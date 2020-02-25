A Dru Hill Biopic Is Reportedly In The Works

The group says it's in talks with BET to develop the project.

Dru Hill’s story could be getting the film treatment soon. Following the success of Sunday’s (Feb. 23) Unsung season premiere episode chronicling the Baltimore group’s rise to fame, Dru Hill announced plans for a biopic.

According to the R&B group’s official Twitter account, the biopic is in development at BET. The informal announcement was tweeted in response to fans complaining about the Unsung episode being too short.

Working with BET on biopic as we speak. https://t.co/5zKC7QFygs — Dru Hill (@DruHill4Real) February 25, 2020

BET has found a niche in R&B biopics. In 2016, the cable network debuted its first miniseries, The New Edition Story, which became the highest rated program on BET in four years. The network scored another ratings hits with The Bobby Brown Story, a two-part miniseries produced by the team behind The New Edition Story.

It’s unclear when Dru Hill’s biopic will debut, although the project appears to be in the very early stages of development.

The group is billed to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.