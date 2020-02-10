Janet Jackson Readies 'Black Diamond' Album And Tour

"I'm so excited to share this new era with you."

In 2015, Janet Jackson released her Unbreakable album, seven years after dropping Discipline. Now, the world-renowned artist will keep up with the momentum of debuting new music with the announcement of her twelfth studio album, Black Diamond.

On Monday (Feb. 10), Jackson took to her social media accounts to share the exciting news with her fans, noting that a world tour is on the horizon as well. "I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled Black Diamond. I'm so excited to share this new era with you," she wrote.

On Instagram, the "Rock With U" singer explained the meaning behind the album's title and how it'll reflect a certain chapter of her life. "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy," she began. "There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength."

The highly-decorated artist will kick off the tour on June 24 in Miami, Florida before wrapping up the trek on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington. Tickets will hit Live Nation on Thursday (Feb. 13). European dates will be announced in the near future.

Tour Dates:

June 24 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

June 26 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

June 27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

June 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 3 - New Orleans, LA - Essence Festival

July 5 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

July 7 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

July 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 17 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*

July 18 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 21 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

July 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Music Festival*

July 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

August 1 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

August 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

August 5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

August 7 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

August 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

August 15 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

August 17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 18 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

August 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome