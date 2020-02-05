The Vibe Mix Newsletter
In 2014, Nicki Minaj debuted her third studio album The Pinkprint, which boasted melodies like "Feeling Myself" alongside Beyonce, "Only" with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, "Get On Your Knees" featuring Ariana Grande, and more. While the 16-track project landed at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, there's one solo song that she wishes she would've left in the vault.
During a Pollstar interview (Feb. 5), Minaj said "Anaconda" was a song she was on the fence about. "I like the video but...," she said. "My first ever solo song on Billboard was 'Your Love.' To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate 'Starships.' I was like, 'Why did I do that?' I really think that every time I hear it."
As for "Anaconda," the song spawned a countless number of reactions, especially when the video came to fruition. Minaj's looks in the visual even inspired a life-like sculpture that's been on display at Madame Tussauds in Germany. The track also received a Best Rap Song nomination at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
Nicki Minaj reveals she wishes she never recoded ‘Anaconda’, ‘Your Love’, and ‘StarShips’ pic.twitter.com/YcIvhc9jlw
— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 6, 2020
Minaj is also speaking out on another song that is making traction on the web. The Queens native, who plans to release her first melody of 2020 titled "Yikes," responded to a lyric she wrote that name-drops Rosa Parks. "Had no clue anyone was mad," she said on Instagram. "Don't care." The song is scheduled to be released this week.
View this post on Instagram
#Yikes I play tag & u #IT for life. #Yikes You a 🤡 you do IT for likes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
In another moment from his lecture series at Columbia University on Tuesday (Feb. 4), Jay-Z opened up about one of his final conversations with Kobe Bryant. The late basketball legend and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, attended Jay and Beyoncé’s recent New Year’s Eve party.
Naturally, one of the last things Kobe said to Hov was about his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s basketball skills.
“So Kobe was a guy that looked up to me, and we’ve hung out multiple times, and he was last at my house on New Year’s [Eve] and he was just in the greatest space that I’ve seen him in,” Hov recalled. “And one of the last things he said to me was ‘You gotta’ see Gianna play basketball.’ And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud, and the look on his face…I looked at him and said ‘Oh, she’s going to be one of the best female basketball players in the world.’ So that’s really a tough one and my wife and I took that, and are taking that, really tough.”
Jay added that Kobe was “a great human being,” and reiterated that he was “in a great space in his life.”
“Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.” pic.twitter.com/QJ1PTqkPmq
— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 5, 2020
The 41-year-old retired NBA player died with his daughter, and seven other victims, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26.
On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Gigi’s school, Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California, retired her No. 2 basketball jersey. Vanessa Bryant posted an image of the jersey on Instagram with the heartwarming caption, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”
View this post on Instagram
My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️#2 🏀
After tearfully pleading for help from her fans in an an Instagram Live video accusing one of her neighbors of pulling a gun on her, Azealia Banks took to social media with an update on the situation.
“I’m exhausted. my mental is falling apart,” Banks said in a video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Feb. 5). “When I wake up I’m just going to pack up my s**t.”
Hours earlier, the native New Yorker gave out her address and begged fans to come to her Southern California home after the neighbor allegedly brandished a firearm. In the tearful video, Banks explained that she’s the only Black person on the block, and that she’s being terrorized by a racist white neighbor for playing loud music.
“This is the second time my neighbor pulled a gun on me,” Banks said through tears. ”I gotta call the cops and I know the cops are gonna’ take his side. Please come to my house!”
Azealia Banks shares alarming cry for help on Instagram, urging fans to come to her house after a neighbor pulled a gun on her:
"If I call the cops, I don't know what the cops are gonna do. I don't know what white people will do! I'm like the only black girl on this street." pic.twitter.com/3PtH5lN0R7
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2020
Fans apparently came to her rescue, and police were eventually called. But Banks claimed that the neighbor lied to cops about having a gun.
“Guns are scary as f**k but I need to calm down and understand that people who brandish weapons won’t really shoot them,” the 28-year-old rapper wrote in another post to her Instagram Story. “What kind of man pulls out a gun to intimidate a single woman who lives alone???? F**king yuck.
“Love ya’ll, thanks to everyone who came to check on me and everyone for being super vigilant about this. I’m leaving here tomorrow but I felt it was important to make my whereabouts public incase this crazy guy decided on anything strange. I am okay. A bit traumatized, but okay. I love you all.”
In a follow-up video, Banks said that she was “disappointed” in herself for getting so scared. “I never want to be in this position again. I never want to be scared for my life because a pu**y has a gun, and I don’t.”
Banks added that she plans to move her stuff into a storage unit, head back to New York, and work on her album. “I should not have come to L.A., and I gotta’ learn to start trusting my instincts.”