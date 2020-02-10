You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. It's something Jay Z and Beyoncè felt with vigor during the Super Bowl in Miami when they decided not to stand for the National Anthem, prompting backlash from conservative audiences.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), TMZ shared a video of the couple with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy sitting during Demi Lovato's performance of the song. While a strong batch of other people were also sitting and enjoying Demi's powerhouse vocals, eyes seemed to be locked in on the couple by a lot of clear folks on Twitter, including political pundit Tomi Lahren.

"Beyoncé & Jay- Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans,” Lahren said. “Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success? You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for 2 mins to pay some respect? Despicable,” she continued.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer)sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2020

The backlash continued for the music legends with fans coming to their defense.

Every little thing Beyoncé does is magnified and analyzed in the worst possible way, whenever she *merely attends* an event.

And you wonder why she rejects all interviews and public appearances for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/Et55vVpO2J

— B’Day stan 🐝 (@sean_karter) February 3, 2020

This is during the Anthem, if you have shared your "outrage" for Jay-Z and Beyonce and didn't notice the 3 other people sitting you legit have deep seeded issues. @roybelly my apologies for my comment, things like this are why #Kaep should have been mentioned pic.twitter.com/Bag2Do4evY

— Travis Bottles (@TravisBottles) February 3, 2020

my (yt) mom angry abt beyonce & jayz sitting during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/QlvidSHJ6I

— gabby (@ilomirio) February 3, 2020

At the end of the day they were sitting and being peaceful and respectful. I have more of an issue with you TMZ calling their child “their kid” . It seems quite derogatory. blue Ivy has been within the media for years know. Let’s be mindful of the way we use words. @Beyonce @TMZ https://t.co/e12BNTrPqe

— Jersey Photo events (@Parker1000Scott) February 3, 2020

I believe Jay-Z said something like “Rich Nigga , Poor Nigga , Still Nigga” it don’t matter if they rich or poor Jay & Beyoncé are Black till the day they die and every day before that. So yes they chose to stay sitting. #SuperBowl

— Angelica M. George (@AngelicaMGeorg1) February 3, 2020

same people complaining about how Beyoncé and Jay Z were sitting during the national anthem are the same people that were SITTING on their damn couch during that same national anthem

— youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) February 3, 2020

So y'all noticed Jay Z and his family sitting but its clearly a white man and white woman sitting during the national anthem. Leave them black people alone and worry about your own damn race. #JayZ #Beyonce https://t.co/Zfr07JXKVm

— Bank Head (@Bankhead57) February 3, 2020

Sitting here waiting for trump to tweet some foolishness about #Beyonce and #JayZ so I can watch the #Beyhive deconstruct his entire regime. pic.twitter.com/Spf9XgTqkU

— ✨KJ✨ (@Kar2dance) February 3, 2020

the way that ***** people are being blatantly racist about beyonce and her husband sitting during the natl anthem is so disgusting

— dummy (@natoomba) February 3, 2020

People are more upset at Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting during the national anthem than at Trump bribing another country to win another election. pic.twitter.com/X5DIJqqQ1t

— Johnnie the Aquarius (@jnewsworthy) February 3, 2020

It wasn't just conservatives who shared their thoughts on Jay and Bey sitting. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa reposted a comment about the topic on their Instagram Stories that included the caption, "I thought we were past kneeling tho?"

The comment is in relation to Jay's business relationship with the NFL and his past comments about how the league treated Kaepernick during his protest for equal rights; which included him famously kneeling during the National Anthem.

In a recent feature with the New York Times, the mogul opened up about the backlash towards Roc Nation's deal with the NFL and their future together. Jay's deal with the NFL not only includes influence over the league's music events (like the Super Bowl) but the “Inspire Change,” an initiative concerning “education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.” The league will reportedly spend $100 million over the next 10 years to help with social justice outreach and other related programs.

When it comes to the negative press Jay-Z has faced, the businessman isn't bothered. “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” he said. He also explained his prior comments about Kapernick. “No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong. He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

You can read the full feature here.