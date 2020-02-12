The Vibe Mix Newsletter
There you have it. Hennessy is now the official spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The world-renown cognac brand and the global sports and media business company announced their new multiyear partnership on Monday (Feb. 10). Hennessy will not only be the official cognac for the men's basketball league, but also for the WNBA and USA Basketball, making this the brand's first deal with a North American professional sports league in its 250-plus year history.
“We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ mantra,” said Hennessy U.S.'s Senior Vice President Giles Woodyer in a press release received by VIBE. “There’s an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture, and innovation.”
“Our partnership with Hennessy provides an exciting opportunity to reach and engage with a broader segment of basketball fans around the NBA’s marquee moments,” added NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development, Dan Rossomondo. “As the iconic brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball."
The NBA and Hennessy will kick off their partnership during the year's NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, with Hennessy serving as an associate partner of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game presented by Ruffles. Hennessy will also be a presenting partner of the pre-game red carpet.
To learn more, visit Hennessy.com/US, Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.
Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold back his tears while reflecting on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant during a special edition of Inside the NBA. The hourlong tribute episode, filmed from the Los Angeles Staples Center on Tuesday (Jan. 28), was dedicated to the late NBA legend.
“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while,” said Shaq after revealing that he hadn't been sleeping since his sister died from cancer last year. “I’m 47 years old, lost two grandmothers, [my father], lost my sister, and now I lost a little brother.”
Shaq re-lived the moment that he found out about Bryant's death, and the "final blow" of learning that the retired Lakers player's 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, died with her father. Making matters that more emotional, Bryant reached out to Shaq's son, Shakir, via text message, hour before he passed away in a helicopter crash.
“In life, sometimes instead of holding back certain things, we should just do. We up here, we work a lot, and I think a lot of times we take stuff for granted. I don’t talk to you guys as much as I need to,” Shaq told his co-hosts Earnie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Dwyane Wade.
Later in the emotional moment, Shaq reminisced about some of his final conversations with Bryant, and all of the things that he’ll miss the most about him.
“With the loss of my father, my sister and [Kobe] that’s the only thing I wish, [that] I could just say something to him again.”
Shaq admitted that Bryant’s death has rocked him to the core. “It definitely changes me because I work a lot. I work probably more than the average guy, but I just really have to now take time and call and say ‘I love you.’ Rick Fox called and said ‘Man I love you.’ [Brian] Shaw called me, so I’m going to try and do a better job of reaching out and talking to people instead of procrastinating, because you never know. Life is too short. I could never imagine nothing like this. I’ve never seen anything like this.
“The fact that we lost probably the world’s greatest Laker, the world’s greatest basketball player,” he continued as tears streamed down his face. “People are gonna say ‘take your time’ and get better but it’s gonna' be hard for me. I already don’t sleep anyway…but I’ll figure it out.”
Shaq went on to extend condolences to Bryant’s family, and the families of the other seven victims of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the NBA legend and his young daughter
“It hit all of us out of nowhere. I didn’t want to believe it,” he said of first learning of Bryant’s death. “I just wish I could be able to say one last thing to the people that we lost because once your’e gone, you’re gone forever, and we should never take stuff like that for granted.”
Hear more on Shaq and Kobe's bond in the videos below.
“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020
“This man knows our true relationship.”@SHAQ on the mutual respect between him and Kobe. pic.twitter.com/SGGGpsoTiz
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020
Kobe had big plans from the start. pic.twitter.com/MqFdyPVQnj
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020
On Sunday (Jan. 26), a helicopter carrying families, which included Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, crashed in Calabasas, California. All nine people onboard were pronounced dead. As investigators continue to decipher the exact cause of the tragic incident, the sports legend’s supporters are pushing for his likeness to always remain a part of the sport he dominated.
A change.org petition has received over a million signatures to encourage the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change its logo to feature Bryant. Currently, former professional basketball player Jerry West remains as the league’s logo. West was also a Los Angeles Laker.
Michael Jones, the organization’s managing director, shared that the petition has grounds to memorialize Bryant in a sport he changed forever. "Nick's petition is not only the fastest-growing on Change.org, it's also the first petition of 2020 to top 1 million signatures anywhere in the globe," Jones said in a statement. "As the world comes to terms with the death of someone as famous and well-known as Kobe Bryant, Nick has given basketball fans an outlet to create a permanent memory of someone who made history in the NBA."
As noted by The Undefeated, today also marks 23 years since Bryant, at age 18, became the youngest player to start a game.
Jan. 28, 1997
Kobe Bryant becomes the youngest player -- at 18 years, five months and five days -- to start an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/wA9mCqNORm
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 28, 2020
According to CNN, the pilot received Special VFR Clearance (SVFR) to fly the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter due to weather conditions. The helicopter left from John Wayne Airport near Irvine, Calif., on its destination to Thousand Oaks where Gianna and her two teammates were expected to play a basketball game.