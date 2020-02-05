It's no secret that Mo'Nique and Oprah Winfrey haven't been on the best of terms. Over the years, the comedian has shared how Winfrey reportedly had a hand in derailing her career after her Oscar-winning role in the 2009 film, Precious. Mo'Nique is now speaking against the mogul in an open letter that includes Oprah's actions toward three people accused of sexual assault: the late Michael Jackson, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and music mogul/activist Russell Simmons.

Taking to Instagram Monday (Feb. 2), the comedian questioned Oprah's "disparities" in how she reacts to the men. Citing Oprah's 2017 interview with Good Morning America's Norah O' Donell, Mo'Nique pointed to the soft "silver lining" answer she gave when it came Weinstein's long list of accusers. "You also said ‘if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment’. When you either are or were going to be a part of a documentary on Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them?"

Mo'Nique is referencing two things; the first being a special Oprah hosted after the release of the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. The other was Oprah's involvement in On The Record, a documentary that recently made rounds during Sundance which details accounts of sexual assault by Russell Simmons from those who worked with him. Slated to premiere on Apple TV+, Winfrey recently pulled her name from the documentary, citing the need for more research and interviews. Despite removing her name, Winfrey recently said she believes the women accusing Simmons of assault and was not pressured into stepping down by Simmons.

When it comes to the 2017 GMA interview, Oprah called the scandal a "watershed" moment as it went on to inspire the #MeToo movement. Mo'Nique went on to question how Oprah is handling each scandal–seemingly backing away from Weinstein and leaning into projects around Jackson and Simmons.

“Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not ‘support’ the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?” Mo’Nique added. “The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers?”

Toward the end of her open letter, Mo'Nique pointed out how she's always admired the living legend until their fallout over the promotion of Precious. While the story has been told over and over again, Mo'Nique expressed how she was disappointed in how Oprah never came to her defense when she faced bullish behavior from Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry.

“My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black woman be accused of being difficult for not promoting ‘Precious’ internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment,” she said.

They say never meet your heroes and it looks like Mo'Nique is living this.

You can read her letter, in full, below.

Dear @oprah, I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you “always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the “silver lining."

You also said, “if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment.” When you either are or were going to be a part of a documentary on Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off-limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?

The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers? My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black woman be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word?

When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “ you have to work really really hard”. My sixteen-year-old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life “harder”. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people."

Love you to life,

Mo’Nique