebratory track aligned with the upcoming Trolls World Tour film.
Released Tuesday (Feb. 26) the track is a marriage of 70s funk and 90s music video imagery as the two take cues from greats like Donna Summer and Hype Williams. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Ludwig Göransson and Timberlake, the track is the perfect feel-good jam for a brooding winter.
“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” said SZA in a press release. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”
SZA breaks out plenty of alluring dance moves, top-notch vocals and classic disco looks that would make her a viable candidate for the Parliament. "The Other Side" is the first single to be released from the upcoming Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which will be available on March 13th via RCA Records and is available for pre-order here now. Timberlake previously worked with the franchise to deliver the Grammy-winning single, "Can't Stop The Feeling!" in 2017.
The full video also premiered on MTV Live, MTV U and BET Soul as well as on ViacomCBS’s Time Square billboards in New York City.
“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” said Timberlake about the soundtrack which also includes Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, Dierks Bentley and Anthony Ramos.
“Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”
Trolls World Tour will hit theaters April 17. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List
1. The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake
2. Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls
3. Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake
4. It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
5. Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson
6. One More Time – Anthony Ramos
7. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige
8. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley
9. Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson
10. Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley
11. Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson
12. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls
13. Barracuda – Rachel Bloom
14. Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson
15. Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom
16. I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell
17. Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake
18. Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom
19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell
The cast of In Living Color will definitely reunite someday, according to Tommy Davidson. The comedian spoke on the delay during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (Feb. 25).
Davidson who was on the show to promote his new memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me, spoke on a bunch of topics in the book, including being adopted by a white family and not knowing that he was Black until he was 5 years old, nearly coming to blows with Will Smith, hiring Diddy as his assistant, and working with Jamie Foxx.
When asked about an In Living Color reunion Davidson replied, “Of course,” but explained why it may take a while.
“It’s just — it’s going to take some time. Everybody’s out there doing their thing. Some little known stars came out of [the show]: Jim Carry, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, the list goes on and on,” joked Davidson. “We’re all doing our thing but it’s inevitable that we come back to you guys.”
This isn’t the first time that there’s been talk of a reunion. Last year, comedy agent William Rodriguez, who helped put together the 'Off Color Comedy Tour' featuring Davidson, Keenan Ivory Wayans, David Allen Grier, and Shawn Wayans, revealed plans for a TV reunion special.
In Living Color, which was created by Keenan, debuted in 1990 and became a ratings hit on the Fox network. The sketch comedy series was canceled in 1994.
Watch Davidson’s full interview below.