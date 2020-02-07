Jay Electronica Says His Debut Album Is Finally Done

“Dropping in 40 days.”

Jay Electronica took to Twitter with an announcement about his long-awaited debut album. The New Orleans native says his album drops next month.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday (Feb. 6), Electronica revealed that his “album is done” and that he recorded the project over “40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec. 26.”

Although the album drops in just over a month, he didn’t reveal an official release date.

Electronica also tweeted “A Written Testimony” (which could be the album title or a description of the project), and seemingly confirmed that Jay-Z is featured on the LP.

Fans have been waiting for Electronica’s debut for more than a decade, and some were understandably skeptical of his tweets. However, Hip-Hop N More noted that Hov liked his tweets, and producers Young Guru and Just Blaze co-signed the album announcement. “Facts!!! This is not a drill,” Guru tweeted.

Read Electronica’s tweets below.

Album done . — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“...my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery” — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Releasing in 40 days — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020