Commanding attention at this year's 92nd Academy Awards came easy for Cynthia Erivo, who performed a touching version "Stand Up" from her film Harriet.
The performance Sunday (Feb 9) was special for Ervio as she is the third artist to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song. Although Erivo didn't take home an award, she did earn a standing ovation for her performance that was filled with emotion and heartfelt falsettos. During her performance, Erivo is surrounded by singers complementing her gorgeous gold gown.
At the end of her performance, the audience sees an iconic black and white photo of Tubman, who Erivo portrayed in the Kasi Lemmons biopic. While fans seemed to be enthralled by her performance, the Oscar for Best Original Song went to "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again) by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.
Speaking with VIBE at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, the actress pointed out the need for more representation and diversity in Hollywood. The Academy played true to the growing #OscarsSoWhite movement as Ervio was the only black actor to receive a nomination in the acting categories.
"To not be the only one means to have everyone celebrated," she said. "We need to learn that people should be celebrated when they're here; there's so much good work going on and beautiful work being made that if we don't pay attention to it, it will pass us by and we will suffer a great loss from it."
In addition to dropping major gems and divine high notes, Erivo also slayed on the Oscars red carpet, as well as the carpet for Vanity Fair's Oscars celebration.
“Cynthia’s look was simple fairytale glam," celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno shared with VIBE. Moreno teamed up with Dove to use their upcoming Dove Amplified Textured hair products for Erivo's perfect crop. "I was inspired by the custom Versace gown and the way it sparkles and wanted to recreate a hair moment to compliment the gown.”
"We started the morning with a double process color leaving her hair pearly white. The key to the perfect color is having a well-moisturized base, so I was excited to use Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99) and Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) oh her hair during our color session to ensure her hair is off to a healthy start."
Following a wash, Moreno shared how a recovery mask is always the wave for textured hair. "After shampooing, I let the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) sit on her hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it out to begin our style," he said. "I love how this line was made specifically for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect to hydrate Cynthia’s coils post process. Once the mask had been fully rinsed out, I applied Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner ($6.99) on damp hair and combed through evenly for an added layer of protection."
To close out the look, Moreno used a palm-sized mound of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse ($4.88), to formulate the style before adding Dove's Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99). "The slick shiny texture of the product allowed me the flexibility to mold her hair and refine details adding glitter-infused gel to amp up the glitz and glam," he said. To make her pearly look complete, Moreno provided a generous blast of Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($4.89) to keep the structure perfectly in place all night without flaking.
Check out Erivo's performance up top.
It's no secret that Kenny G is revered as one of music's most favored and acclaimed musicians, but the saxophonist still brightens up with a smile when he learns that his music continues to make an impact. In an interview with VIBE, the Washington state native said that he's grateful that his music continues to touch people across the globe.
"I'm flattered because they're just my melodies," he said. "The music, I make it myself, I do everything. It's my sound, and if for some reason they're loving it down there [Jamaica] that's pretty cool." In addition to joining Celine Dion as a musical mainstay on Carribean radio, the jazz legend has also worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Bolton and Chanté Moore. His most left collaboration seems to be Kanye West.
In 2019, Kenny G linked with West for the latter's Jesus Is King album, a moment he said manufactured a few unheard melodies.
"I played on some other songs that may come out as well," Kenny G said, noting their creative relationship produces great studio memories. "My sweet saxophone can really find its way in a lot of different places so I'm glad that he decided that he wanted to hear some of that stuff."
Watch the full video below.
You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. It's something Jay Z and Beyoncè felt with vigor during the Super Bowl in Miami when they decided not to stand for the National Anthem, prompting backlash from conservative audiences.
On Sunday (Feb. 2), TMZ shared a video of the couple with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy sitting during Demi Lovato's performance of the song. While a strong batch of other people were also sitting and enjoying Demi's powerhouse vocals, eyes seemed to be locked in on the couple by a lot of clear folks on Twitter, including political pundit Tomi Lahren.
"Beyoncé & Jay- Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans,” Lahren said. “Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success? You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for 2 mins to pay some respect? Despicable,” she continued.
It wasn't just conservatives who shared their thoughts on Jay and Bey sitting. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa reposted a comment about the topic on their Instagram Stories that included the caption, "I thought we were past kneeling tho?"
The comment is in relation to Jay's business relationship with the NFL and his past comments about how the league treated Kaepernick during his protest for equal rights; which included him famously kneeling during the National Anthem.
In a recent feature with the New York Times, the mogul opened up about the backlash towards Roc Nation's deal with the NFL and their future together. Jay's deal with the NFL not only includes influence over the league's music events (like the Super Bowl) but the “Inspire Change,” an initiative concerning “education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.” The league will reportedly spend $100 million over the next 10 years to help with social justice outreach and other related programs.
When it comes to the negative press Jay-Z has faced, the businessman isn't bothered. “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” he said. He also explained his prior comments about Kapernick. “No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong. He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”
You can read the full feature here.