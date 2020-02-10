OUT Magazine #OUT100 Event Presented by Lexus
Janet Jackson Readies 'Black Diamond' Album And Tour

February 10, 2020 - 12:22 pm by VIBE Staff

"I'm so excited to share this new era with you."

In 2015, Janet Jackson released her Unbreakable album, seven years after dropping Discipline. Now, the world-renowned artist will keep up with the momentum of debuting new music with the announcement of her twelfth studio album, Black Diamond.

On Monday (Feb. 10), Jackson took to her social media accounts to share the exciting news with her fans, noting that a world tour is on the horizon as well. "I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled Black Diamond. I'm so excited to share this new era with you," she wrote.

On Instagram, the "Rock With U" singer explained the meaning behind the album's title and how it'll reflect a certain chapter of her life. "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy," she began. "There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ "Black Diamond". ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I'm a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎🍓😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

The highly-decorated artist will kick off the tour on June 24 in Miami, Florida before wrapping up the trek on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington. Tickets will hit Live Nation on Thursday (Feb. 13). European dates will be announced in the near future.

Tour Dates:

June 24 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
June 26 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
June 27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
June 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
July 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 3 - New Orleans, LA - Essence Festival
July 5 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
July 7 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
July 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
July 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
July 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
July 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 17 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*
July 18 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
July 21 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
July 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Music Festival*
July 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 31 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
August 1 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
August 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
August 5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
August 7 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena
August 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
August 15 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
August 17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
August 18 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
August 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
August 23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Eminem Performs "Lose Yourself" At 92nd Annual Academy Awards
Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eminem Performed "Lose Yourself" At The Oscars And Everyone Was Confused

When it comes to soundtrack songs, it doesn't get anymore classic than Eminem's "Lose Yourself." The song from the film 8 Mile was a huge hit, even by Eminem's superstar standards: it was his first Billboard Hot 100 single, stayed there for 12 weeks in a row, and was the first hip-hop song to win the Academy Awards' Best Original Song. After making history 17 years ago, Eminem surprised Oscars viewers with an unannounced performance of the song on Sunday (Feb. 9).

The performance was preceded by a speech that saw Lin Manuel Miranda paying homage to "examples where a song has transformed a film, and where a film has transformed a song." A montage showed clips from Risky Business, Hustle & Flow, Purple Rain and more, before ending with a clip from 8 Mile that showed Eminem's character B. Rabbit pulling up in his car and walking toward the hallway before the film's climactic final battle. Then, to viewers' surprise, Eminem took the stage to perform "Lose Yourself" with a live band.

The performance took social media off-guard – the song "Lose Yourself" or the award ceremony that gave the award aren't celebrating any particular anniversaries, and Eminem wasn't announced to appearing at the show. But that didn't stop Em from giving a pinpoint performance of the song – which is largely seen as the best in his career – or from members of the audience from singing along.

EMINEM AT THE #OSCARS 🤯pic.twitter.com/enMWCOsWif

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 10, 2020

After the performance, Eminem posted a video from the 2003 Academy Awards that saw Bette Midler announcing "Lose Yourself" as the winner for Best Original Song; Eminem didn't show up to the ceremony that year, so collaborator Luis Resto accepted the award in his place. "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @theacademy," Eminem captioned the photo. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Feb 9, 2020 at 6:39pm PST

Eminem also posted a photo with musical target-turned-friend Elton John, who took home an Oscar himself that night for his and songwriter Bernie Taupin's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from the film Rocketman.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonjohn

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:07pm PST

Eminem released his new surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By, in January.

Continue Reading
Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jay Electronica Says His Debut Album Is Finally Done

Jay Electronica took to Twitter with an announcement about his long-awaited debut album. The New Orleans native says his album drops next month.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday (Feb. 6), Electronica revealed that his “album is done” and that he recorded the project over “40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec. 26.”

Although the album drops in just over a month, he didn’t reveal an official release date.

Electronica also tweeted “A Written Testimony” (which could be the album title or a description of the project), and seemingly confirmed that Jay-Z is featured on the LP.

Fans have been waiting for Electronica’s debut for more than a decade, and some were understandably skeptical of his tweets. However, Hip-Hop N More noted that Hov liked his tweets, and producers Young Guru and Just Blaze co-signed the album announcement. “Facts!!! This is not a drill,” Guru tweeted.

Read Electronica’s tweets below.

Album done .

— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“...my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery”

— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26

— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Releasing in 40 days

— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

A Written Testimony

— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Continue Reading
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

Nicki Minaj Lists The Songs She Regrets Recording

In 2014, Nicki Minaj debuted her third studio album The Pinkprint, which boasted melodies like "Feeling Myself" alongside Beyonce, "Only" with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, "Get On Your Knees" featuring Ariana Grande, and more. While the 16-track project landed at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, there's one solo song that she wishes she would've left in the vault.

During a Pollstar interview (Feb. 5), Minaj said "Anaconda" was a song she was on the fence about. "I like the video but...," she said. "My first ever solo song on Billboard was 'Your Love.' To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate 'Starships.' I was like, 'Why did I do that?' I really think that every time I hear it."

As for "Anaconda," the song spawned a countless number of reactions, especially when the video came to fruition. Minaj's looks in the visual even inspired a life-like sculpture that's been on display at Madame Tussauds in Germany. The track also received a Best Rap Song nomination at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Nicki Minaj reveals she wishes she never recoded ‘Anaconda’, ‘Your Love’, and ‘StarShips’ pic.twitter.com/YcIvhc9jlw

— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 6, 2020

Minaj is also speaking out on another song that is making traction on the web. The Queens native, who plans to release her first melody of 2020 titled "Yikes," responded to a lyric she wrote that name-drops Rosa Parks. "Had no clue anyone was mad," she said on Instagram. "Don't care." The song is scheduled to be released this week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Yikes I play tag & u #IT for life. #Yikes You a 🤡 you do IT for likes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

Continue Reading

