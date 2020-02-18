The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Dwyane Wade supporting his 12-year-old child’s gender transition is apparently sending a few ripples through the rap world. Young Thug took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 18) with a message for 12-year-old Zaya, whom he referred to as Wade’s “son.”
“All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self,” he wrote. Many people online were quick to check Thugger for his comments and for misgendering the child. He eventually deleted the post and tweeted, “You’re gods [sic] best creation.”
“The London” rapper has been known to proudly sport gender-bending fashions, which includes wearing a dress on the cover of his album No My Name Is Jeffery, but he’s not alone in his comments about Zaya. Boosie Badazz recorded a viral Instagram rant about Zaya’s transition that was mostly met with backlash.
Zaya who was born Zion, came out as trans to Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union. The NBA star and father of five opened up about the tween’s gender identity in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week. “Me and my wife Gabrielle [Union] we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and proud allies as well,” said Wade.
“We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously so when our child comes home with a question, an issue, or anything, it’s our jobs as parents to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved.”
Esther Scott, the actress who appeared in Boyz n the Hood, Beverly Hills 90210, Full House, You Got Served and more, has passed away at age 66.
Scott died last Friday (Feb. 14), days after suffering an apparent heart attack. Her death was first reported on Tuesday (Feb. 18) by TMZ.
According to the site, Scott was found unconscious in her Santa Monica, Calif. home last Tuesday (Feb. 11) and remained hospitalized for several days before passing away on Valentine's Day surrounded by friends and family.
"She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her -- but they didn't know her name," Scott's sister told the website. "Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry."
The Queens native began her career as a voice actress in the ‘80s series StarWars: Ewoks. Scott’s first credited feature film role was as grandmother to the character Tisha (played by Leonette Scott) in Boyz n the Hood.
Scott worked steadily throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s, following up her appearance in Boyz n the Hood with roles in Encino Man, Don Juan DeMarco, Illegal Blue, Species, The Craft, and Out to Sea.
Scott found success in both TV and film appearing as a judge in Austin Powers in Goldmember, a grandmother in You Got Served, as well as roles in Dreamgirls, Transformers, Gangster Squad, and The Birth of a Nation, The Steve Harvey Show, Party of Five, Ellen, Hart of Dixie, and Sister, Sister.
The lineup for the upcoming Lovers & Friends Festival is stacked with nostalgia. Lauryn Hill, Usher, TLC, Ludacris and Lil Jon, are set to headline the inaugural one-day music extravaganza, festival organizers announced on Tuesday (Feb. 18).
Additional performers include Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Sean Paul, T-Pain, Monica, Ja Rule, Foxy Brown, Dru Hill, Tweet, Amerie, Eve, Jon B, Montell Jordan, and Nina Sky.
Lil’ Kim, Twista and Mase were reported among the lineup but according to Billboard they denied involvement in the festival.
Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 PM PST. In the meantime, fans can register on loversandfriendsfest.com for an exclusive presale code and a link to purchase tickets before they go on sale.
General admission tickets range from $145-$175. VIP tickets will go on sale for $230-$250, and Super VIP passes start at $450. The festival also offers ticket payment plans for as little as $19.99 down.
The Lovers & Friends Festival takes place on May 9 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
View this post on Instagram